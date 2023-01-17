ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

gmauthority.com

1990 Chevy 454 SS Sells For $110,000 At Auction

As the broader auto industry eyes a move to EVs, including GM, collectors are shelling out big bucks for their favorite internal-combustion-powered classics. That includes pickups like this 1990 Chevy 454 SS, which just sold at auction for an eye-widening $110,000. For those readers who may be unaware, the Chevy...
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction

While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
MICHIGAN STATE
MotorAuthority

Carroll Shelby's 1968 Ford Mustang Black Hornet headed to auction

A 1968 Ford Mustang from Carroll Shelby's personal collection is up for grabs. Nicknamed Black Hornet, it's scheduled to be auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson at the company's Scottsdale, Arizona, event to be held Jan. 21-29. In the 1960s, Shelby American worked closely with Ford to develop new Mustang variants, keeping...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Motorious

Ferrari F40 With Extensive Documentation Selling at Mecum Kissimmee

Does this legendary Italian icon still have what it takes?. Ferrari built so many great cars when Enzo was still alive but eventually the fun had to end for the industry tycoon himself. Before his death, Enzo Ferrari commissioned one last supercar that would eventually earn him recognition within the automotive community for being one of the best examples of crazy genius and design. The world gazed in awe of the beauty that was the F40. Overtime, the F40 became a symbol of everything that Ferrari wanted for the brand which is exactly why it is now one of the highest value collector cars on the market today.
Jalopnik

Most New Cars Are Now Selling for Less than MSRP

2022 was a bad time to buy a car. As was 2021. And most of 2020. But the good news is, that appears to be changing for the better. Shoppers still aren’t likely to land some of the best deals that were available before the pandemic hit, but at the very least, it appears the days of paying over MSRP for the privilege of owning a basic family vehicle are over.
Autoblog

One and only Bugatti Chiron Profilée is headed to auction

Bugatti has shed light on a never-before-seen variant of the Chiron named Profilée. Designed with production in mind but ultimately canned, the coupe was envisioned as "a less radical interpretation" of the Pur Sport, and the only existing example is headed to auction in 2023. Customer requests shaped this...
insideevs.com

Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up

Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
KLST/KSAN

Rare 1930 Lancia Dilambda cruises into Jay Leno’s Garage

(Motor Authority) – Many classic cars rarely turn a wheel, but that’s not the case with this 1930 Lancia Dilambda. Owner Filippo Sole drove this Italian convertible across America, and recently appeared on an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” to talk about his experience. That experience didn’t end well, as the Lancia was hit by […]
conceptcarz.com

2023 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction to Feature Highly Coveted Supercars and Performance Vehicles, Including 1989 Ferrari F40 Selling with No Reserve

Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will offer several of the most exclusive and desirable supercars and performance vehicles with No Reserve during its 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale, January 21-29. Among the most anticipated supercars on the docket is an early-production 1989 Ferrari F40 (Lot #1405.1) with a final output between 700hp and nearly 1,000hp based on the setup and extensive period racing history with David Hart and Michel Oprey in the Ferrari/Porsche Challenge series, as well as a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT (Lot #1405), one of just 644 examples sold new in the United States.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
MotorAuthority

One-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible heads to auction

A unique 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible is set to cross the block at an RM Sotheby's auction in Phoenix, Arizona, on Jan. 16. The Monaco Orange droptop is the only one of its kind. It's one of just two factory-documented ZL-1 Corvettes built for 1969, and the only convertible to get the ZL-1 treatment, an option that added a race-derived 427-cubic-inch V-8 engine to the C3 'Vette.
PHOENIX, AZ
MotorAuthority

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots

Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
Motorious

First 2024 Mustang GT, Hummer EV SUV To Auction

With the 2023 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction starting in mere days, there’s plenty to get excited about, including this year’s batch of charity auctions. Two charity lots stand out from the others: 2024 Ford Mustang GT Fastback VIN 001 and 2024 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 SUV VIN 001. That’s right, someone lucky will be able to add to their collection the first production S650 Mustang and/or the first production SUV version of the all-electric Hummer.

