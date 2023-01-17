Read full article on original website
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Sports pundit slams Flyers player for skipping team's Pride festivities, calls on NHL to fine Philly
A Canadian sports pundit ripped into Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov and the NHL over the player's decision to skip the team's Pride night festivities.
Red Sox Reportedly 'Remain In' On Former All-Star Outfielder, Gold Glove Winner
Things are heating up in Boston right now
NHL Head Coach Ripped For His Pride Night Comments
Earlier this week, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov made a decision that had the sports world talking. He did not take part in the pregame skate because he refused to wear the team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night warmup jersey. The Russian national cited his religious beliefs as the reason ...
Nazem Kadri Q&A: Former Avalanche center talks life in Calgary, receiving his Stanley Cup ring
CALGARY, Alberta — Nazem Kadri has a Stanley Cup bond with former Avalanche teammates that will never be broken. Kadri — signed to the Flames last summer in a seven-year, $49-million deal — explained why during a roughly 5-minute group interview before playing Colorado. Kadri appeared in 178 games for the Avs over three seasons (2019-22). Kadri is now playing a top-six role with the Flames, accounting for 35 points (17 goals) entering the game Wednesday night. ...
Warriors Reportedly Interested In Celtics Player
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
Projections for Red Sox rookie Masataka Yoshida will make Yankees fans nervous
After weeks of hype surrounding a potential fit for the Yankees’ left field vacancy, followed by weeks of clowning about Boston’s appropriation of funds/overpay in the hours before losing Xander Bogaerts, the Masataka Yoshida News Cycle has officially shuffled its feet back to “Regret,” thanks to his latest projections.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Atlanta Hawks Fined Trae Young Because He Used A Private Jet And Didn't Fly Back With The Team After A Playoff Loss
Atlanta Hawks ended up fining Trae Young after he used a private jet to fly back during last season's disappointing playoffs.
Three-Time NBA Champion Dies
The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
Chris Ford dead at 74: Former Boston Celtics player and coach passes away from heart failure
FORMER NBA Champion Chris Ford has died at the age of 74. The cause of death was heart failure in New Jersey, according to sports journalist Dick Weiss. A statement by the Ford Family, via Dan Roche, said: "The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023.
Former Miami Heat Player Ronny Turiaf Says Los Angeles Lakers Always Have A Chance Long As LeBron James Is Around
Turiaf details his experiences with James in a recent interview
Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Gets Engaged During Team Trip to Paris: 'Hell Yeah!'
The Bulls power forward popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Sherry in front of teammates ahead of the 2023 NBA Paris Game Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. is engaged! The 25-year-old NBA player proposed to his longtime love Sherry during the team's trip to Paris for the 2023 NBA Paris Game on Thursday. The Bulls shared a video of the special moment on Instagram on Tuesday, with the caption, "Engaged in Paris ❤️💍🇫🇷 Congrats to @therea1djones & his fiancée, Sherry, on their engagement!" The sweet video...
Rays stealing minor-league reliever from Yankees should raise eyebrows
Someday, a time will come when the New York Yankees are the organization on a league-wide pedestal, and any attempt to swipe their players will feel like a shoddy attempt at approximating their greatness. Sadly, the gold standard in pitching development (and bullpen maximization) still resides in Tampa Bay. Despite...
Pelicans Guard CJ McCollum Suggests He'd Be A Multiple-Time All-Star If He Played In The East
CJ McCollum says he'd be a multiple time All-Star in the East.
MLB news: Red Sox-Rockies trade, Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners
Let’s take a look at some of the recent MLB news you might have missed, including a trade between the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies. Colorado Rockies news: Connor Seabold acquired in trade with Boston Red Sox. The Rockies filled out their 40-man roster on Tuesday by acquiring...
Giants Sign Former Yankees First Baseman to Minor League Contract
Ronald Guzmán spent almost the entire 2022 season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, called up to the Bronx for three games in September
FOX Sports
Arizona in action against Washington following shootout win
Washington Capitals (24-17-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-25-5, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Arizona Coyotes after the Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in a shootout. Arizona has a 13-25-5 record overall and an 8-6-2 record on its...
Popculture
NHL Broadcaster Undergoes Brain Surgery, Returns to Booth Just Days Later
NHL broadcaster Pete Weber returned to work on Jan. 14, just days after he underwent successful brain surgery. Weber, 71, is the legendary radio broadcaster for the Nashville Predators and he was back at Bridgestone Arena for the Predators' game against the Buffalo Sabres. He had the surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where Dr. Dario J. Englot and Dr. Richard A. Pierce helped him feel the best he has felt in months.
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
Pro Hockey Rumors
