Richmond, VA

WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: Toothy loves LPT

RICHMOND, Va. -- Toothy is loving Leopard Print Thursdays! Also, Allison took a trip to Riverside Center for Performing Arts for a show! Lastly, Destiny just celebrated 100 days at Pre-school. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Prioritize health and wellness in 2023

RICHMOND, Va. -- Health and wellness is top of mind at the top of the year. Jennifer Scherer, Certified Personal Trainer & Owner of Fredericksburg Fitness Studio, and Sara Nichols, fitness enthusiast, stopped by to share a couple tips for best practices this year. Fredericksburg Fitness Studio offers personalized plans...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
NBC12

Comedian Jeff Dunham performing at VSU for ‘Still Not Canceled’ tour

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to Virginia State University this February. Dunham is known for his ventriloquy-based stand-up comedy, so much so that he has been commemorated with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and cemented his place in the Guinness Book of World Records for “Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour.”
PETERSBURG, VA
WTVR-TV

Save the Date: Richmond Moon Market

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Saturday, January 21. That’s the next Richmond Moon Market. The Richmond Moon Market is a “curated craft and wellness market bringing together central Virginia’s weirdest, wildest and most wonderful artists, healers and craft persons in one place.”. The upcoming market...
RICHMOND, VA
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Stony Creek honors one of their own

Stony Creek’s 2022 Christmas Parade had it all: beautiful weather, lovely floats, beauty queens, horses, a marching band, and eye-popping new and vintage vehicles including a fire truck bearing St. Nick himself. “There was a lot of participation,” remarked Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles afterward. “It lasted nearly two...
STONY CREEK, VA
Military.com

VA Changes Name of Only Medical Center Honoring Confederate Officer

The Department of Veterans Affairs quietly changed the name of its medical center in Richmond, Virginia, last week, relegating Dr. Hunter Holmes McGuire to history. Executive Director J. Ronald Johnson notified department chairs that the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center is now the Richmond VA Medical Center. The medical...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC 29 News

Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A pitbull found close to death in Barboursville has been on a long road to recovery and is now ready to find a forever home. “Someone found her on the yellow line by D’s Market in Barboursville, pretty much left for dead. She was 27 pounds, loaded with mange, just lifeless,” Orange County Animal Shelter Director Gina Jenkins said.
BARBOURSVILLE, VA
NBC12

Breeze Airways adds Richmond’s only nonstop flight to Los Angeles

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Breeze Airways, a new domestic low-fare airline will be adding another destination to its list of nonstop flights from Richmond. Starting May 18, the airline will be offering these nonstop flights from Richmond to Los Angeles (LAX) - making it the only nonstop flight to LAX being offered out of Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Va. school employees to be taught by medical specialists how to handle cardiac arrest

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia schools are preparing for a sudden cardiac arrest on school grounds by partnering with The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University. The hospital recently partnered with the national non-profit Project ADAM. It helps schools be prepared to care for students, faculty, staff, and visitors who may experience sudden cardiac arrest.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Brook Road DMV closing for relocation this spring

The Brook Road Virginia DMV service center in northern Henrico will close and move to a new location in Ashland sometime this spring, a DMV official confirmed earlier this month to the Citizen. The new location, at 251 North Washington Highway (just a few blocks from Randolph Macon College), is...
ASHLAND, VA
WTVR-TV

Prioritize your future career with Bryant & Stratton College

RICHMOND, Va. -- Are you interested in furthering your career? Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant & Stratton College stopped by to share more. For more information from Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.
RICHMOND, VA

