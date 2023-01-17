One of the best things a school can teach is how to give back to the community. At Anne Arundel County public high schools, the signature classes aim to do just that. Signature classes are courses specific to each school, and at Severna Park High School, the program Business, Innovation, & Leadership focuses on giving students real-world experience by leading projects that benefit the community. In their senior year, students pair up, plan and carry out a project that benefits an organization of their choice.

SEVERNA PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO