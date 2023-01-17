Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
Related
wach.com
Lexington police searching for Ulta Beauty shoplifters
Lexington police are looking to identify two women accused of taking more than $4800 from Ulta Beauty on January 15. The incident occurred on 5336 Sunset Blvd. Officials say the women left the parking lot in a blue Nissan sedan and a grey Ford sedan. Lexington PD encourage anyone with...
wach.com
Man accused of placing dead friend's body into shallow grave
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia police have charged a man accused of placing a dead body into shallow grave without notifying law enforcement. Officials say 26-year-old Devante Dinkins is out on bond Wednesday while investigators still look into the suspicious death of his 24-year-old acquaintance. Back on September 16,...
wach.com
Suspect in barricade incident denied bond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Charleston man accused of shooting at police at a Midlands hotel has been denied bond. Jonathan Saylor, 34, appeared in bond court Wednesday afternoon less than a day after officers took him into custody following a nearly seven-hour standoff at the Hilton Garden Inn off McSwain Drive in West Columbia.
wach.com
Irmo strip mall fire under investigation
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — A two alarm fire in Irmo is now under investigation. Fire crews from several counties throughout the Midlands helped to put the fire out. The fire was contained to a strip mall along the 36-hundred block of Bush River Road. Crews from Irmo, Columbia, Lexington...
wach.com
Richland County releases statement after living conditions in Alvin S. Glenn shared online
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County and Alvin S. Glenn officials have given a statement after several videos were shared on social media depicting poor living conditions of inmates at the Detention center. The statement comes as several videos posted on TikTok show cells at Alvin S. Glenn Detention...
wach.com
SC Military Dept. responds after riot at Midlands Youth Challenge Academy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Military Dept. issued a statement Wednesday afternoon concerning a riot that broke out at a Leesburg Road training facility used by a youth academy. Officials said the riot on Tuesday involved the Youth and Job Challenge Academy, also known as SC Youth...
wach.com
Coroner identifies Orangeburg Co. man killed in crash on I-95 near Holly Hill
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office on Tuesday released the name of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 over the weekend. Saquan Powell, 25, of Santee, died after crashing into a tree near exit 90 Sunday morning, according to the coroner's office.
wach.com
Gas line repair temporarily closed parts of Broad River Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: All lanes are open again and gas leak fixed, Columbia-Richland Fire Department said. Columbia-Richland Fire Department has closed off Broad River Rd between Zimalcrest Drive and Seminole Road to repair a cut gas line. Officials say repairs are expected to take "considerable" time, and...
wach.com
TSA sees surge in firearm discoveries at SC airports
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WACH) — The Transportation Security Administration says they saw an increase in firearms discoveries at South Carolina airports last year. TSA officers found 15 firearms at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport and a total of 79 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage during routine screenings at security checkpoints state-wide.
abccolumbia.com
Viral video of person using racial slurs in Downtown Columbia Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A video going viral on social media platforms shows an individual using racial and derogatory terms in Downtown Columbia Five Points. ABC Columbia has made the editorial decision not to show the video. A viral video with over 4 million views shows a white individual...
wach.com
Lexington-Richland Five students bake cakes for the upcoming Mardi Gras season
Chapin, S.C (WACH) — Tis the season to cook up a tradition. Students in Lexington Richland Five are learning how to make the Iconic King Cake as the Mardi Gras season gets closer. Students at the Center For Advanced Technical Studies in Lexington Richland Five will be making the...
wach.com
Columbia native to compete on "Next Level Chef"
A Columbia native will join the ranks of culinary masters set to compete in the newest season of "Next Level Chef" Season two of the cooking competition will premiere after Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, but keep an eye out for Vincent "Vinny" Alia. Alia, the Columbia native...
wach.com
Irmo Dollar General workers to strike, claims of mold, lack of staff and safety equipment
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — A "dangerously understaffed" Dollar General in Irmo will be the site of a two-day strike as workers plan to walk out Tuesday afternoon, demanding relief from hazardous working conditions, according to the Union of Southern Service Workers. Two of the four total employees at the...
wach.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Columbia area
Winner, winner! Another $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in the Columbia area Wednesday night. The player bought the ticket at the Carolina Pantry #2 store on 7850 Garners Ferry Rd. The Powerball draws for a $473 million jackpot Saturday, January 21st. Odds of winning the prize are 1 in 293...
wach.com
Richland Two holds first special called board meeting following Supt. resignation
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The Richland Two School board will be having its third special called meeting this month to address the districts superintendent position. Richland Two Chair Lindsay Agostini told WACH FOX News the meeting Thursday evening will answer the questions surrounding next steps for the districts' leadership.
wach.com
Local elementary school dealing with waterline issues
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — At Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary School, the main waterline, draped in a black tarp, has been out of service for nearly 8 months . It stopped working last summer, and the City of Columbia hasn’t been out to fix it. The school has been...
wach.com
SC State seeking $209 million for campus, infrastructure updates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina State University leaders made a $209 million request to state legislators on Wednesday in hopes of upgrading several outdated campus buildings. It's been 30 years since SC State received full state appropriation for new academic facilities, SC State President Alexander Conyers told the...
wach.com
State Board of Education denies fiscal watch appeal for Midlands school district
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The State's Board of Education has denied to remove a Midlands school district off of Fiscal Watch after placing said district on it back in early December 2022. Richland County School District One released a statement Tuesday saying an appeal to remove the designation was...
wach.com
Richland Two parents respond to Supt. resignation, board calls third special meeting
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Parents are reacting to the news of Dr. Davis’ resignation. WACH FOX News heard from both sides of this issue and how this may impact children in this district. “This is really a tragedy for our community, a tragedy for our school district and...
wach.com
St. Pat's in Five Points announces 2023 musical lineup
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — St. Pat's in Five Points announced it will return to the streets of Columbia on March 18 with 20 bands across four stages. Soda City will host headlining performers Moon Taxi, Nate Smith, Drivin N Cryin and Hippo Campus. Many of the artists are South Carolina natives. To see the full lineup - click here.
Comments / 0