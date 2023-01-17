Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Resource Monitor App When It's Not Working on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Resource Monitor is a Windows utility that monitors the use and performance of your computer's hardware resources. Unfortunately, it sometimes stops working or encounters issues, making it difficult to track system performance and manage resource usage.
makeuseof.com
4 Ways to Start or Stop a Service in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. On Windows, services are small programs that run in the background to perform specific tasks on your computer. Typically, these services run automatically, but you can start or stop them manually as needed.
makeuseof.com
6 Android Apps That You’d Actually Want to Install on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. So, you've set up the Windows Subsystem for Android. You have the Amazon App Store, or perhaps something else. Now, what do you actually install?. Let's...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Zoom Error Code 1132 in Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Zoom is a video conferencing app many users utilize to keep in touch with colleagues or family with PC webcams. However, some Zoom users can’t join meetings with that app because of error 1132. When those users try to join meetings, a message with an 1132 code pops up that says, “An unknown error occurred.”
makeuseof.com
What Is the Windows 11 Update Error 0x800f0922? Here's How to Fix It
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's recommended to regularly update Windows if you want to keep your system bugs-free and enjoy new features by Microsoft. While most updates install without any issue, some of them will throw an error during installation.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
makeuseof.com
How to View Saved Wi-Fi Passwords on Linux
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Wi-Fi hotspots are everywhere, in our homes, public buildings, and cafes. This makes Wi-Fi one of the most common ways to connect to the internet from your computer.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Malwarebytes "Runtime Error: Could Not Call Proc" Issue in Windows 11/10
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Many users install Malwarebytes because it's one of the best freely available anti-malware utilities. However, some users can't install it because of a Runtime Error issue. Those users see an error message that says "Runtime Error (code): Could not call proc" when trying to install Malwarebytes.
makeuseof.com
6 Ways to Open the File or Folder Properties in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows offers the feature to view the properties of any file or folder present on the disk. For many, it may appear as a non-useful utility because you can see a lot of data in File Explorer by changing the icons view. But you can do much more than just view metadata information in the Properties Window.
makeuseof.com
Instagram Launches "Quiet Mode" to Stop Notifications From Bugging You
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Instagram has announced the launch of a new quiet mode, alongside other features to give users more control over their experience. The mode will be limited to certain regions at launch, with expectations to expand.
makeuseof.com
Why Samsung Doesn't Want You to Use Google Apps
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Almost all Samsung users complain that Galaxy devices come filled with pre-installed bloatware apps—some of which you can't even delete. This isn't a new problem; Samsung has been aware of this issue ever since the days of TouchWiz, One UI's predecessor.
makeuseof.com
Is the Windows Settings App Crashing? Try These Fixes
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It is not uncommon for apps and programs to crash on Windows now and then. When this happens, the users typically see an "Application error" dialog with an error code that helps in determining what went wrong. And the Settings app is no exception.
makeuseof.com
10 Ways to Protect Your Mac From Malware
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Malware can come in many forms that can breach your security and privacy and damage your Mac. However, Macs are usually not prone to malware attacks and viruses because they are built with secure hardware and software features such as Gatekeeper and Sandboxing.
makeuseof.com
How to Add Animated GIFs in Google Slides for More Lively Presentations
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. This article will show you how to insert animated GIFs in Google Slides or more dynamic presentations. GIFs haven't yet outlived their usefulness. These small animations...
makeuseof.com
How to Boost Collaboration on Creative Projects
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With a bit of careful planning, starting a collaborative project or organizing a small, creative community (such as a writer’s room) can be straightforward and fun.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Update Error 0xC1900101 – 0x30017 in Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The update error 0xC1900101 – 0x30017 pops up when the users try to either install a system update or upgrade to the latest Windows version. There can be a number of reasons behind this issue, such as insufficient space for the update, antivirus installation, and corruption issues within the system.
makeuseof.com
How to Track Your Apple Product Shipments
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Buying a new Apple product is always an exciting decision. Sure, there's something special about walking into an Apple Store and buying a product yourself, but that's not always possible.
makeuseof.com
How to Open a Pull Request on GitHub
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A pull request (PR) is a GitHub feature that allows you to propose changes to a repository to which you do not have write access. The repository maintainers can review these changes and, if they choose, merge them into the original repository.
makeuseof.com
Use the Inkscape Laser Tool Plugin for Cutting and Etching
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Inkscape Laser Tool plugin was developed to facilitate laser engraving and cutting. It offers a range of features that make it an ideal choice for users seeking to add an extra layer of quality and precision to their projects. It enables you to quickly and easily generate the G-code you can use in your 3D printer or laser machine.
makeuseof.com
Listen to Internet Radio From Your Linux Terminal With PyRadio
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Radio is the oldest form of electronic mass communication and even in the third decade of the 21st century, it's still how many people consume news, find new music, and pass the time while stuck in traffic on the commute to work.
Comments / 0