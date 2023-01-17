ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

Lexington police searching for Ulta Beauty shoplifters

Lexington police are looking to identify two women accused of taking more than $4800 from Ulta Beauty on January 15. The incident occurred on 5336 Sunset Blvd. Officials say the women left the parking lot in a blue Nissan sedan and a grey Ford sedan. Lexington PD encourage anyone with...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Man accused of placing dead friend's body into shallow grave

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia police have charged a man accused of placing a dead body into shallow grave without notifying law enforcement. Officials say 26-year-old Devante Dinkins is out on bond Wednesday while investigators still look into the suspicious death of his 24-year-old acquaintance. Back on September 16,...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Suspect in barricade incident denied bond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Charleston man accused of shooting at police at a Midlands hotel has been denied bond. Jonathan Saylor, 34, appeared in bond court Wednesday afternoon less than a day after officers took him into custody following a nearly seven-hour standoff at the Hilton Garden Inn off McSwain Drive in West Columbia.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Irmo strip mall fire under investigation

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — A two alarm fire in Irmo is now under investigation. Fire crews from several counties throughout the Midlands helped to put the fire out. The fire was contained to a strip mall along the 36-hundred block of Bush River Road. Crews from Irmo, Columbia, Lexington...
IRMO, SC
wach.com

Gas line repair temporarily closed parts of Broad River Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: All lanes are open again and gas leak fixed, Columbia-Richland Fire Department said. Columbia-Richland Fire Department has closed off Broad River Rd between Zimalcrest Drive and Seminole Road to repair a cut gas line. Officials say repairs are expected to take "considerable" time, and...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

TSA sees surge in firearm discoveries at SC airports

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WACH) — The Transportation Security Administration says they saw an increase in firearms discoveries at South Carolina airports last year. TSA officers found 15 firearms at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport and a total of 79 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage during routine screenings at security checkpoints state-wide.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia native to compete on "Next Level Chef"

A Columbia native will join the ranks of culinary masters set to compete in the newest season of "Next Level Chef" Season two of the cooking competition will premiere after Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, but keep an eye out for Vincent "Vinny" Alia. Alia, the Columbia native...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Columbia area

Winner, winner! Another $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in the Columbia area Wednesday night. The player bought the ticket at the Carolina Pantry #2 store on 7850 Garners Ferry Rd. The Powerball draws for a $473 million jackpot Saturday, January 21st. Odds of winning the prize are 1 in 293...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Local elementary school dealing with waterline issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — At Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary School, the main waterline, draped in a black tarp, has been out of service for nearly 8 months . It stopped working last summer, and the City of Columbia hasn’t been out to fix it. The school has been...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SC State seeking $209 million for campus, infrastructure updates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina State University leaders made a $209 million request to state legislators on Wednesday in hopes of upgrading several outdated campus buildings. It's been 30 years since SC State received full state appropriation for new academic facilities, SC State President Alexander Conyers told the...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

St. Pat's in Five Points announces 2023 musical lineup

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — St. Pat's in Five Points announced it will return to the streets of Columbia on March 18 with 20 bands across four stages. Soda City will host headlining performers Moon Taxi, Nate Smith, Drivin N Cryin and Hippo Campus. Many of the artists are South Carolina natives. To see the full lineup - click here.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy