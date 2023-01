The Junction City boys basketball team travels this week to Dodge City to play in the 80th annual Tournament of Champions at the United Wireless Arena. The Blue jays will play Shawnee Mission South on Thursday at 3:30 pm, with the following games Dodge City v. Derby at 7 pm and Maize South v. Bishop Carroll at 8:30 pm.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO