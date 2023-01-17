ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Jefferson County Union

Girls basketball: Whitewater makes eight 3-pointers, beats Big Foot 52-28

WHITEWATER — Junior guard Danielle DePorter led three players in double figures with 14 points and Whitewater routed visiting Big Foot 52-28 in Rock Valley girls basketball on Thursday. Sophomore guard Calli Grosinske added 12 and senior guard Cali Kopecky finished with 11 for the Whippets (4-12, 3-8 in conference). Whitewater upped its margin to 27-10 at halftime thanks to consecutive 3-pointers by junior guard Mayte Navejas, Kopecky and DePorter....
WHITEWATER, WI
The Longmont Leader

Smith's 20 help Denver down South Dakota 75-60

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Tevin Smith scored 20 points as Denver beat South Dakota 75-60 on Thursday night. Smith was 6 of 10 shooting, including 4 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Pioneers (12-9, 3-5 Summit League). Marko Lukic shot 5 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to add 15 points. Tommy Bruner recorded 13 points and was 4 of 9 shooting (3 for 5 from distance).
DENVER, CO
Complex

NBA Stars and Fans Weigh In on Video of 3rd Grade Basketball Players Taunting Opponents

A viral video of third grade basketball players taunting their opponents has sparked quite a polarizing response. The clip, courtesy of Courtside Films, focuses on Kason Angert and Zion Lancaster balling out for Team Charging during the Snowball Classic, but all anyone wanted to talk about was a brief portion of the nearly four-minute-long video where they taunt their opponents. People are shockingly more bothered by their behavior on the court than the fact that Lancaster is playing in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” like it’s no big deal.

