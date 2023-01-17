PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to Virginia State University this February. Dunham is known for his ventriloquy-based stand-up comedy, so much so that he has been commemorated with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and cemented his place in the Guinness Book of World Records for “Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour.”

