ROYERSFORD, Pa. (CBS) -- The body of missing Montgomery County mother Jennifer Brown was found wrapped in plastic in a shallow grave in Royersford on Wednesday. Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, disappeared more than two weeks ago.Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Brown's body was found partially buried late Wednesday afternoon.Chopper 3 was over police activity Wednesday connected to the case at an industrial complex at 5th and Chestnut Streets in Royersford.Detectives remained on scene to process evidence, which is less than two miles away from Brown's home in Limerick Township."We have been engaging in an intensive investigation and I can't...

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO