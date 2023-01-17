ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Ecstatic Over Season 2 Gulag Change

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's next season of content is introducing a pretty significant Gulag change: Season 2 will feature 1v1 fights in the Gulag. If that sounds familiar, it's because it's how things initially worked in Warzone before Raven Software and Infinity Ward introduced the battle royale game's sequel and decided to adopt a 2v2 format for those seeking redemption. This change won't be implemented until Season 2 drops (and it'll now be dropping a bit later than expected following a delay), but it's a change that players are already quite pleased with.
dotesports.com

The CoD and gaming communities react to Scump’s surprise retirement with a consensus: He is a king and the G.O.A.T.

The Call of Duty community was shocked this afternoon by the surprising midseason retirement of Scump, the face of CoD esports for the past decade-plus. Scump revealed last year that the 2023 Call of Duty League season would be his final as a competitor, but plans changed in recent weeks, and the King decided that now was the right time to step away from competing and into full-time content creation.
dotesports.com

MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge winner confirmed by Fortnite Competitive

Fortnite has had a really strong run as an esport, giving away millions of dollars to winners over the last five years. But while organizations haven’t been spending as much on Fortnite lately, Epic has taken a new step with Creative competitive games. And the first attempt at this, MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge, has finally had a winner selected.
dotesports.com

How does Apex Legends matchmaking work?

Apex Legends is one of the hottest battle royales, allowing players to take on the role of an ever-expanding list of champions. The game has gone on to inspire an esports league and has drawn millions of players since its release. However, as with all multiplayer games, some players would...
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
dotesports.com

Mercy player finds perfect King’s Row hideout to heal their Overwatch team untouched

Mercy is the most recognizable healer from Overwatch, and she’s been strong in the meta practically since she was released. Today, another player showed how crucial the medic can be, particularly when using her Valkyrie ultimate. In a King’s Row game in Overwatch 2, a player singlehandedly saved their...
dotesports.com

How to mark enemies in Fortnite

Fortnite is constantly looking for new ways to engage its players, usually through seasonal and weekly quests that take advantage of all the new items added to the game. One of this week’s quests asks players to tag a lot of enemies in a single match, so it’s important to know how to do so. You can either do it with the ping function or use the new Falcon Scout likely meant for this quest.
dotesports.com

Ready-made rivalry: XQc wants to build a VALORANT roster to ‘smoke’ Disguised Toast’s team

When Disguised Toast first stated his intentions to form a VALORANT team and have them compete in the NA VALORANT Challengers League open qualifier, nobody expected much. That changed when he unveiled the roster on Jan. 8, confirming it had former T1 leader Joshua “steel” Nissan, Damion “XXiF” Cook, Drake “Exalt” Branly, Joseph “clear” Allen, and Amgalan “Genghsta” Nemekhbayar.
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
dotesports.com

When does Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus end?

Overwatch 2 has been going strong since it was released last October as a free-to-play title. The hero shooter has taken a drastically different approach to monetization and events, with the Battle for Olympus event no different. As such, many players are curious about how long they have to compete on the Battle for Olympus leaderboard.
dotesports.com

Gaimin Gladiators’ unexpected offlane pick leads them to Dota 2 series victory against Nigma Galaxy

The Dota 2 DPC is back in full swing with the Winter 2023 regional league heating up. Every region taking part in this series has had some breakout moments, with most of them coming from the Western European teams pulling out their surprise cards in different series. The latest shocker came in the form of Gaimin Gladiators’ unconventional draft in their series against Nigma Galaxy earlier today.

