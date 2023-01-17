Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog and 10 puppies rescued from dilapidated home
NEW BERN, Craven County — An adult dog and 10 puppies are now safe in a Craven County animal shelter after being found abandoned. But, with the shelter nearing capacity, animal officials are having to find the dogs a new home and they're hoping they can do it soon.
Hound dog, puppies found in abandoned home heading to animal rescue in Maryland
NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven-Pamlico Animal Shelter Director Tommy Bell said Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, that the hound dog and her 10 puppies found in an abandoned home in Craven County are now headed to Maryland. An agency called Puppy Paws Rescue will take the dogs to live...
Jacksonville gym installs UV lights to cut down airborne viruses
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A gym in the east has new technology to help in the fight against COVID-19. Lighting company, USUV Clean, installed ultraviolet lights inside Velo cycle studio in Jacksonville. The lights use ultraviolet technology to eliminate airborne pathogens while indoors. Research from the UK and Irving Medical...
Bottlenose Dolphin found stranded on Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — A Bottlenose Dolphin was found stranded at Atlantic Beach Wednesday Jan. 18, 2023. The dolphin was dead when N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Biologist Dr. Vicky Thayer and Professor Dr. Craig Harms got to the animal. After finishing a brief evaluation on the beach,...
Jones County man mourns loss of 17 pets in devastating house fire
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Jones County man is back home and mourning the 17 pets he lost in a house fire a week ago. James Hall now lives in a camper on his property along Plantation Road, with three pups and a cat who survived Wednesday’s fire.
Structure fire erupts at garage of New Bern home
NEW BERN, Craven County — A fire broke out and engulfed a structure at 3715 Trent Road Wednesday night Jan. 18, 2023. The New Bern Fire Department responded and said the garage at the home was fully engulfed. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured in...
Pitt County mother of three celebrates Habitat for Humanity home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pure happiness could be felt on Wednesday night in Greenville at 601 Vanderbilt Lane. That’s where Shanita Winestock and her three kids’ brand-new Habitat for Humanity home is. “When I first contacted Habitat for Humanity, I really didn’t think it was going to be as...
Teen charged in drive by shooting in Greenville, no injuries
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville Police Emergency Response Team arrested a teenage suspect Wednesday night who was wanted for a drive by shooting Sunday night. Police say 18-year-old Lamikah Baptist is charged with numerous weapons offenses, including possession of a weapon of mass destruction, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear and discharging a firearm within the city limits.
Police looking for suspect in breaking and entering of, theft from tobacco store
CHOCOWINITY, Beaufort County — The Chocowinity Police Department is looking for a suspect who they said broke into the Choco Tobacco Shop on U.S. 17 Business in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Police said the person stole merchandise before leaving the area. Anyone with information...
Keep an eye on your catalytic converter
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Across the country, people are having an important component of their car stolen. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, nearly 80,000 catalytic converters have been taken. Last year in Onslow County, a catalytic converter raid put 27 people behind bars. “The day we did the original raid, we got over […]
Morehead City announces new city manager
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones announced that Christopher S. Turner will be the new city manager, effective Immediately. Mayor Jones announced the appointment of Turner at a meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Turner has been the interim city manager since July of 2022. Turner...
New Bern working to address flooding concerns at Union Point Park
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents of New Bern are well aware of Union Point Park’s tendency to flood. The City of New Bern is taking action and addressing flood concerns. They seek to change the infrastructure of the park. “The main changes that are going on right now is we’re upsizing some of the […]
Kinston Housing Authority demolishing 80 apartments at Simon Bright
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Housing Authority is demolishing 80 of 224 units (10 buildings) at Simon Bright Apartments. This is being done to create more space for parking and for emergency vehicles to get through the area. After the demolition, the complex will have 144 apartment units.
Driver arrested after chase on I-587 in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man remains in the hospital with serious injuries after a chase with state troopers. Troopers said they pulled over Kelvin Everson for doing 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-587, near Farmville around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. But they said the 40-year-old...
United Way of Onslow County holding shoe drive
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The United Way of Onslow County doesn’t just help people here in Eastern North Carolina. The organization’s latest effort is by collecting shoes of all sizes and styles through Jan. 30. Raquel Painter, president of the organization, will be visiting the capital of Kenya, Nairobi, and its orphanage soon to deliver […]
Greenville shootings up recently, has some in community worried about city's future
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Recent gun violence in the city of Greenville has sparked concern, especially when those being arrested and charged are juveniles. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, a 16-year-old was charged with the murder of 25-year-old Aveon Collins-Smith. According to the Greenville Police Department, Collins-Smith crashed his vehicle...
Town Center residents concerned about where to live next, current state of complex
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Jacksonville, more than 100 residents at Town Center Apartments are concerned about the future of where they are going to live. Back in August 2021, they were told they needed to leave because of safety hazards. For some of the residents, they say it’s not easy for them to just […]
Down East Wood Ducks announce new coaching staff for 2023 season
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Down East Wood Ducks will again have a new manager for the upcoming 2023 season. Carlos Maldonado is taking over the helm for Carlos Cardoza, who managed the team in 2022. Brian Pozos will be the team's new hitting coach and Julio Valdez takes...
Woman arrested after having illegal drugs during meeting with probation officer
NEW BERN, Craven County — A woman was arrested for having illegal drugs in her possession when she arrived for a meeting with her probation officer. Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin. Possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine. Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver acid. Felony possession of...
Pitt County launching anti-litter campaign to combat trash issue
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — There is an update on the plan to address the litter problem in Pitt County. On January 16, 2023, the Pitt County government launched its anti-litter campaign and county officials had an information session to discuss a three-part plan aimed at widespread littering and illegal trash dumping.
