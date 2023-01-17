Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Nike To Shutter Seattle Store, Leaving Downtown Area Without A StapleTy D.Seattle, WA
2023 Emerald City Comic ConMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
Related
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 12 notes!
(Saturday sunrise, photographed by Jerry Simmons) Welcome to the second half of your West Seattle weekend! Here’s what’s happening:. CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s lineup here. WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: As usual, 10 am-2 pm, the market offers...
westseattleblog.com
RVs, Stone Cottage, ‘Healthy Street’ discussed @ Alki Community Council’s first 2023 meeting
Three topics dominated this month’s Alki Community Council meeting: The Harbor Avenue RVs, the Stone Cottage’s future, and the Alki Point “Healthy Street.”. ACC president Tony Fragada facilitated the meeting, held hybrid-style – in person at Alki UCC and online – on Thursday night; we covered it via Zoom.
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Parking-lot gates going in at West Seattle High School
SPSemployee January 20, 2023 (1:10 pm) gates will most likely only be open during school days/hours and events. Mike January 20, 2023 (1:52 pm) Bad investment. These gates will fall into disuse. ACG January 20, 2023 (2:11 pm) I understand some of the unfortunate illegal/dangerous uses of the parking lot....
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday begins
Sunshine expected today, high in the mid-to-upper 40s. (Thursday’s high was 42, six degrees below what’s normal for that date.) –Metro is on a regular schedule today but still down buses and down drivers – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions.
westseattleblog.com
LOW-LOW TIDE: Nighttime sights from West Seattle’s shore
You’ve heard a lot about the upcoming “king tides,” but the flip side of that is, we’re also in a period with very low low tides too – though this time of year they happen late at night, so they’re not as conducive to exploring. Nonetheless, some people were out last night, including Rosalie Miller, who shared four photos (thank you!) – above, Painted Anemone; below, Mottled Star:
westseattleblog.com
Beach walk, games, cakes, coffee benefit, new open mic, more for your West Seattle Friday!
(Photo by David Hutchinson) BEVERAGE BENEFIT: Go to Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW) today and tell them you’re there to support the Genesee Hill Elementary PTA, and 20 percent of the proceeds will be donated. Open until 5 pm!. SCRABBLE CLUB: Come play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café in...
westseattleblog.com
ELECTION 2023: Preston Anderson officially announces Seattle City Council District 1 campaign
Just yesterday, we noted that two people have filed Seattle City Council District 1 campaign intentions but neither had made a formal announcement yet. Today, that changed – one of those two people, Preston Anderson, became the first to announce a campaign. In the announcement, Anderson is described as a West Seattle resident who is “a career social worker and former Army Medic who served two combat tours during active duty with over 5 years of service.” His announcement also says, “If elected, he would be the only homeless and behavioral health service provider elected to Council, and the first person of color elected to District 1, a diverse district that includes the neighborhoods of West Seattle, South Park, Georgetown, Sodo, and Pioneer Square. (Councilmember Lisa Herbold, who announced last month that she won’t run for a third term, is the first person ever elected to the seat; the council changed to 7 district-elected members and 2 citywide members starting with the 2015 elections.) The announcement says Anderson “presently works at the Veterans Administration Puget Sound Health Care System administering funds for clinically focused transitional housing in collaboration with community based providers (and) continues his direct practice supporting Veterans with acute behavioral health needs.” He says his background would provide “expertise the current council simply doesn’t have” and that his signature issues would be “affordable housing and access to education (and) access to living-wage jobs” as well as “reducing gun violence in Seattle.” You can read his full announcement on his website. Formal filing week is May 15-19, so the field of candidates won’t be finalized until then; the primary election is August 1st.
westseattleblog.com
SURVEY: Help launch the South Delridge Action Plan
The city’s been talking for a long time about neighborhood planning in southeastern West Seattle – and now it’s launching the process with a survey. Here’s the announcement we were asked to share with you:. City of Seattle’s Office of Planning and Community Development (OPCD) is...
