The White House responds after more documents found in Biden's Delaware home
White House Spokesman for Oversight and Investigation Ian Sams joins the Sunday Show to discuss the latest batch of documents found at President Biden's home, and how he is complying with the Department of Justice.Jan. 22, 2023.
A political gift for the Biden White House?
House Republicans’ installation of some of their most incendiary conservatives on the Oversight Committee is sparking an unexpected feeling inside the White House: unbridled glee, according to new Politico reporting. Jonathan Lemire discusses.Jan. 20, 2023.
Six additional classified documents found in Biden's Delaware home during Justice Department
Six additional items, including documents with classified markings, were found in President Biden's Delaware home after Justice Department officials searched the residence Friday, according to the president's personal attorney. Special Assistant to the President Ian Sams joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the search at President Biden's home. Jan. 22, 2023.
Peter Baker: Biden administration ‘paying the price’ for classified documents messaging strategy
President Biden is breaking his silence over the handling of classified documents found from his tenure as vice president. NBC News White House Correspondent New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker, former RNC chairman Michael Steele, and NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Ryan Nobles join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Biden administration's initial silence on the issue. “They're paying a price for that strategy,” says Baker. “They had a thought in mind that it was better to look to the Justice Department like they are cooperating than to reveal to the public at a time when they weren't ready to do it.”Jan. 20, 2023.
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
While creating a crisis, McCarthy says Dems are creating a crisis
The United States reached the debt limit yesterday, starting the countdown toward a possible default and an economic catastrophe. “I respectfully urge Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote in a letter yesterday to congressional leaders.
Texas rep's anti-white supremacy bill has conservatives outraged
Last week, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, reintroduced proposed legislation that would punish white supremacists whose hateful rhetoric inspires violence. And members of the conservative movement — to which many violent white supremacists belong and openly associate — are predictably outraged. The Leading Against White Supremacy Act is...
Biden touts wins as presidential term hits halfway point
The Biden administration is celebrating bipartisan achievements and strength in the economy under Biden’s presidency two years after his inauguration. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports on how these achievements come at a “fragile time” with the investigation of classified documents and a new Republican-lead House, and how it will affect Biden’s political future. Jan. 20, 2023.
Biden should be taking a victory lap on his historic policy protecting migrants
Given the intense focus journalists place on migrants who come to the United States, it’s disappointing that they pay such little attention to the employers on this side of the border who recruit and exploit migrants and then, if they dare complain, fire them and make them even more vulnerable to deportation. The systematic oppression of migrants doesn’t get sufficient attention, partly because journalists haven’t done their jobs but also because those who are abused and exploited don’t speak up because they’re afraid or can’t speak up because they’ve been deported.
Joe: Biden is underestimated by friends, political enemies alike
Friday, January 20 marks the halfway point of President Biden's first term in office, and Joe Scarborough discusses Biden's accomplishments and why Biden is underestimated by both his friends and political enemies.Jan. 20, 2023.
Biden marks two years in office
President Biden reflected on the challenges and accomplishments during his first two years in office. In the second half of his term, he’ll face a different set of issues but with a new Republican-controlled House. Historian Michael Beschloss weighs in.Jan. 21, 2023.
Republican rule returning smoking to the U.S. Capitol really stinks
Among this month’s embarrassing Republican spectacles has been the sight of Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, appearing on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show and touting the expansion of places where smoking is permitted in the U.S. Capitol as being “all about freedom.”. Nehls was already plenty free to...
U.S. hits debt limit, sets stage for political battle
The U.S. hits its borrowing limit and sets up a debt ceiling fight on Capitol Hill. Meantime, President Biden makes his first public remarks on his handling of classified material since the special counsel was named. Plus, a Supreme Court investigation fails to find who leaked the abortion ruling draft.Jan. 20, 2023.
Schiff: McCarthy, GOP seek to 'decapitate those who would hold them accountable’
“McCarthy doesn’t like what I did in holding Trump accountable. He doesn’t like what I did in holding him accountable,” says Rep. Adam Schiff. “There’s this effort, I think, to try to decapitate those who would hold them accountable and responsible by removing them from committees.”Jan. 20, 2023.
Judge blasting Trump's frivolous lawsuits is like 'saying you're a drunk in a bar' expert says
Donald Trump on Friday was hit with a fine of almost one million dollars for a lawsuit he filed against Hillary Clinton alleging that she, along with the Democratic National Committee, orchestrated “a malicious conspiracy” to investigate his campaign's ties to Russia and rigging the election in Clinton’s favor--even though he won that election. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Jan. 21, 2023.
Cincinnati mayor says Democrats are getting stuff done while GOP in 'chaos'
Cincinnati, Ohio Mayor Aftab Pureval joins Morning Joe to discuss his Washington visit for the U.S. Conference of Mayors winter meeting.Jan. 20, 2023.
MAGA Republicans on Oversight Committee ‘politically good for Democrats’ Stuart Stevens says
MAGA Republicans Reps. Greene, Perry, Boebert, and Gosar have been appointed to the House Oversight Committee. "This is very bad for the country, but I have to say in a political sense it's going to be good for Democrats, because nobody cares about this stuff,” politics expert Stuart Stevens tells Joy Reid of expectations that far-right Republicans will turn the House Oversight Committee into a partisan circus.Jan. 20, 2023.
Trump fined nearly $1 million for ‘revenge’ lawsuit
New York Times Washington correspondent Mike Schmidt, former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, and writer-at-large for the Bulwark Tim Miller discuss the former president facing legal consequences for his weaponization of the lawJan. 20, 2023.
Foolish anti-Clinton case leads to steep penalty for Trump, lawyers
The judiciary is not a toy. It is not something politicians are supposed to play with for their amusement. When politicians and their lawyers forget these plain truths, they should pay a price — not just as a penalty, but also in order to discourage others from making the same mistake.
