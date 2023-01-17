Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Call of Duty’s King-sized hole: Who can replace Scump as the face of the CDL?
The Call of Duty League has a problem on its hands, and it’s one that the CoD esports scene has been dreading for a very long time: Scump, the face of the league and most popular and recognizable player, has retired. Whether he would admit it or not, Scump...
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Ecstatic Over Season 2 Gulag Change
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's next season of content is introducing a pretty significant Gulag change: Season 2 will feature 1v1 fights in the Gulag. If that sounds familiar, it's because it's how things initially worked in Warzone before Raven Software and Infinity Ward introduced the battle royale game's sequel and decided to adopt a 2v2 format for those seeking redemption. This change won't be implemented until Season 2 drops (and it'll now be dropping a bit later than expected following a delay), but it's a change that players are already quite pleased with.
dotesports.com
It’s good to be the King: Newly-retired Scump is keeping it in the CDL family this weekend
Scump may be officially retired from competitive Call of Duty, but it didn’t take long for the Call of Duty League to confirm that the Ginja Ninja will be sticking around in another capacity. It’s been just two days since Scump’s surprise announcement that he was retiring midseason as...
dotesports.com
The CoD and gaming communities react to Scump’s surprise retirement with a consensus: He is a king and the G.O.A.T.
The Call of Duty community was shocked this afternoon by the surprising midseason retirement of Scump, the face of CoD esports for the past decade-plus. Scump revealed last year that the 2023 Call of Duty League season would be his final as a competitor, but plans changed in recent weeks, and the King decided that now was the right time to step away from competing and into full-time content creation.
dotesports.com
MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge winner confirmed by Fortnite Competitive
Fortnite has had a really strong run as an esport, giving away millions of dollars to winners over the last five years. But while organizations haven’t been spending as much on Fortnite lately, Epic has taken a new step with Creative competitive games. And the first attempt at this, MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge, has finally had a winner selected.
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
“What do you need all that for? Take that off!” - Karl Malone once blasted modern NBA players for wearing unnecessary protective gear
According to Malone, these accessories don’t do anything besides showcase a player's style on the court
dotesports.com
How does Apex Legends matchmaking work?
Apex Legends is one of the hottest battle royales, allowing players to take on the role of an ever-expanding list of champions. The game has gone on to inspire an esports league and has drawn millions of players since its release. However, as with all multiplayer games, some players would...
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Murray ‘Impressed’ Himself in Massive Australian Open Upset
The three-time Grand Slam champion won in a nearly five-hour, five-set match on Tuesday.
dotesports.com
Mercy player finds perfect King’s Row hideout to heal their Overwatch team untouched
Mercy is the most recognizable healer from Overwatch, and she’s been strong in the meta practically since she was released. Today, another player showed how crucial the medic can be, particularly when using her Valkyrie ultimate. In a King’s Row game in Overwatch 2, a player singlehandedly saved their...
dotesports.com
How to mark enemies in Fortnite
Fortnite is constantly looking for new ways to engage its players, usually through seasonal and weekly quests that take advantage of all the new items added to the game. One of this week’s quests asks players to tag a lot of enemies in a single match, so it’s important to know how to do so. You can either do it with the ping function or use the new Falcon Scout likely meant for this quest.
dotesports.com
Ready-made rivalry: XQc wants to build a VALORANT roster to ‘smoke’ Disguised Toast’s team
When Disguised Toast first stated his intentions to form a VALORANT team and have them compete in the NA VALORANT Challengers League open qualifier, nobody expected much. That changed when he unveiled the roster on Jan. 8, confirming it had former T1 leader Joshua “steel” Nissan, Damion “XXiF” Cook, Drake “Exalt” Branly, Joseph “clear” Allen, and Amgalan “Genghsta” Nemekhbayar.
dotesports.com
Outraged Tyler1 calls Riot ‘paycheck thieves’ over the state of League solo queue
The 2023 ranked season in League of Legends began on Jan. 10 with Patch 13.1 going live, allowing players to start their grind once again. But not everyone is pleased with the state of League solo queue, including Tyler1, who ranted about it during a recent stream. The popular content...
dotesports.com
These Overwatch 2 post-game cards could show players who’s actually carrying every match
Overwatch 2’s release brought a series of both welcome and unwelcome changes. The game is still in its infancy, but as the seasons roll on, the game adapts. Before the first Overwatch’s unfortunate demise, the game had spent 35 seasons changing the meta and maps and creating the FPS experience that it became.
dotesports.com
Best lower-rarity spells from the first day of Phyrexia: All Will Be One spoiler season
The first day of Phyrexia: All Will Be One spoiler season was packed with powerful Rare and Mythic Rare bombs that have players salivating over their potential in a variety of Constructed formats. Magic: The Gathering’s next set releases on Friday, Feb. 10 and marks the return of the Phyrexians...
dotesports.com
‘I will become what I must be’: Who is the answer to the eighth League Mystery Champion Challenge?
Lore enthusiasts are in for a treat since a new event introduced to League of Legends rewards background knowledge by adding one new mystery champion to guess every day based on quotes. To complete these daily objectives, players must guess the champion targeted by the quotes and play them in...
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
dotesports.com
When does Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus end?
Overwatch 2 has been going strong since it was released last October as a free-to-play title. The hero shooter has taken a drastically different approach to monetization and events, with the Battle for Olympus event no different. As such, many players are curious about how long they have to compete on the Battle for Olympus leaderboard.
dotesports.com
Gaimin Gladiators’ unexpected offlane pick leads them to Dota 2 series victory against Nigma Galaxy
The Dota 2 DPC is back in full swing with the Winter 2023 regional league heating up. Every region taking part in this series has had some breakout moments, with most of them coming from the Western European teams pulling out their surprise cards in different series. The latest shocker came in the form of Gaimin Gladiators’ unconventional draft in their series against Nigma Galaxy earlier today.
