Oregon audit: Drug decriminalization law needs work, gets 'incomplete' grade
SALEM, Ore. — Measure 110, the drug decriminalization and addiction treatment law passed overwhelmingly by Oregon voters in November 2020, is failing to boost Oregon's drug treatment system, according to a new audit released Thursday morning. However, the audit report from Secretary of State Shemia Fagan's office and the...
Oregon bill looks to shield educators from liability for administering Naloxone in schools
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new bill in Oregon looks to make sure teachers and other school staff in Oregon don't hesitate to use naloxone to save a student's life if they're suffering from an opioid overdose. House Bill 2883 would protect teachers and staff from criminal and civil liability...
Audit reveals Measure 110 effectiveness is unknown
“Really our message is pretty simple,” said Kip Memmott, the Secretary of State’s Audit Director. “It’s too early to tell.”. Nearly two years after the first-in-the-nation policy, Measure 110, was implemented, Oregon’s Secretary of State’s office reveals the effectiveness of the program is still up in the air.
Hospitals, nurses push for changes to help address patient care in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — Hospitals across Oregon say they are struggling financially, and they are now asking lawmakers for help, or they may need to reduce patient capacity. Executives with those hospitals are asking for exemptions to the state's health care cost target, changes to nurse staffing laws, and more incentives for students and educators in health care institutions.
ODFW seeks nominees to represent Oregon on Pacific Fisheries Management Council
NEWPORT, Ore. — ODFW is accepting nominations for a seat on the Pacific Fishery Management Council. The three-year term for this Oregon at-large seat begins Aug. 11, 2023. Anyone interested in being considered, or wishing to nominate someone, must contact Jessica Watson at 541-351-1196 or jessica.l.watson@odfw.oregon.gov no later than Feb. 10, 2023. Completed application packets must be submitted no later than Feb. 17, 2023.
Lawyer for Oregon Firearms Federation sues over alleged unpaid legal fees
PORTLAND, Ore. — The former attorney representing a group trying to block Oregon’s new gun control law, Measure 114, is now suing his client over alleged unpaid legal fees. Attorney John Kaempf filed a civil suit this week against the nonprofit, gun rights group Oregon Firearms Federation. The...
How do you control weeds like 'roughstalk bluegrass'?
ALBANY, Ore. — Linn County prides itself on being the “grass seed capital of the world”, but not every grass is a good grass. In fact, certain grasses are considered weeds, OSU Extension crop specialist Christy Tanner told Linn County Commissioners Will Tucker and Sherrie Sprenger Tuesday morning.
West Linn, Oregon City leaders gather to discuss I-205 tolling project
PORTLAND, Ore. — Leaders from West Linn and Oregon City gathered at West Linn City Hall on Tuesday night to discuss the Interstate 205 tolling project. The council meeting was packed with almost every person there about the project. For now, the Oregon Department of Transportation plans to start...
Oregon and Oregon State football 2023 schedules released
EUGENE, Ore. — College football fans all over the country have been counting down the days until they find out when their favorite teams will be back this fall – even though the football season just ended. But get your calendars ready - the 2023 schedule is here.
TSA found over 6,500 guns in carry-on bags in 2022, 108 in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers in Oregon say they found a record 108 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage at airports across the state in 2022. This is just a small part of the national total of found guns, which numbered 6,542 across 292 U.S. airports....
175 glass hearts to be placed in Tualatin parks and trails for people to find
TUALATIN, Ore. — February is the month of love and what better way to show your love than by participating in Tualatin's 'Share the Love' event. The city will be hiding 175 hand-blown glass hearts around local parks and trails for people to find and keep. This year's artist...
Microsoft announces 10,000 job cuts, hundreds in Washington; Amazon layoffs continue
SEATTLE, Wash. — Microsoft announced thousands of upcoming layoffs, including hundreds in the Puget Sound area, citing recession fears and less consumer demand. (If viewing this story on our mobile app, view it in a browser to vote in the KOMO Pulse Poll question) A Washington Employment Security Department...
FBI Portland seeks suspect ID in reproductive health center arsons, offers $25K reward
PORTLAND, Ore. — FBI Portland is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in arson incidents at three reproductive health centers. Additionally, they are offering a reward of up to $25,000. The FBI says an arson attack and vandalism took place on July 6, 2022, at...
Teachers could hide student's gender identity from parents under proposed Pennsylvania school district policy
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are outraged over a proposed public school district policy that would, among other things, keep them in the dark regarding their child's gender identity. A first reading of the Upper Moreland School District's (UMSD) proposed "Transgender and Gender Diverse Students" policy sparked...
Sheriff: Students, deputy likely sickened by burning fentanyl in Willamina school bathroom
A student may have burned pills containing fentanyl in a Willamina school's bathroom on Tuesday, prompting a deputy and at least one student to be sent to the hospital, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said. According to officials, a deputy was on the middle school campus following up on...
Portland's Lan Su Chinese Garden prepares for Lunar New Year celebration
PORTLAND, Ore. — The "Year of the Rabbit" starts this coming Sunday, and the Lan Su Chinese Garden in Portland is getting ready for its Lunar New Year celebration. Staff and volunteers put up red lanterns and large lantern sculptures of a dragon and a phoenix last week. They'll...
ODOT warns of winter driving conditions in Southwest Oregon
SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation warns drivers about winter driving conditions through late afternoon. ODOT says heavy, wet snow is falling on the higher summits of Southwest Oregon, including Interstate 5, Sexton Summit, and Canyon Mountain. Winter driving conditions are also seen on Highway 199 at the...
OSU College of Engineering to develop zero-emissions 'SuperTruck'
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Researchers from the Oregon State University College of Engineering are partnering up with Daimler Trucks North America in order to develop a zero-emissions heavy-duty truck capable of regional and long-haul freight deliveries, according to a release from OSU. Oregon State University's Yue Cao and Alan Fern...
ODOT begins work on new EV fast charging stations
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced that they're partnering up with private companies to begin work on new EV fast charging stations along Interstate 5, U.S. Highway 97, and Interstate 205. The new charging stations are funded thanks to the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program. $7.5-billion in funds...
Drivers slow down, elk and deer winter migration
Sheriff's deputies in Lincoln County are warning drivers to be extra careful of elk and deer on the highway. When it gets colder, and the food runs low elk and deer move down to lower elevations to find something to eat. This migration often means the animals are crossing major...
