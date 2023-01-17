ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Darby, PA

Paula O'connor
2d ago

Never ceases to amaze me how ignorant people can make light of someone elses pain.

PennLive.com

Police investigating suspicious death in Pa.: reports

Authorities in Upper Darby, Delaware County, are investigating after the body of a 39-year-old man was found in an apartment, according to reports from 6ABC and Fox29. Officers were called to the area of Long Lane and Guilford Road Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m., where they came across the body at an apartment complex near the intersection of Long Lane and Alderbrook Road.
UPPER DARBY, PA
Daily Voice

Senior Missing In Bucks County, Police Say

An 80-year-old man is missing in Bucks County, and state police say he may be at special risk for harm. Cory Glenn of Bryn Athyn was last seen in the 200 block of East Street Road in Warminster Township at about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, police said in a statement.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man left battered woman on the side of the road: state police

A Northampton County man is in county prison on allegations he attacked a woman in November and left her on the side of a road. Adam Cox, of Stockertown, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault-attempt to cause serious bodily injury, reckless endangerment, simple assault, and harassment stemming from the Nov. 25 incident.
STOCKERTOWN, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police investigating deadly standoff in Berks County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home after a standoff with police in Berks County. UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police have released more information about what happened. That is posted here. The incident happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. in Heidelberg Township. PSP said they...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Remains of missing Montgomery County mother Jennifer Brown located: prosecutors

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (CBS) -- The body of missing Montgomery County mother Jennifer Brown was found wrapped in plastic in a shallow grave in Royersford on Wednesday. Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, disappeared more than two weeks ago.Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Brown's body was found partially buried late Wednesday afternoon.Chopper 3 was over police activity Wednesday connected to the case at an industrial complex at 5th and Chestnut Streets in Royersford.Detectives remained on scene to process evidence, which is less than two miles away from Brown's home in Limerick Township."We have been engaging in an intensive investigation and I can't...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Parked Driver Shot Dead In Reading, Police Say

A man sitting in a parked car was shot dead in downtown Reading late on Wednesday, Jan. 18, authorities say. The driver, 47, was parked near 398 Washington Street at about 7:30 p.m. when a gunman opened fire, Reading police said in a statement. The victim drove himself to a nearby parking garage, where first responders met him and rushed him to the hospital, they added.
READING, PA
