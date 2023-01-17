Read full article on original website
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Former Ethics Chief Says Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal is an: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
theburn.com
Wild Wood Pizza leaving the Village at Leesburg
Word has reached us that Wild Wood Pizza at the Village at Leesburg will be leaving the center in the next month or two. Where it might be headed next is still to be determined. We spoke with local restauranteur Curtis Allred, who originally opened Wild Wood back in 2020....
mocoshow.com
Dunkin’ to Celebrate Grand Opening with Free Coffee for a Year Giveaway for First 100 Guests This Saturday
Dunkin’ is now open at 14328 Layhill Road in Silver Spring. The store will hold its official grand opening this Saturday, January 21 beginning at 9am and the first 100 guests will receive free coffee for one year. The event will also feature a ribbon cutting, prize wheel, and an appearance by Dunkin’ mascot Cuppy. Additional details below courtesy of Dunkin:
mocoshow.com
Ten Montgomery County Restaurants Currently Participating in Winter Restaurant Week
Winter Restaurant Week runs from January 16 to January 22, with ten Montgomery County restaurants participating. Founding Farmers, J. Hollinger’s, Lia’s, all three Matchbox locations, Morton’s, Spanish Diner, The Daily Dish, and Dish & Dram will be the participating MoCo restaurants. Per the Metropolitan Restaurant Week website:
mocoshow.com
Regal to Close its Rockville Location After Nearly 25 Years
Regal Cinemas has announced plans to close 39 U.S. theaters, including its location at 199 E Montgomery Ave in Rockville, according to a report today by Business Insider. The Regal Rockville opened on November 6, 1998. Insider reports that Cineworld, the parent company of Regal that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2021, plans to “reject the leases” of the 39 locations starting February 15. The company expects the move to save them close to $22 million a year and “the debtors are hopeful that these negotiations will lead to lease concessions and modifications that will obviate the need for rejection and enable additional theater sites to remain open.”
mocoshow.com
Update on Shake Shack in Kentlands
Permanent signage is now up at the upcoming Shake Shake location in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands neighborhood. No opening date has been announced but we’re told the restaurant is expected to open in the first half of 2023. Shake Shack has additional MoCo locations at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda and Cabin John Village in Potomac.
bethesdamagazine.com
Barnes & Noble looks to expand in Bethesda, part of push to open 30 stores in 2023
Barnes & Noble is searching for a space to open a store in Bethesda, according to a spokesperson for the retailer. The book retailer operated an anchor store at Bethesda Row from 1997 until January 2018; it was replaced later that year by Anthropologie. The store held a lot of memories, and its closure created a hole in the community, according to a 2017 Bethesda Beat article.
ffxnow.com
New restaurant to serve wagyu and whiskey at Capital One Center
Capital One Center has landed another brand-new restaurant concept. Billed as a “new classic American restaurant,” Ox & Rye signed a lease in mid-December for an 11,000-square-foot, 318-seat space at 7770 Capital One Tower Road in Tysons, the Washington Business Journal reported on Friday (Jan. 13). Developed by...
theburn.com
Fountain Grill getting closer to opening in Ashburn
UPDATE: The Fountain Grill has actually started a very quiet soft opening. They are still waiting on their liquor license before scheduling a grand opening. The new Fountain Grill restaurant and bar is getting ready to open in Ashburn — and we’ve got look inside the new space and some details on the menu.
restonnow.com
Artistic tribute to Reston’s rapid development coming to Lake Thoreau
Rise, the ninth art installation by South Lakes High School’s STEAM team, will bring a set of high-rises to Lake Thoreau’s spillway. At a meeting before Reston Association’s Design Review Board on Tuesday (Jan. 17), students said the new concept is inspired by the growth of Reston’s population and emergence of high-rise construction — an ode to the community’s goals of “reaching new heights in progress, innovation and diversity.”
restonnow.com
Artwork inspired by Reston founder planned at town center Metro station
The atmosphere of the recently opened Reston Town Center Metro station will get a boost with artwork planned for this year. Artist George Bates is working on artwork inspired by Reston’s founder Bob Simon and the statement “You can’t have a Utopia of one.”. The artwork, titled...
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new store in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 20, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Giant will be opening its newest Maryland grocery store location in Crofton, according to a press release from the company.
alxnow.com
Most and least expensive townhouses sold in Alexandria (Dec-Jan 2023)
This past week saw 18 homes sold in Alexandria. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $200,000 while the most expensive was $1,750,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 31 townhouses were sold. Let’s take a look at some of...
Regal To Close Gallery Place Movie Theater, Two Others In Maryland
The corporate parent of movie theater chain Regal says it will close the Gallery Place Stadium 14 theater in downtown D.C. next month as part of a broader wave of theater closures that are taking place as part of bankruptcy proceedings. Word of the closure of 39 Regal theaters across...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Lego Discovery Center to Open This Summer in Springfield
The 32,000-square foot indoor LEGO® Discovery Center is set to open at Springfield Town Center this summer, according to the shopping center. The attraction has been co-created by Merlin Entertainment and the LEGO Group and will be accessible on one level right off the main entrance to the property in Grand Court. This is the very first location in Greater Washington.
restonnow.com
Reston’s German Armed Forces Command lends a hand to local food charity
The first Food for Neighbors collection and sorting event of the year got help from a variety of local and regional groups — including the German General Armed Forces Command, an organization that has called Reston home since 1991. The organization took part in the event at Herndon Middle...
theburn.com
Prominent Ashburn land parcel to become a data center
From hospital to neighborhood to data center — the 57-acre parcel of land along Broadlands Boulevard at Belmont Ridge Road has seen a lot of proposals come and go, but it looks like years of debate may have reached an end. CyrusOne, a major player in Loudoun’s data center...
Eater
A Maryland Suburb’s Barbecue Boom Continues With the Arrival of Money Muscle
Montgomery County’s pandemic-born food truck hit Money Muscle BBQ just expanded to neighboring Prince George’s County with a dedicated location to finally call its own. Money Muscle BBQ debuted a dine-in stall on Monday, January 16 inside Le Fantome, bringing an array of smoked meats, sandwiches, sides, and standout sauces in regional styles to the Station at Riverdale Park (4501 Woodberry Street). The mixed-used development’s polished food hall, open since August, sits a short drive from brisket standard-bearer 2Fifty Texas BBQ.
mocoshow.com
Rockville: Bulk Waste Collection Suspended Due to County Incinerator Issues
Due to issues with the solid waste incinerator at the Montgomery County Resource Recovery Facility in Dickerson, the City of Rockville will not be collecting bulk waste at this time. Household recycling and trash collections remain on their regular schedule. Scheduled bulk refuse collections are suspended until the county-owned facility...
popville.com
Money Train Spotted!
Allie Alvis caught the money train yesterday: “May you be blessed with equally good luck”. For those not familiar we first asked about this train back in September 2018 and we quickly learned it was the money train as explained by GGW:. “WMATA collects coins and bills from the...
5 Fun Date Ideas in Washington DC
Planning a special weekend getaway to the Capital with your loved one? If you’re searching for a few fun date ideas in Washington DC - you’ve reached the right place. Our capital is home to world-class attractions that can create unforgettable memories for you and your special someone. From playing Mini Golf in a very special place, cozying up in a wine bar, going on a cool brewery tour or a romantic hike, there’s something for everyone.
