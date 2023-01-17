ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severna Park, MD

Get Ready For The Best Of Severna Park Contest

We’re looking for the best businesses and professional services in Severna Park, Arnold and Millersville, and we need your help. Our Best of Severna Park contest returns in February. With your votes, we want to recognize all of the great places that make the area so special. The official...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Commercial Observer

Dance Academy Relocating to Glen Burnie’s Cromwell Business Park

Artistic Movement Academy of Dance, a program offering dance instruction and classes for students as young as 18 months, has inked a 6,135-square-foot lease at Cromwell Business Park, a 165-acre business community in Glen Burnie, Md. St. John Properties is the owner, having acquired the property in 1996. The dance...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Chamber Update

Please give a warm welcome to our newest members (find them in our directory at www.gspacc.com):. Curtis Appraisals - For years, mortgage lenders and consumers have depended on Curtis Appraisals LLC to provide high-quality appraisals on all sorts of real estate in Anne Arundel County. By continuously keeping up with local real estate trends in the county and staying current on valuation techniques through accredited courses, they have been consistently able to deliver reliable home valuations. You can even order an appraisal online.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

With egg prices high, Baltimore shoppers do without and stores still profit

With egg prices continuing to push $6 a dozen throughout the Baltimore region this week, consumers are starting to avoid the incredible, edible expense. “We just couldn’t afford them,” said H.B. Graham, an Elkridge resident shopping at Aldi’s on Washington Boulevard in Baltimore this week. “They’re definitely...
BALTIMORE, MD
Commercial Observer

St. John Properties Acquires Glen Burnie Business Park

St. John Properties has acquired Aviation Business Park, a three-building, 120,000-square-foot office portfolio in Glen Burnie, Md., for $13.3 million, according to Cushman & Wakefield, who represented the seller. Adler Real Estate Partners was the seller, having purchased the buildings as part of a larger $59.5 million portfolio acquisition in...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
fox5dc.com

Wes Moore celebrates inauguration at 'People's Ball' in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. - R&B artists Maxwell and Raheem DeVaughn, plus Baltimore natives Dru Hill, headlined Wednesday's grand celebration for Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller inside the Baltimore Convention Center. "The People's Ball," which was sold out, began around 7:00 p.m. Dawn Moore and David Miller —...
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

Maryland native Travis Pastrana trying out for the 65TH Daytona 500

Maryland native Travis Pastrana, known for attempting dare devil like stunts with anything involving motors and engines, is trying out for the Daytona 500. One of most famous stunts he attempted was jumping the Annapolis city dock A.K.A "Ego alley" with a speed boat flying under his car. This isn't his first rodeo with NASCAR, he raced in the Nascar Xfinitiy series back in 2013.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
baltimorepositive.com

An eggceptional deal for Weis Rewards members

Our resident Honeygo Weis Markets manager Nick Fischer returns with an eggceptional offer and more curious local history with his passion for old bottles and glass. wise, year, eggnog, road, points, wife, lived, perry, nottingham, hotdogs, baltimore, local, holidays, people, bought, markets, hall, ice cream, gunpowder. Nestor Aparicio 00:00. We’re...
BALTIMORE, MD
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Giant Food to open its newest Maryland store on Friday

Regional grocery chain Giant Food on Friday will open its newest Maryland location, a 56,000-square-foot market in Crofton, replacing an older location in the area, the retailer announced on Monday. "This new store is designed to be a true one-stop shop for the Crofton community," said Ira Kress, president of...
CROFTON, MD
progressivegrocer.com

Giant Food's Newest Maryland Store Touts Upgraded Amenities, Departments

Giant Food will open its newest store on Jan. 20 in Crofton, Md., which will feature the regional grocer’s upgraded amenities and departments. Located at 1649 Crofton Center, the 56,000-square-foot store offers expanded natural and organic selections, an extensive gourmet cheese section, full-service meat and seafood departments, and a wide variety of prepared food offerings, including made-in-house fresh sushi and smoked meats. Additional amenities include a Starbucks café and a full-service floral department.
CROFTON, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Campaign To Provide Youth Hope Launches In Maryland

A program that aims to provide hope to young people held its inaugural week-long campaign for the region shortly before the holiday season began. The We Believe in You(th) campaign was launched by Metro Maryland Youth for Christ, or MMYFC. It’s designed to provide hope to young people in the region by telling them that their communities believe in them and their future as well as what they have to offer. According to organizers, the campaign also aims to raise support to continue MMYFC services that assist local youth in schools, neighborhoods and detention centers.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Chesapeake Men’s Senior Baseball League Seeks Players

Interested in playing adult baseball? The Chesapeake Men’s Senior Baseball League offers 21 and up, 35 and up, 45 and up, and 55 and up age divisions. Regular games and playoff contests are played at parks and high school fields in Anne Arundel County. Teams are now being formed...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Randall Relishes Chance To Lead At Severna Park Middle School

Giselle Randall didn’t come to Severna Park with a goal to fit in. The eighth-grader and student government president at Severna Park Middle School wanted to stand out. “Sometimes fitting in isn’t the best way to make a difference,” Giselle said. The former District Heights, Maryland, resident...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Wbaltv.com

Court proceedings indicate Bel Air Athletic Club was subject of unpaid rent

BEL AIR, Md. — A Harford County community staple of 40 years will soon close permanently amid court proceedings over unpaid rent, the 11 News I-Team has learned. People in Bel Air expressed shock after finding out about the closing of the Bel Air Athletic Club, which they said is the heart of their community. The club houses a gym, various classes, pre-K and pools, making it a hub of the town with a regularly packed parking lot.
BEL AIR, MD

