According to the NWS, 2023 could begin with the possibility of blizzard conditions and up to a foot of snow.GodwinSioux Falls, SD
Almost all southwestern Minnesota roads closed due to whiteout conditionsLimitless Production Group LLCMinnesota State
The richest person in Sioux Falls wants to give his billion dollar fortune awayAsh JurbergSioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV
Another round of winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week. However, this time, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND still be impacted. Most of the snowfall accumulation in Sioux Falls will...
KELOLAND TV
Snow totals this year compared to average years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the recent snow, Sioux Falls has already doubled all of last year’s snow. On average Sioux Falls can receive around 20 inches of snow through January 14th. At this time last year, Sioux Falls only saw around 13 and a half inches of snow. In fact, the snowstorm earlier this month surpassed last year’s total through this time. This snow season, Sioux Falls has already seen 40 inches of snow.
dakotanewsnow.com
Storm causes snow alert and road hazards in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls declared a snow alert beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Wednesday and will continue until routes are clear. Vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing. The Lincoln...
School Delays Tuesday, January 17, 2023
School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Bridgewater-Emery School District - 10:00 AM Start. Gone But Not Forgotten - Iconic Sioux Falls: Whiffer's Sandwiches. The Merriam-Webster definition of iconic is "widely recognized and well-established." That would definitely describe Whiffer's Sandwiches which used to call North Minnesota Avenue home.
siouxfalls.business
Des Moines developer plans mixed-use project in downtown Sioux Falls
A developer whose portfolio includes downtown redevelopment projects in Des Moines is negotiating with the city of Sioux Falls to develop some of the remaining former rail yard property downtown. Iowa-based Christensen Development is planning a development with several buildings on 4.6 acres south of Eighth Street, including office, retail...
kiwaradio.com
Two From Sioux Center And One From Ireton Taken To Hospital After Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Sioux Center man and woman and an Ireton man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center recently. The Sioux Center Police Department reports that 81-year-old Marvin Wielard of Sioux Center was driving a 2016 Toyota SUV northbound on 13th Avenue Northeast, at the northeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits. They tell us that 50-year-old Brady Van Sloten of Ireton was eastbound on 20th Street Northeast in a 2007 Peterbilt truck.
siouxfalls.business
Kwik Trip previews big year ahead — with 3 Kwik Star locations, plans for Harrisburg
Within months, Kwik Trip likely will have three Kwik Star convenience stores under construction in the Sioux Falls area — its first in South Dakota. In addition to two locations in southeast Sioux Falls and one in Brandon, the Wisconsin-based family-owned company is buying land in Harrisburg. In Sioux...
Valentino’s Is Returning To Sioux Falls And Opening Soon!
Valentino's Italian Restaurant closed its doors on 41st street in Sioux Falls back in 2015. But now they are back and opening soon!. Valentino's Restaurant was famous in Sioux Falls for having its amazing pizza buffet with tons of great foods for the whole family. Now Valentino's is back in...
KEYC
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
We are tracking a powerful winter storm system that will bring a plowable snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this week. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Wednesday through much of Thursday and includes locations along and south of a line from Sioux Falls, SD to Mankato to the southern Twin Cities metro area. 4 to 7 inches of snow will be possible in Mankato with lighter amounts to the north and west; heavier amounts to the south and east. Snow will likely reach the I-90 corridor late Wednesday afternoon and move northeast Wednesday evening. Snow will be heavy at times Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with snow gradually ending from southwest to northeast on Thursday afternoon. Stay tuned for updates… There will likely be some adjustments to the snow forecast based on the storm track. The Weather Team will be watching the system closely and will have updates as it develops.
New Survey Shows This Sioux Falls Restaurant Is ‘Top Notch’
You cannot go wrong with any local restaurant in Sioux Falls. They have their own unique flavor. But one stands out from the rest. A reservation site called OpenTable is making this decision a little bit easier for couples who are determining where to enjoy a nice meal. OpenTable reviewed over 400,000 restaurant reviews from Sioux Falls to identify the best restaurants in the state. Based on the reviews the restaurant-reservation service perused, one of the best restaurants in Sioux Falls just opened its doors a few months ago.
kelo.com
Travelers beware: I-29 in Lincoln County seeing multiple crashes and slide-ins due to poor road conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Those traveling today should prepare for hazardous driving conditions, especially along rural roadways in southeastern South Dakota and northwestern Iowa. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says that they’re responding to several crashes along I-29 between Sioux Falls and Beresford. In a Facebook...
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to 2 fires in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire in the northeastern part of the city. Officials say it happened at a home on East Madison Street just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Crews arriving on the scene found smoke coming from the...
KELOLAND TV
A look at how much water we have seen this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a wet winter so far in KELOLAND. So much so, we’re eyeing the record books. Another round of precipitation moved through KELOLAND today. It came in the form of rain, freezing rain, and snow. Not including Monday’s precipitation, we’re already in the top ten wettest winters for Sioux Falls. Keep in mind, the winter months are December through February.
kiwaradio.com
Storm Lake Man Faces Felony OWI, Drug Charges After Rock Rapids Traffic Stop
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Storm Lake man has been arrested on felony OWI and drug charges after a traffic stop in Rock Rapids earlier this week. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 32-year-old Joel Angelo Rivera of Storm Lake is accused of doing drugs and driving under the influence. He was arrested on Sunday.
KELOLAND TV
Former police officer sentenced; Snow cleanup in SE KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 19, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday. A former Sioux Falls police officer is in federal court on Thursday, scheduled to be sentenced. The South Dakota Department of Education has released a new...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls Police asking for help locating missing teens
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is looking for two runaways and are asking for the public’s assistance. Gabriella Stock is a 13-year-old female, 5’3″, and was last seen wearing an orange hoodie. Tate Fredericks is an 11-year-old male, 5’8″, and was last seen wearing a black bugs bunny sweatshirt. The two are considered endangered due to their age. If located call 911 or 605-367-7000.
KELOLAND TV
Snow ahead; Woman escapes police; New charges against former day care employee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. 27-year-old Chris Phoumy was already indicted on 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 6 children at Kids R Kids daycare in Sioux Falls last September. He’s been indicted on another 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 5 more victims– all of them ages 3 to 6 years old.
KELOLAND TV
Former attorney charged with rape in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former attorney accused of rape is out on bond Wednesday after spending the previous night in the Minnehaha County Jail. A judge had set bond at $10,000 cash or surety. Joseph Smyrak appeared in court Wednesday morning where a judge entered a not-guilty...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls divorce decision sent back to circuit court
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit judge must take another look at how an ex-husband’s military-retirement pay should be split with the ex-wife, according to the South Dakota Supreme Court. The justices unanimously found that Circuit Judge Jon Sogn made an incorrect calculation. They ordered the Minnehaha County...
