A program that aims to provide hope to young people held its inaugural week-long campaign for the region shortly before the holiday season began. The We Believe in You(th) campaign was launched by Metro Maryland Youth for Christ, or MMYFC. It’s designed to provide hope to young people in the region by telling them that their communities believe in them and their future as well as what they have to offer. According to organizers, the campaign also aims to raise support to continue MMYFC services that assist local youth in schools, neighborhoods and detention centers.

SEVERNA PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO