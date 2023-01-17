Read full article on original website
BOYS WRESTLING Ronan Frequents Podium At Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic Ronan and Mission-Charlo wrestlers brought back some hardware at the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic Wrestling Tournament over the weekend. "The boys and girls wrestled well this weekend, the Rocky attracts some of the best teams in Montana, Idaho, and Washington, and everyone wants to wrestle well there," Ronan Head Coach Dylan Kramer said. "It's also the last time we get to see some different competition besides class A for the season, so it is important for the kids to go out and compete, which they did." At 103 pounds, August Courville...
Jenna Shadoski scored a game-high 18 points and Lakeside Lutheran pulled away in the second half to beat visiting Poynette 63-49 in a Capitol North girls basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 19. Ava Stein matched a career-high with 16 points on 6 of 9 shooting, grabbing 12 boards. Marin Riesen chipped in 11 points, six rebounds and made all seven of her free throws. Shadoski, who went 5 of 10 from the floor, also tallied eight rebounds, three blocks and three steals. ...
Watertown won 12 of 14 matches and rolled to a 70-9 high school wrestling dual victory over Milbank on Thursday night in the Civic Arena. The Arrows, now 6-2 in duals on the season, received pins from Leo Stroup, Weston Everson, Braden Lee, Tucker Urdahl, Jackson Maag, Brock Eitreim, Matthew Peters and Micah Hach and technical falls from Gage Lohr and Derek Hanson. Sloan Johannsen and Ian Johnson each won by forfeit.
The Oregon boys swimming team set two school records and won 10 of 11 events during the Panthers’ 117-42 dual win over Mount Horeb on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Oregon High School. The 200-meter freestyle relay team of junior Spencer Stluka, sophomore Finnley Conklin, senior Josh Weber and senior...
