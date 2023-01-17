Read full article on original website
The 1995 McDonalds All-American High School Basketball Team Was Stacked
The 1995 McDonalds All-American game featured some future basketball Hall of Famers.
Girls basketball: Whitewater makes eight 3-pointers, beats Big Foot 52-28
WHITEWATER — Junior guard Danielle DePorter led three players in double figures with 14 points and Whitewater routed visiting Big Foot 52-28 in Rock Valley girls basketball on Thursday. Sophomore guard Calli Grosinske added 12 and senior guard Cali Kopecky finished with 11 for the Whippets (4-12, 3-8 in conference). Whitewater upped its margin to 27-10 at halftime thanks to consecutive 3-pointers by junior guard Mayte Navejas, Kopecky and DePorter....
SportsZone Week Two Girls Basketball Player of the Week: Sioux City East’s Trishelle Miller
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Our Week Two SportsZone Girls Basketball Player of the Week is Sioux City East’s Trishelle Miller. In the Black Raiders win against Le Mars, Miller erupted for a team-best 28 points, matching her season-high. Miller has been a difference maker for the Black Raiders this season, as the freshman’s 21 points […]
South Sioux City Cardinals boys basketball advance to River Cities Conference tournament finals
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from the South Sioux City Cardinals win over Roncalli. The Cardinals advance to the RCC Tournament finals with the win.
Golden State Warriors Make A Roster Move Before Friday's Game
The Golden State Warriors have recalled Ryan Rollins before Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Nebraska braces for tough test vs. Penn State
Nebraska heads into Saturday’s game at Penn State with the toughest strength of schedule in the nation through Thursday’s games
Smith's 20 help Denver down South Dakota 75-60
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Tevin Smith scored 20 points as Denver beat South Dakota 75-60 on Thursday night. Smith was 6 of 10 shooting, including 4 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Pioneers (12-9, 3-5 Summit League). Marko Lukic shot 5 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to add 15 points. Tommy Bruner recorded 13 points and was 4 of 9 shooting (3 for 5 from distance).
Complex
NBA Stars and Fans Weigh In on Video of 3rd Grade Basketball Players Taunting Opponents
A viral video of third grade basketball players taunting their opponents has sparked quite a polarizing response. The clip, courtesy of Courtside Films, focuses on Kason Angert and Zion Lancaster balling out for Team Charging during the Snowball Classic, but all anyone wanted to talk about was a brief portion of the nearly four-minute-long video where they taunt their opponents. People are shockingly more bothered by their behavior on the court than the fact that Lancaster is playing in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” like it’s no big deal.
