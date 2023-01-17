Read full article on original website
2 finalists for Sioux City Community School District superintendent announced
The Sioux City Community School District has announced the two finalists for the school district's superintendent.
Radio Iowa
Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow
Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
stormlakeradio.com
Local and Area Snowfall Amounts
The National Weather Service out of Sioux Falls, and meteorologist Peter Rogers, says several inches of snow fell across northwest Iowa last (Wed) night into this (Thur) morning...(audio clip below) Six-and-a-half inches of snow were measured outside the Storm Lake Radio stations, with 89-hundredths of an inch precipitation. Elsewhere, Rogers...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City metro has heaviest snow in 5 years
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Heavy snow has blanketed a big chunk of Siouxland. Dry air kept some of the heaviest snow rates from materializing, but Sioux City still received the heaviest snow since 2018. The last time Sioux City has had seven or more inches of snow was January...
January 18th and 19th winter storm snowfall totals
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland is in the process of cleaning up from a winter storm that dropped substantial amounts of snow. Most communities locally measured between 7 and 11 inches of snow accumulation associated with the quick-hitting system. The greatest totals occurred in western parts of Siouxland toward Highway 81. Something unique about […]
Former KCAU Anchor Dave Nixon passes away at 83
Former KCAU 9 Anchor Dave Nixon has died at the age of 83.
kiwaradio.com
Two From Sioux Center And One From Ireton Taken To Hospital After Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Sioux Center man and woman and an Ireton man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center recently. The Sioux Center Police Department reports that 81-year-old Marvin Wielard of Sioux Center was driving a 2016 Toyota SUV northbound on 13th Avenue Northeast, at the northeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits. They tell us that 50-year-old Brady Van Sloten of Ireton was eastbound on 20th Street Northeast in a 2007 Peterbilt truck.
kiow.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
Police investigating stabbing incident at Sioux City west side
Sioux City Police Department arrested a woman who allegedly stabbed a woman at Sioux City's west side area Wednesday afternoon.
Sioux City Police ‘deeply saddened’ after shooting leaves three children motherless
The Sioux City Police Department released more details about an incident that left three children without their mother.
KCRG.com
Invasive ash tree-killing insect found in three more Iowa counties
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The emerald ash borer has been found in three more Iowa counties. The invasive, ash tree-killing insect from Asia has now been confirmed in Monona, Osceola and Woodbury Counties for the first time. With that, the insect has now been detected in all but three...
kscj.com
VICTIM OF NEBRASKA STREET FATAL SHOOTING IDENTIFIED
THE VICTIM OF A FATAL SHOOTING SATURDAY NIGHT IN SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED. 31-YEAR-OLD SARAH ZOELLE DIED FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND AFTER BEING SHOT AT HER RESIDENCE LOCATED AT 3319 NEBRASKA STREET. THE SUSPECT, 23-YEAR-OLD AUSTYN SELF IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND THREE COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT.
kicdam.com
Clay County Inmate Charged with Assaulting an Officer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A inmate at the Clay County Jail is facing additional charges following an incident last week. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office alleges 36-year-old Sarah Kunath was causing a disturbance in the jail and reportedly spit on a Correctional Officer and assisting Deputy. Kunath now faces...
KELOLAND TV
Former attorney charged with rape in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former attorney accused of rape is out on bond Wednesday after spending the previous night in the Minnehaha County Jail. A judge had set bond at $10,000 cash or surety. Joseph Smyrak appeared in court Wednesday morning where a judge entered a not-guilty...
siouxlandnews.com
Two people died in a house fire in Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — Two people are dead after a fire at their home in Spirit Lake Thursday night. The Spirit Lake fire department says its crews were called to that home on the north end of West Lake Okoboji just before 11 o'clock Thursday night and learned on the way that two people were trapped inside the home.
kiwaradio.com
Assistant Chief: Hay Bale Fire In Building Near Ashton Could Have Been Much Worse
Ashton, Iowa — Some hay bales in a shed were destroyed in a fire on Saturday, January 14, 2023, near Ashton. According to Ashton Fire Assistant Chief Dave Otis, at about 12:55 p.m., the Ashton Fire Department was called to the report of a shed fire at 5379 220th Street, three miles east and a mile north of Ashton.
No injuries reported in Pierce Street vehicle crash
First responders tell KCAU 9 that both people were able to exit the car and were not injured. The vehicle had to be towed from the intersection.
nwestiowa.com
One injured in rear-end crash near Hull
HULL—One person was injured when a car rear-ended another about 6:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on Highway 18, three miles east of Hull. Twenty-three-year-old Austin John Roemeling of Boyden was driving a 1996 Toyota Corolla west when it struck the rear of a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by 16-year-old Cambrie Krikke of Sanborn, who had slowed for turning vehicle traffic, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
