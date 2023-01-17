About 40 students wearing “Keep Harrell” t-shirts spoke out in support of a Texas high school football coach who is under investigation for an extreme work out that sent multiple players to the hospital, according to local reports. Coach John Harrell has been suspended for more than a week, after several parents at Rockwall-Heath High School said their kids were forced to do up to 400 push ups as punishment and had to be hospitalized. The students are part of the Hawks’ varsity football team who participated in an off-season workout, with at least eight boys ending up in the emergency...

