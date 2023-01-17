Read full article on original website
One-of-a-kind Chevrolet Corvette surfaces at auction and could be worth over $3 million
The only 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 convertible that was ever built and valued in the millions is being auctioned in January in Arizona.
6 Cool Cars Up For Grabs At Mecum's Largest Collector Car Auction
The world's largest collector car auction kicked off today in Kissimmee, Florida. Mecum Auctions is hosting the occasion from today to 15 January, and the collection of cars up for grabs is insane. Several main attractions include a 1969 Lockheed 1329 Jetstar private jet and many examples of fine old-school...
gmauthority.com
1990 Chevy 454 SS Sells For $110,000 At Auction
As the broader auto industry eyes a move to EVs, including GM, collectors are shelling out big bucks for their favorite internal-combustion-powered classics. That includes pickups like this 1990 Chevy 454 SS, which just sold at auction for an eye-widening $110,000. For those readers who may be unaware, the Chevy...
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction
While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
Man Kicks Family With Sick Child Out of His Rental Property So He Can Sell It for $60K Over Market Price
As time goes on, landlords have begun developing a terrible reputation. Rent hikes and refusing to fix broken items are just a couple of reasons why people tend to dislike landlords.
MotorAuthority
Carroll Shelby's 1968 Ford Mustang Black Hornet headed to auction
A 1968 Ford Mustang from Carroll Shelby's personal collection is up for grabs. Nicknamed Black Hornet, it's scheduled to be auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson at the company's Scottsdale, Arizona, event to be held Jan. 21-29. In the 1960s, Shelby American worked closely with Ford to develop new Mustang variants, keeping...
Ferrari F40 With Extensive Documentation Selling at Mecum Kissimmee
Does this legendary Italian icon still have what it takes?. Ferrari built so many great cars when Enzo was still alive but eventually the fun had to end for the industry tycoon himself. Before his death, Enzo Ferrari commissioned one last supercar that would eventually earn him recognition within the automotive community for being one of the best examples of crazy genius and design. The world gazed in awe of the beauty that was the F40. Overtime, the F40 became a symbol of everything that Ferrari wanted for the brand which is exactly why it is now one of the highest value collector cars on the market today.
Jalopnik
Most New Cars Are Now Selling for Less than MSRP
2022 was a bad time to buy a car. As was 2021. And most of 2020. But the good news is, that appears to be changing for the better. Shoppers still aren’t likely to land some of the best deals that were available before the pandemic hit, but at the very least, it appears the days of paying over MSRP for the privilege of owning a basic family vehicle are over.
Rare 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge muscle car sold for record $1.1 million
A 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge convertible that is one of seven like it was auctioned for $1.1 million, setting a record for both the model and the brand.
Autoblog
One and only Bugatti Chiron Profilée is headed to auction
Bugatti has shed light on a never-before-seen variant of the Chiron named Profilée. Designed with production in mind but ultimately canned, the coupe was envisioned as "a less radical interpretation" of the Pur Sport, and the only existing example is headed to auction in 2023. Customer requests shaped this...
insideevs.com
Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up
Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
Rare 1930 Lancia Dilambda cruises into Jay Leno’s Garage
(Motor Authority) – Many classic cars rarely turn a wheel, but that’s not the case with this 1930 Lancia Dilambda. Owner Filippo Sole drove this Italian convertible across America, and recently appeared on an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” to talk about his experience. That experience didn’t end well, as the Lancia was hit by […]
conceptcarz.com
2023 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction to Feature Highly Coveted Supercars and Performance Vehicles, Including 1989 Ferrari F40 Selling with No Reserve
Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will offer several of the most exclusive and desirable supercars and performance vehicles with No Reserve during its 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale, January 21-29. Among the most anticipated supercars on the docket is an early-production 1989 Ferrari F40 (Lot #1405.1) with a final output between 700hp and nearly 1,000hp based on the setup and extensive period racing history with David Hart and Michel Oprey in the Ferrari/Porsche Challenge series, as well as a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT (Lot #1405), one of just 644 examples sold new in the United States.
The AC Cobra GT Revives an Iconic Roadster With a 654-HP V8, Manual Transmission
AC CarsThe original Shelby Cobra is getting a successor with extra power and modern technology. And yes, it's keeping a manual transmission.
MotorAuthority
One-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible heads to auction
A unique 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible is set to cross the block at an RM Sotheby's auction in Phoenix, Arizona, on Jan. 16. The Monaco Orange droptop is the only one of its kind. It's one of just two factory-documented ZL-1 Corvettes built for 1969, and the only convertible to get the ZL-1 treatment, an option that added a race-derived 427-cubic-inch V-8 engine to the C3 'Vette.
Taco Bell Drive-Thru Rings Up $866 For A Tiny Regular Order For Two
Inflation has slowed. But that is not the reflection many see at grocery stores and fast-food restaurants. A drive-thru menu board stunned a woman. She saw $866 scroll across the screen. It shocked her, especially because her order was so small.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots
Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
First 2024 Mustang GT, Hummer EV SUV To Auction
With the 2023 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction starting in mere days, there’s plenty to get excited about, including this year’s batch of charity auctions. Two charity lots stand out from the others: 2024 Ford Mustang GT Fastback VIN 001 and 2024 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 SUV VIN 001. That’s right, someone lucky will be able to add to their collection the first production S650 Mustang and/or the first production SUV version of the all-electric Hummer.
