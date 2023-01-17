Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Cops Hurt 12-Year-Old Boy With Autism. Was That Right?Chibuzo NwachukuRichmond, VA
Trial of Black soldier suing police over violent stop in Va. beginsNorthville HeraldRichmond, VA
Virginia Union University held the 45th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders CelebrationMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond community mourns tragic death of inmate Gregory Carey in city jailEdy ZooRichmond, VA
Related
WTVR-TV
Everywhere You Are: Toothy loves LPT
RICHMOND, Va. -- Toothy is loving Leopard Print Thursdays! Also, Allison took a trip to Riverside Center for Performing Arts for a show! Lastly, Destiny just celebrated 100 days at Pre-school. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might...
WTVR-TV
Prioritize health and wellness in 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Health and wellness is top of mind at the top of the year. Jennifer Scherer, Certified Personal Trainer & Owner of Fredericksburg Fitness Studio, and Sara Nichols, fitness enthusiast, stopped by to share a couple tips for best practices this year. Fredericksburg Fitness Studio offers personalized plans...
NBC12
Comedian Jeff Dunham performing at VSU for ‘Still Not Canceled’ tour
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to Virginia State University this February. Dunham is known for his ventriloquy-based stand-up comedy, so much so that he has been commemorated with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and cemented his place in the Guinness Book of World Records for “Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour.”
WTVR-TV
Save the Date: Richmond Moon Market
RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Saturday, January 21. That’s the next Richmond Moon Market. The Richmond Moon Market is a “curated craft and wellness market bringing together central Virginia’s weirdest, wildest and most wonderful artists, healers and craft persons in one place.”. The upcoming market...
WAVY News 10
‘This Is It’: Kenny Loggins coming to Williamsburg on farewell tour
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – It’s one final trip to the “Danger Zone.” Well, at least when it comes to any major touring. Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and yacht rock icon Kenny Loggins is doing a farewell tour in 2023, aptly dubbed “This Is It,” and he’s coming to Williamsburg.
Revel Market and Bar prepares to open in Lakeside
The goal is for Revel to be an affordable, neighborhood spot with happy hour every day with food and drink specials.
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Stony Creek honors one of their own
Stony Creek’s 2022 Christmas Parade had it all: beautiful weather, lovely floats, beauty queens, horses, a marching band, and eye-popping new and vintage vehicles including a fire truck bearing St. Nick himself. “There was a lot of participation,” remarked Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles afterward. “It lasted nearly two...
Military.com
VA Changes Name of Only Medical Center Honoring Confederate Officer
The Department of Veterans Affairs quietly changed the name of its medical center in Richmond, Virginia, last week, relegating Dr. Hunter Holmes McGuire to history. Executive Director J. Ronald Johnson notified department chairs that the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center is now the Richmond VA Medical Center. The medical...
NBC 29 News
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A pitbull found close to death in Barboursville has been on a long road to recovery and is now ready to find a forever home. “Someone found her on the yellow line by D’s Market in Barboursville, pretty much left for dead. She was 27 pounds, loaded with mange, just lifeless,” Orange County Animal Shelter Director Gina Jenkins said.
Richmond VA Medical Center removes Confederate namesake
Hunter Holmes McGuire was a soldier and doctor in the Confederate Army where he served under Gen. Stonewall Jackson, according to a biography posted on the Hollywood Cemetery website.
NBC12
Breeze Airways adds Richmond’s only nonstop flight to Los Angeles
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Breeze Airways, a new domestic low-fare airline will be adding another destination to its list of nonstop flights from Richmond. Starting May 18, the airline will be offering these nonstop flights from Richmond to Los Angeles (LAX) - making it the only nonstop flight to LAX being offered out of Richmond.
Mayor Stoney on service, millennials, and the evil that exists in Richmond
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney discussed the importance of community service, the role of millennials, and the evils that exist in Richmond.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Va. school employees to be taught by medical specialists how to handle cardiac arrest
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia schools are preparing for a sudden cardiac arrest on school grounds by partnering with The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University. The hospital recently partnered with the national non-profit Project ADAM. It helps schools be prepared to care for students, faculty, staff, and visitors who may experience sudden cardiac arrest.
Commonwealth's Attorney to make announcement on VB pastor John Blanchard
Chesterfield County Commonwealth’s Attorney will be making an announcement regarding the criminal case against John Blanchard at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, according to county officials.
VCU opens campus grocery store on site of former West Grace Walmart
The storefront, which is at the bottom of a seven story building owned by VCU, was previously home to a Walmart which was open from April of 2015 to June of 2019 and was vacant from then until December.
WAVY News 10
Death of NSU student, friend prompts $200M lawsuit against Richmond officer, PD
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On the night of Aug. 7, 2022, a young couple was traveling in the southside of Richmond. Around the same time, Richmond police officers were responding to a report of a break-in. What happened next was a tragedy that’s now the subject of a $200...
Brook Road DMV closing for relocation this spring
The Brook Road Virginia DMV service center in northern Henrico will close and move to a new location in Ashland sometime this spring, a DMV official confirmed earlier this month to the Citizen. The new location, at 251 North Washington Highway (just a few blocks from Randolph Macon College), is...
NBC12
Museum District predator caught on camera again, neighbors fear behavior is escalating
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Those living in Richmond’s Museum District are on edge after new footage shows a predator walking through apartment alleyways again. Police are still searching for the suspect. The ‘Peeping Tom’ was initially caught on camera exposing himself back in early December. Now, neighbors...
Male caught on camera breaking into Chesterfield church steals camera equipment
Police said the male was caught on video breaking into the Lord Jesus Korean Church, located in the 10200 block of Robious Road, around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 8. He reportedly stole camera equipment from the church.
WTVR-TV
Prioritize your future career with Bryant & Stratton College
RICHMOND, Va. -- Are you interested in furthering your career? Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant & Stratton College stopped by to share more. For more information from Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.
Comments / 0