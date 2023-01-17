Does this legendary Italian icon still have what it takes?. Ferrari built so many great cars when Enzo was still alive but eventually the fun had to end for the industry tycoon himself. Before his death, Enzo Ferrari commissioned one last supercar that would eventually earn him recognition within the automotive community for being one of the best examples of crazy genius and design. The world gazed in awe of the beauty that was the F40. Overtime, the F40 became a symbol of everything that Ferrari wanted for the brand which is exactly why it is now one of the highest value collector cars on the market today.

14 DAYS AGO