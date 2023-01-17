Read full article on original website
Related
severnaparkvoice.com
SPHS Seniors Learning And Leading In The Community
One of the best things a school can teach is how to give back to the community. At Anne Arundel County public high schools, the signature classes aim to do just that. Signature classes are courses specific to each school, and at Severna Park High School, the program Business, Innovation, & Leadership focuses on giving students real-world experience by leading projects that benefit the community. In their senior year, students pair up, plan and carry out a project that benefits an organization of their choice.
severnaparkvoice.com
Get Ready For The Best Of Severna Park Contest
We’re looking for the best businesses and professional services in Severna Park, Arnold and Millersville, and we need your help. Our Best of Severna Park contest returns in February. With your votes, we want to recognize all of the great places that make the area so special. The official...
severnaparkvoice.com
Chamber Update
Please give a warm welcome to our newest members (find them in our directory at www.gspacc.com):. Curtis Appraisals - For years, mortgage lenders and consumers have depended on Curtis Appraisals LLC to provide high-quality appraisals on all sorts of real estate in Anne Arundel County. By continuously keeping up with local real estate trends in the county and staying current on valuation techniques through accredited courses, they have been consistently able to deliver reliable home valuations. You can even order an appraisal online.
severnaparkvoice.com
Ballet Theatre Of Maryland Presents “Momentum: A Mixed Bill”
This season, Ballet Theatre of Maryland will present “Momentum: A Mixed Bill” at Prince George’s Community College Center for Performing Arts (Largo, January 28), Maryland Hall (Annapolis, February 24-25) and Coppermine Pantherplex (Hampstead, March 4). At PGCC, the company will perform Edward Stewart’s “Sapphire Romance,” Mikhail Fokine’s...
foxbaltimore.com
Ravens & Bisciotti Foundation invest $20 million in Southwest Baltimore Rec Center
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Hilton Recreation Center in Southwest Baltimore will undergo a $20 million transformation because of a donation from the Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation, according to the Boys & Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore. The club is expected to get a multi-purpose...
severnaparkvoice.com
Junior Training For Young Sailors
Summer will be here sooner than you think. If you’re looking for an opportunity for your children to learn lifelong water safety skills, teamwork, and a new sport, look no further than the Junior Training sailing program offered by the Magothy River Sailing Association, or MRSA. MRSA has operated...
severnaparkvoice.com
Anne Arundel Young Marines Program Teaches Leadership And Life Skills
A group of young people in Anne Arundel County are lending a helping hand in the community, honoring veterans and promoting a drug-free lifestyle. Who are these youth? They’re a service organization called the Anne Arundel Young Marines. The national Young Marines program started in 1959. It was founded...
Maryland inauguration draws overflow crowd with diverse backgrounds
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The inauguration of Wes Moore as the first black governor in Maryland history drew an overflow crowd Wednesday that filled the street for a full city block beyond the state house. The adjacent lawyer’s mall was also filled to capacity with ticketed guests. Many other...
wypr.org
Meet the woman in the Moore-Miller administration tapped to lead Maryland's Department of Aging
Gov. Wes Moore appointed Carmel Roques to lead the Maryland Department of Aging this week. For the past decade, Roques led Keswick Multi-Care as CEO, which is a nearly 140-year-old organization that runs a short-term rehabilitation facility and continuing care retirement community in Baltimore. In April 2021, Roques told The...
fox5dc.com
Wes Moore celebrates inauguration at 'People's Ball' in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, Md. - R&B artists Maxwell and Raheem DeVaughn, plus Baltimore natives Dru Hill, headlined Wednesday's grand celebration for Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller inside the Baltimore Convention Center. "The People's Ball," which was sold out, began around 7:00 p.m. Dawn Moore and David Miller —...
severnaparkvoice.com
Educator Of The Month: Andrew Villwock
One could say that Andrew Villwock, a history teacher and alumnus from Broadneck High School, was born into the teaching profession. His grandmother and parents were educators. However, teaching wasn’t his original intention when he was going through college at Elon University or graduate school at Drew University. At...
severnaparkvoice.com
Step Afrika! To Perform At Maryland Hall
Step Afrika! will showcase the art of stepping with a high-energy, interactive performance at Maryland Hall on Saturday, January 28, at 7:00pm. Audience immersion is the goal from the moment Step Afrika! takes the stage. “If you don’t want to be quiet, you definitely don’t have to be quiet,” Step...
Wbaltv.com
Court proceedings indicate Bel Air Athletic Club was subject of unpaid rent
BEL AIR, Md. — A Harford County community staple of 40 years will soon close permanently amid court proceedings over unpaid rent, the 11 News I-Team has learned. People in Bel Air expressed shock after finding out about the closing of the Bel Air Athletic Club, which they said is the heart of their community. The club houses a gym, various classes, pre-K and pools, making it a hub of the town with a regularly packed parking lot.
Wbaltv.com
Some Frederick Douglass HS students could soon return to campus after water damage
There's a good chance that some -- but not all -- Frederick Douglass High School students can re-enter their building sometime next week. The students have been forced to learn virtually after frozen pipes burst over winter break, leading to extensive flooding. On Thursday, Bill Levy, the executive facilities director...
WBOC
Popular Restaurant In Cambridge Closes
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Katie's At The Airport announced it's closure for Jan. 31. Also known as Kay's at the Airport, patrons and owners, Katie and Kay, are heartbroken to see the restaurant go. "It's devastating. I feel like I have a broken heart. It's like when you lose a family...
progressivegrocer.com
Giant Food's Newest Maryland Store Touts Upgraded Amenities, Departments
Giant Food will open its newest store on Jan. 20 in Crofton, Md., which will feature the regional grocer’s upgraded amenities and departments. Located at 1649 Crofton Center, the 56,000-square-foot store offers expanded natural and organic selections, an extensive gourmet cheese section, full-service meat and seafood departments, and a wide variety of prepared food offerings, including made-in-house fresh sushi and smoked meats. Additional amenities include a Starbucks café and a full-service floral department.
severnaparkvoice.com
Letter To The Editor
The intersection of southbound Ritchie Highway and Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Arnold, located about a quarter-mile north of the intersection with Arnold Road, is dangerous. A new right-hand lane appears at that intersection on the southbound side. There is a “Do Not Drive on Shoulder” sign and the shoulder’s diagonal...
Wbaltv.com
Howard County considers moving high school start times later
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — The Howard County Public School System is one of many districts across the country weighing whether to start classes later in the morning for high school students. Later start times are already in place in neighboring Anne Arundel County, and now, the issue appears to...
Commercial Observer
St. John Properties Acquires Glen Burnie Business Park
St. John Properties has acquired Aviation Business Park, a three-building, 120,000-square-foot office portfolio in Glen Burnie, Md., for $13.3 million, according to Cushman & Wakefield, who represented the seller. Adler Real Estate Partners was the seller, having purchased the buildings as part of a larger $59.5 million portfolio acquisition in...
severnaparkvoice.com
Severna Park Woman Wins Martin Luther King Award
The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast was held at the La Fontaine Bleue restaurant in Glen Burnie January 16, and among the year’s honorees was Severna Park resident Abbie Ellicott, who won the Dallas G. Pace Sr. Humanitarian Award. The Dallas G. Pace Sr. Humanitarian Award recognizes...
Comments / 0