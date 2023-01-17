ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

SPHS Seniors Learning And Leading In The Community

One of the best things a school can teach is how to give back to the community. At Anne Arundel County public high schools, the signature classes aim to do just that. Signature classes are courses specific to each school, and at Severna Park High School, the program Business, Innovation, & Leadership focuses on giving students real-world experience by leading projects that benefit the community. In their senior year, students pair up, plan and carry out a project that benefits an organization of their choice.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Get Ready For The Best Of Severna Park Contest

We’re looking for the best businesses and professional services in Severna Park, Arnold and Millersville, and we need your help. Our Best of Severna Park contest returns in February. With your votes, we want to recognize all of the great places that make the area so special. The official...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Chamber Update

Please give a warm welcome to our newest members (find them in our directory at www.gspacc.com):. Curtis Appraisals - For years, mortgage lenders and consumers have depended on Curtis Appraisals LLC to provide high-quality appraisals on all sorts of real estate in Anne Arundel County. By continuously keeping up with local real estate trends in the county and staying current on valuation techniques through accredited courses, they have been consistently able to deliver reliable home valuations. You can even order an appraisal online.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Ballet Theatre Of Maryland Presents “Momentum: A Mixed Bill”

This season, Ballet Theatre of Maryland will present “Momentum: A Mixed Bill” at Prince George’s Community College Center for Performing Arts (Largo, January 28), Maryland Hall (Annapolis, February 24-25) and Coppermine Pantherplex (Hampstead, March 4). At PGCC, the company will perform Edward Stewart’s “Sapphire Romance,” Mikhail Fokine’s...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Junior Training For Young Sailors

Summer will be here sooner than you think. If you’re looking for an opportunity for your children to learn lifelong water safety skills, teamwork, and a new sport, look no further than the Junior Training sailing program offered by the Magothy River Sailing Association, or MRSA. MRSA has operated...
PASADENA, MD
Wes Moore celebrates inauguration at 'People's Ball' in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. - R&B artists Maxwell and Raheem DeVaughn, plus Baltimore natives Dru Hill, headlined Wednesday's grand celebration for Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller inside the Baltimore Convention Center. "The People's Ball," which was sold out, began around 7:00 p.m. Dawn Moore and David Miller —...
BALTIMORE, MD
Educator Of The Month: Andrew Villwock

One could say that Andrew Villwock, a history teacher and alumnus from Broadneck High School, was born into the teaching profession. His grandmother and parents were educators. However, teaching wasn’t his original intention when he was going through college at Elon University or graduate school at Drew University. At...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Step Afrika! To Perform At Maryland Hall

Step Afrika! will showcase the art of stepping with a high-energy, interactive performance at Maryland Hall on Saturday, January 28, at 7:00pm. Audience immersion is the goal from the moment Step Afrika! takes the stage. “If you don’t want to be quiet, you definitely don’t have to be quiet,” Step...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Court proceedings indicate Bel Air Athletic Club was subject of unpaid rent

BEL AIR, Md. — A Harford County community staple of 40 years will soon close permanently amid court proceedings over unpaid rent, the 11 News I-Team has learned. People in Bel Air expressed shock after finding out about the closing of the Bel Air Athletic Club, which they said is the heart of their community. The club houses a gym, various classes, pre-K and pools, making it a hub of the town with a regularly packed parking lot.
BEL AIR, MD
Popular Restaurant In Cambridge Closes

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Katie's At The Airport announced it's closure for Jan. 31. Also known as Kay's at the Airport, patrons and owners, Katie and Kay, are heartbroken to see the restaurant go. "It's devastating. I feel like I have a broken heart. It's like when you lose a family...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Giant Food's Newest Maryland Store Touts Upgraded Amenities, Departments

Giant Food will open its newest store on Jan. 20 in Crofton, Md., which will feature the regional grocer’s upgraded amenities and departments. Located at 1649 Crofton Center, the 56,000-square-foot store offers expanded natural and organic selections, an extensive gourmet cheese section, full-service meat and seafood departments, and a wide variety of prepared food offerings, including made-in-house fresh sushi and smoked meats. Additional amenities include a Starbucks café and a full-service floral department.
CROFTON, MD
Letter To The Editor

The intersection of southbound Ritchie Highway and Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Arnold, located about a quarter-mile north of the intersection with Arnold Road, is dangerous. A new right-hand lane appears at that intersection on the southbound side. There is a “Do Not Drive on Shoulder” sign and the shoulder’s diagonal...
ARNOLD, MD
Howard County considers moving high school start times later

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — The Howard County Public School System is one of many districts across the country weighing whether to start classes later in the morning for high school students. Later start times are already in place in neighboring Anne Arundel County, and now, the issue appears to...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
St. John Properties Acquires Glen Burnie Business Park

St. John Properties has acquired Aviation Business Park, a three-building, 120,000-square-foot office portfolio in Glen Burnie, Md., for $13.3 million, according to Cushman & Wakefield, who represented the seller. Adler Real Estate Partners was the seller, having purchased the buildings as part of a larger $59.5 million portfolio acquisition in...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Severna Park Woman Wins Martin Luther King Award

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast was held at the La Fontaine Bleue restaurant in Glen Burnie January 16, and among the year’s honorees was Severna Park resident Abbie Ellicott, who won the Dallas G. Pace Sr. Humanitarian Award. The Dallas G. Pace Sr. Humanitarian Award recognizes...
SEVERNA PARK, MD