westseattleblog.com
BOOKS: Waterless world? West Seattle author Susan Whiting Kemp’s novel ‘The Climate Machine’ goes there
On a soggy day like today, in a usually damp city like ours, it may be hard to imagine a world without water. But that’s what West Seattle author Susan Whiting Kemp did for her new novel “The Climate Machine.” Pre-orders are being accepted now for the e-book, officially publishing February 4th. Her announcement says the movel is about “a botched effort to combat climate change.” Here’s the synopsis:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business broken into twice overnight, including crash-and-grab
West Seattle Autoworks (7501 35th SW; WSB sponsor) is cleaning up after two break-ins overnight, one of which was a crash-and-grab. First, their office was broken into around 7 pm. The burglar(s) took an empty safe. According to their security cameras, they were in a red Honda CR-V. Then after 6 am, a white van rammed the garage door on the south side of the building. The door was damaged and a battery charger and a diagnostic tool were taken.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Land Cruiser
Stolen from SW Myrtle Street near (Myrtle Reservoir) park. Around 7 am today, my vehicle was stolen. I saw the thieves driving off and jumped in another car to follow. I lost them around Roxbury Safeway. If seen, please report to Police. (Note that this is the same general area...
westseattleblog.com
Park-site skating, festival’s future, more @ Morgan Community Association’s first quarterly meeting of 2023
Two major topics and several quick updates highlighted the Morgan Community Association‘s quarterly meeting last night. MoCA president Deb Barker facilitated the online meeting. SKATING AT MORGAN JUNCTION PARK ADDITION: The site north of Morgan Junction Park has “been such an eyesore for so long,” why not do something...
westseattleblog.com
JUNCTION FLOWERS: New baskets, new grower, ‘adopters’ sought
That’s one of the 93 new flower baskets you’ll see hanging in The Junction starting in late May. It’s bigger and heavier than baskets used in past years; West Seattle Junction Association executive director Chris Mackay tells WSB the company that previously grew and maintained the baskets couldn’t do that this year, so they found a new grower – Van Wingerden Greenhouses in Blaine – and a local firm to keep them watered and maintained., Though the new baskets are bigger, they’ll require less water and less fertilizer. The Junction is again covering part of the costs by offering the baskets for “adoption,” $189 per basket – if you’re interested, go here. (The Junction is a nonprofit, so it’s a tax-deductible donation.)
westseattleblog.com
ELECTION 2023: King County Councilmember Joe McDermott announces he won’t run for reelection
(WSB photo, Councilmember McDermott at White Center event in October) Another elected official representing West Seattle and vicinity has decided not to run for reelection. This time it’s King County Council District 8 Councilmember Joe McDermott, who lives in West Seattle but represents a district that also includes White Center, Vashon and Maury Islands, and part of Seattle on the east side of the Duwamish River (as with the City Council, the County Council also has recently remapped districts). McDermott served in the State Senate and State House before moving to the County Council 12 years ago, shortly after fellow West Seattleite Dow Constantine became County Executive. He was the first openly gay person to serve on the County Council. He is also a current member of the Sound Transit Board. Councilmember McDermott’s announcement does not specify what he plans to do next:
westseattleblog.com
ELECTION 2023: Why Seattle city races won’t use ranked-choice voting this year, though voters said yes to it last fall
With four Seattle City Councilmembers not planning to run for reelection so far, this year’s primary campaigning is likely to be lively. That could mean long lists of candidates from which to choose – in 2015, for example, the first time district councilmembers were elected, nine people were on the ballot here in District 1. In 2021, 15 people ran for mayor.
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUPS: Charges in hate crime, gunfire cases
Charges are now filed in two cases on which we reported previously:. HATE-CRIME, BURGLARY CHARGES: On Tuesday we followed up on the weekend arrests of a husband and wife accused of attacking, threatening, and using racial slurs against a neighbor in his own apartment. Today the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges against the two. 38-year-old Rosalyn J. Gearhart and 40-year-old Joshua J. Kramer are each charged with one count of residential burglary and one count of hate crime, in which the court documents allege they “maliciously and intentionally and because of their perception of the color and race of (the victim), did cause physical injury to (him).” These court documents include the same narrative we summarized extensively in Tuesday’s report, with the added detail that the victim’s “5-year-old daughter was inside the apartment during the entire incident, witnessing the assault.” The charging papers say Kramer “has out of state convictions for felony-level assault and terroristic threats” while Gearhart has no known criminal record. Both remain in jail, her bail set at $15,000, his at $50,000.
Comments / 0