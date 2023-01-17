Read full article on original website
Former KCAU Anchor Dave Nixon passes away at 83
Former KCAU 9 Anchor Dave Nixon has died at the age of 83.
Jolly Time Popcorn keeps it in the family as company continues to grow in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Thursday, January 19th is National Popcorn Day and one of the world's most recognizable popcorn brands is right here in Sioux City. We're available in about 99% of all major grocery stores in all 50 states in over 40 countries across the world. They are...
Local and Area Snowfall Amounts
The National Weather Service out of Sioux Falls, and meteorologist Peter Rogers, says several inches of snow fell across northwest Iowa last (Wed) night into this (Thur) morning...(audio clip below) Six-and-a-half inches of snow were measured outside the Storm Lake Radio stations, with 89-hundredths of an inch precipitation. Elsewhere, Rogers...
Sioux City metro has heaviest snow in 5 years
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Heavy snow has blanketed a big chunk of Siouxland. Dry air kept some of the heaviest snow rates from materializing, but Sioux City still received the heaviest snow since 2018. The last time Sioux City has had seven or more inches of snow was January...
2 finalists for Sioux City Community School District superintendent announced
The Sioux City Community School District has announced the two finalists for the school district's superintendent.
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
Another round of winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week. However, this time, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND still be impacted. Most of the snowfall accumulation in Sioux Falls will...
Siouxland communities brace for winter storm
Local governments are preparing for the largest snowstorm of the year so far by checking out their equipment and pre-treating roadways.
Des Moines developer plans mixed-use project in downtown Sioux Falls
A developer whose portfolio includes downtown redevelopment projects in Des Moines is negotiating with the city of Sioux Falls to develop some of the remaining former rail yard property downtown. Iowa-based Christensen Development is planning a development with several buildings on 4.6 acres south of Eighth Street, including office, retail...
School Delays Tuesday, January 17, 2023
School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Bridgewater-Emery School District - 10:00 AM Start. Gone But Not Forgotten - Iconic Sioux Falls: Whiffer's Sandwiches. The Merriam-Webster definition of iconic is "widely recognized and well-established." That would definitely describe Whiffer's Sandwiches which used to call North Minnesota Avenue home.
Snow Emergencies declared in Siouxland
From closings to snow emergencies, the winter weather is having an impact on Siouxland communities.
Two From Sioux Center And One From Ireton Taken To Hospital After Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Sioux Center man and woman and an Ireton man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center recently. The Sioux Center Police Department reports that 81-year-old Marvin Wielard of Sioux Center was driving a 2016 Toyota SUV northbound on 13th Avenue Northeast, at the northeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits. They tell us that 50-year-old Brady Van Sloten of Ireton was eastbound on 20th Street Northeast in a 2007 Peterbilt truck.
Sioux City woman pleads guilty to distributing meth from Texas to Iowa
A Sioux City woman who transported over 12 kilograms of meth from Texas to Iowa for distribution pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday.
Sioux City Police ‘deeply saddened’ after shooting leaves three children motherless
The Sioux City Police Department released more details about an incident that left three children without their mother.
Police investigating stabbing incident at Sioux City west side
Sioux City Police Department arrested a woman who allegedly stabbed a woman at Sioux City's west side area Wednesday afternoon.
The Sioux City Police Department released more details about an incident that left three children without their mother.
Rock Valley man jailed for meth and more
SIOUX CENTER—A 40-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 6:40 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a fictitious license, identification card or form; fraudulent use of registration; driving while barred; and driving without required high-risk insurance.
FORMER NEBRASKA TEACHER PLEADS GUILTY IN SC FEDERAL COURT
A FORMER WYNOT, NEBRASKA TEACHER HAS PLED GUILTY IN FEDERAL COURT IN SIOUX. CITY TO ATTEMPTED ENTICEMENT OF A MINOR. 39-YEAR-OLD ANDREW JOHN HELLER FROM SERGEANT BLUFF WAS ARRESTED LAST JULY IN SIOUX CITY BY THE FBI AND SIOUX CITY POLICE, WHO WERE CONDUCTING AN UNDERCOVER. INVESTIGATION TO IDENTIFY SUBJECTS...
One injured in rear-end crash near Hull
HULL—One person was injured when a car rear-ended another about 6:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on Highway 18, three miles east of Hull. Twenty-three-year-old Austin John Roemeling of Boyden was driving a 1996 Toyota Corolla west when it struck the rear of a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by 16-year-old Cambrie Krikke of Sanborn, who had slowed for turning vehicle traffic, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
