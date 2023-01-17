Read full article on original website
Related
Mountaineers Speed Up, Blow Out Loggers
Onalaska: Rushton 2, Russon 2, C. McGraw 3, Pannkuk 5, Kaden 2, Zandell 2, Lawrence 3, R. McGraw 9. Rainier: Howell 18, Sprouffske 12, Ji. Meldrum 11, Boesch 10, Jo. Meldrum 9, Owen 7, Ja. Meldrum 2, Sheaffer 2, Anderson 2. The Rainier boys basketball only got better the longer...
Wolves Pick Up Non-League Win over 3A Tornadoes
At Black Hills (Tumwater) Black Hills: McMahon 18, Patti 15, Aybar 10, Williams 6, Klovas 3, Pomeroy 2. In a late season non-league tuneup against a 3A Yelm squad, the Black Hills girls basketball team picked up a win at home, 54-48, holding on after a torrid fourth quarter. The...
Comments / 0