City pledges to release Nichols incident police body cam footage next week

The City of Memphis intends to release police body camera footage of Tyre Nichols’ fatal encounter with Memphis Police Department officers once the MPD’s internal investigation is completed this week, according to a joint statement Tuesday, Jan. 17, from Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Chief “C.J.” Davis.

“We understand and agree that transparency around the events surrounding the death of Mr. Tyre Nichols is critically important, especially the release of the video footage,” reads the statement issued just as Nichols’ funeral was beginning.

“The video will be released publicly after the completion of the internal investigation into the actions of the officers and after the family of Mr. Nichols has had the opportunity to view the video privately,” the statement says. “We anticipate that MPD’s internal investigation will be completed by the end of this week.”

Strickland and Davis said the city has spoken with Ben Crump, the attorney representing the Nichols family, and that a meeting with the family and city leaders is being arranged and tentatively set for early next week.

Tyre D. Nichols

Nichols, 29, was stopped by Memphis Police officers Jan. 7 near the intersection of Raines and Ross Roads. He died Jan. 10 from injuries sustained in the incident.

The initial police version of the incident is that officers were attempting to stop Nichols for reckless driving. A Tweet from MPD stated there was a “confrontation” as officers approached Nichols and that he fled on foot. They caught up to Nichols and there was another confrontation before he was in police custody.

Nichols complained of shortness of breath and an ambulance was called. Nichols was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in critical condition.

Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy requested an investigation into the incident from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation the night that it occurred.

Kenyana Dixon tis comforted during a rally for her brother Tyre Nichols who was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Nichols’ family released photos of him in a hospital bed before his death showing his bruised face.

Davis announced this past Sunday that the officers, who to date have not been identified, would face administrative charges for violating police department policies.

“After reviewing various sources of information involving this incident, I have found that it is necessary to take immediate and appropriate action,” Davis said. “Today, the department is serving notice to the officers involved of the impending administrative actions.”

The administrative charges do not preclude criminal charges in the case through the TBI investigation, which will make recommendations to the District Attorney’s office.

Mulroy said Tuesday that his office is focused on a rapid release of the police camera video.

“Our office is committed to transparency and understands the reasonable request from the public to view the video footage,” he said in a statement that followed the city’s statement.

“However, we must ensure we abide by applicable laws and ethical rules so that we do not jeopardize an ongoing investigation or prosecution,” it reads. “We’re working with the appropriate agencies to determine how quickly we can release the video and will do so as soon as we can.”

Chelsea Glass, of the group Decarcerate Memphis, said Metro Nashville Police are able to and have released police body cam footage “within days or weeks of a shooting or injury,” based on a memorandum of understanding on that specific issue among Metro Police, TBI and the Davidson County DA’s office.

That is different than releasing the images once the TBI and DA’s office have completed their investigation.

“I’ve read both memorandum of understanding … and it is explicitly stated that Nashville turned over body camera footage as soon as they can,” Glass said. “And there’s little to zero language at all in Memphis’ MOU. So that’s something that we would like to see change.”

The joint statement from Strickland and Davis Tuesday specified the end of the police internal investigation for the release, not the end of the criminal investigation by the TBI.

Justin Pearson

Justin J. Pearson, an activist running in the special Jan. 24 Democratic primary for the vacant District 86 state House seat, said Nichols’ death points to a need for extensive retraining of officers that involves “understanding the legacy and the history of communities that they are policing over time.”

“They need to be trained to not just learn how to shoot a gun, but need to be trained to learn how to operate in communities that are dealing with historic trauma from the history of enslavement to the present day,” Pearson said. “And we need to get money that extends the length of time it takes to become a police officer. People need to be in school and in the academy for longer periods of time.”