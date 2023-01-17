BOYS WRESTLING Ronan Frequents Podium At Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic Ronan and Mission-Charlo wrestlers brought back some hardware at the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic Wrestling Tournament over the weekend. "The boys and girls wrestled well this weekend, the Rocky attracts some of the best teams in Montana, Idaho, and Washington, and everyone wants to wrestle well there," Ronan Head Coach Dylan Kramer said. "It's also the last time we get to see some different competition besides class A for the season, so it is important for the kids to go out and compete, which they did." At 103 pounds, August Courville...

