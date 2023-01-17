Read full article on original website
Tuesday Scoreboard – January 17
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: NHLWild 4, Capitals 2 G-LEAGUESkyforce 104, Magic 100 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Brandon Valley 65, Marshall, Minn. 36 Centerville 26, Freeman 24 Dell Rapids St. Mary 73, Castlewood 70 – F/2OT Ethan 70, Menno 27 Howard 58, Hanson 47 Huron 50, Brookings […]
2 finalists for Sioux City Community School District superintendent announced
The Sioux City Community School District has announced the two finalists for the school district's superintendent.
stormlakeradio.com
Local and Area Snowfall Amounts
The National Weather Service out of Sioux Falls, and meteorologist Peter Rogers, says several inches of snow fell across northwest Iowa last (Wed) night into this (Thur) morning...(audio clip below) Six-and-a-half inches of snow were measured outside the Storm Lake Radio stations, with 89-hundredths of an inch precipitation. Elsewhere, Rogers...
January 18th and 19th winter storm snowfall totals
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland is in the process of cleaning up from a winter storm that dropped substantial amounts of snow. Most communities locally measured between 7 and 11 inches of snow accumulation associated with the quick-hitting system. The greatest totals occurred in western parts of Siouxland toward Highway 81. Something unique about […]
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City metro has heaviest snow in 5 years
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Heavy snow has blanketed a big chunk of Siouxland. Dry air kept some of the heaviest snow rates from materializing, but Sioux City still received the heaviest snow since 2018. The last time Sioux City has had seven or more inches of snow was January...
Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’
Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
Former KCAU Anchor Dave Nixon passes away at 83
Former KCAU 9 Anchor Dave Nixon has died at the age of 83.
KCCI.com
Several coyotes spotted in Iowa town
SALIX, Iowa — The northwestern Iowa town of Salix is warning residents to keep their pets indoors at night. The warning comes as several coyotes have been spotted in the city over the past few days. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says coyotes are the most common wild...
kiwaradio.com
Two From Sioux Center And One From Ireton Taken To Hospital After Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Sioux Center man and woman and an Ireton man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center recently. The Sioux Center Police Department reports that 81-year-old Marvin Wielard of Sioux Center was driving a 2016 Toyota SUV northbound on 13th Avenue Northeast, at the northeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits. They tell us that 50-year-old Brady Van Sloten of Ireton was eastbound on 20th Street Northeast in a 2007 Peterbilt truck.
kscj.com
VICTIM OF NEBRASKA STREET FATAL SHOOTING IDENTIFIED
THE VICTIM OF A FATAL SHOOTING SATURDAY NIGHT IN SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED. 31-YEAR-OLD SARAH ZOELLE DIED FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND AFTER BEING SHOT AT HER RESIDENCE LOCATED AT 3319 NEBRASKA STREET. THE SUSPECT, 23-YEAR-OLD AUSTYN SELF IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND THREE COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT.
nwestiowa.com
One injured in rear-end crash near Hull
HULL—One person was injured when a car rear-ended another about 6:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on Highway 18, three miles east of Hull. Twenty-three-year-old Austin John Roemeling of Boyden was driving a 1996 Toyota Corolla west when it struck the rear of a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by 16-year-old Cambrie Krikke of Sanborn, who had slowed for turning vehicle traffic, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Police investigating stabbing incident at Sioux City west side
Sioux City Police Department arrested a woman who allegedly stabbed a woman at Sioux City's west side area Wednesday afternoon.
kscj.com
FORMER NEBRASKA TEACHER PLEADS GUILTY IN SC FEDERAL COURT
A FORMER WYNOT, NEBRASKA TEACHER HAS PLED GUILTY IN FEDERAL COURT IN SIOUX. CITY TO ATTEMPTED ENTICEMENT OF A MINOR. 39-YEAR-OLD ANDREW JOHN HELLER FROM SERGEANT BLUFF WAS ARRESTED LAST JULY IN SIOUX CITY BY THE FBI AND SIOUX CITY POLICE, WHO WERE CONDUCTING AN UNDERCOVER. INVESTIGATION TO IDENTIFY SUBJECTS...
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for threatening bar patrons with a gun
While at a bar Gomez pointed a gun at two patrons of the bar. He also threatened to "air this place out".
nwestiowa.com
Hull man arrested for domestic assault
HULL—A 43-year-old Hull man was arrested about 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault and obstruction of emergency communications. The arrest of Juan Guadalupe Lopez stemmed from an argument with a woman who has been living with him at 1423 Division St., according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
