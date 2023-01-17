Saric finished with 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 23 minutes in Monday's 136-106 loss to the Grizzlies. Though he was a minus-17 during his time on the court, Saric contributed a decent stat line in the blowout loss. While starting in each of his last six appearances, Saric has posted averages of 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 23.7 minutes per game while shooting 52.3 percent from the floor, numbers that give him a degree of utility in 14-team leagues or deeper. However, Saric is a prime candidate to lose out on playing time as soon as the Suns get one or two of their injured rotation players back in the fold -- Cameron Johnson (knee) and Chris Paul (hip) appear to be the closest to returning.

2 DAYS AGO