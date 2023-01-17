Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows offers the feature to view the properties of any file or folder present on the disk. For many, it may appear as a non-useful utility because you can see a lot of data in File Explorer by changing the icons view. But you can do much more than just view metadata information in the Properties Window.

2 DAYS AGO