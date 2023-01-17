Read full article on original website
Paula O'connor
2d ago
Never ceases to amaze me how ignorant people can make light of someone elses pain.
6
Police investigating suspicious death in Pa.: reports
Authorities in Upper Darby, Delaware County, are investigating after the body of a 39-year-old man was found in an apartment, according to reports from 6ABC and Fox29. Officers were called to the area of Long Lane and Guilford Road Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m., where they came across the body at an apartment complex near the intersection of Long Lane and Alderbrook Road.
Senior Missing In Bucks County, Police Say
An 80-year-old man is missing in Bucks County, and state police say he may be at special risk for harm. Cory Glenn of Bryn Athyn was last seen in the 200 block of East Street Road in Warminster Township at about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, police said in a statement.
Pa. woman charged with killing, dismembering her parents with chainsaw: reports
A Pennsylvania woman is being accused of killing her parents after police found their dismembered bodies in their Montgomery County home, according to reports from the Philadelphia Inquirer, WPVI and NBC10. Verity Beck, 49, of Rydal, is being charged with first-degree and third-degree murder in the deaths of her mother...
Bystander initially alerted police to body of missing Montgomery County mom, coroner says
Jennifer Brown was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on January 3. Her cause of death is not yet known.
Body of missing woman found in eastern Pa.; death under investigation
Authorities are investigating the death of Jennifer Brown, a Montgomery County woman who went missing earlier this month, after discovering her body Wednesday. “We hoped and prayed she would be safe, and she is not,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Wednesday. Brown’s body was found in Royersford,...
Pa. man left battered woman on the side of the road: state police
A Northampton County man is in county prison on allegations he attacked a woman in November and left her on the side of a road. Adam Cox, of Stockertown, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault-attempt to cause serious bodily injury, reckless endangerment, simple assault, and harassment stemming from the Nov. 25 incident.
Pennsylvania State Police investigating deadly standoff in Berks County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home after a standoff with police in Berks County. UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police have released more information about what happened. That is posted here. The incident happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. in Heidelberg Township. PSP said they...
Two Bodies Found, Believed Suspicious In Jenkintown: Report
A suspect was in custody after two people were found dead in a Jenkintown home early on Wednesday, Jan. 18, NBC10 and 6abc report. The bodies were discovered in a home on the 1100 block of Beverly Road, 6abc wrote, citing unnamed sources. Abington Township police and the Montgomery County...
Daughter accused of killing, dismembering parents in Pennsylvania home
Police responded to the home in Jenkintown on Tuesday night and later found a decapitated, deceased male body and a trash bin filled with severed body parts.
Woman's body found in Darby Creek in Tinicum Township: police
TINICUM TOWNSUP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police pulled a woman's body from Darby Creek in Tinicum Township, Delaware County on Monday night.The discovery was made near the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge.An investigation is underway by the medical examiner's office into how she died.
Man arrested after girlfriend’s decomposed body found in NJ apartment
A man was arrested after the decomposed body of his girlfriend was found in a garbage bag inside their New Jersey apartment, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Decomposing Body Found In Mattress In DelCo: Report
A decomposing body inside of a mattress was found overnight in Delaware County overnight, 6abc reports. Paramedics called to the 7000 block of Greenwood Avenue near Church Lane in Upper Darby around midnight found the woman's body in a back alley behind a row of twin homes, the outlet said.
Duo Dumped Chemicals On Berks Walmart Floor, Police Say
Two men are wanted by police after authorities say they dumped chemical liquids on the floor of a Berks County Walmart. The pair walked into the Tilden Ridge Drive store at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, said Tilden Township police in a statement. Once inside, the suspects walked...
Police say woman was concerned about pets when surrendering to officers in parents' murders
When officers breeched the door and made their way inside, Verity Beck walked down the steps with her hands raised. "She just confirmed that her parents were deceased and she was concerned about her cats and dogs. They were the only words that she uttered," said Abington Police Chief Patrick Molloy.
Teens charged with attempted homicide in central Pa. shooting
Three teenage boys are at large after a Lancaster shooting in which the trio have been charged with attempted homicide, police said. A shooting around 1:30 p.m. Jan. 7 on the 100 block of Dauphin Street caused one person non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Charles J. Freeman, 15, of Lancaster Township;...
Man found dead in Upper Darby apartment under 'suspicious circumstances', police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities in Upper Darby are investigating the death of a man who they say died under "suspicious circumstances" Wednesday night. Officers from the Upper Darby Police Department were called to the area of Long Lane and Guilford Road around 3 p.m. In a tweet, the department...
Missing Lancaster Man Sought By State Police In York
A Lancaster County 38-year-old man has been missing for four days, authorities say.Daniel Hesketh left his home on the 100 block of 1st Avenue in Red Lion Borough on January 13 around 10 p.m. and has last seen in Colerain Township, Lancaster County around noon the following day.He was a white 2008 …
Remains of missing Montgomery County mother Jennifer Brown located: prosecutors
ROYERSFORD, Pa. (CBS) -- The body of missing Montgomery County mother Jennifer Brown was found wrapped in plastic in a shallow grave in Royersford on Wednesday. Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, disappeared more than two weeks ago.Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Brown's body was found partially buried late Wednesday afternoon.Chopper 3 was over police activity Wednesday connected to the case at an industrial complex at 5th and Chestnut Streets in Royersford.Detectives remained on scene to process evidence, which is less than two miles away from Brown's home in Limerick Township."We have been engaging in an intensive investigation and I can't...
Parked Driver Shot Dead In Reading, Police Say
A man sitting in a parked car was shot dead in downtown Reading late on Wednesday, Jan. 18, authorities say. The driver, 47, was parked near 398 Washington Street at about 7:30 p.m. when a gunman opened fire, Reading police said in a statement. The victim drove himself to a nearby parking garage, where first responders met him and rushed him to the hospital, they added.
Teen Suicide Victim Linked To Berks Bank Robbery: State Police
A teenager who took his own life in Berks County was the suspect in a bank robbery one day before, state police say. An armed thief walked into the Fulton Bank at 2400 Conrad Weiser Parkway in Womelsdof Borough just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 carrying a rifle and a backpack, troopers said in a release.
