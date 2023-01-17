Milton (GA) Fire Department Welcomes New $1.175M Aerial Ladder Truck

Read full article on original website
Related
Police officer hit by car while clearing debris off roadway in Coon Rapids
COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Police are reminding motorists to pay attention to emergency vehicles after a police officer was hit by a car Monday night in Coon Rapids.The Coon Rapids Police Department says the officer was stopped on a roadway with the squad car's emergency lights activated, investigating property damage and cleaning up debris around 8:40 p.m. when another vehicle hit the parked squad car. The vehicle also hit the police officer.The officer was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and is now recovering at home.The driver of the other vehicle is cooperating with the police, CRPD says.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Chennault (LA) International Airport Adds New State-of-the-Art Fire Truck
Chennault International Airport has added a state-of-the-art aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) vehicle into service, the airport announced on Facebook Tuesday. The new fire truck, “C-1,” is an Oshkosh Striker 6×6. “We are focused on re-investing in our workforce to ensure access to the tools and training...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Stolen Fire Truck Recovered in Natchitoches (LA); Sheriff’s Office Investigating
Someone stole a $204,000 brush truck belonging to the Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District 10 recently then left it stuck in the mud, ksla.com reported. Now the question is who did it. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The brush truck was taken out of its station in...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Renovations Planned for Leslie (MO) Fire Station
The Beaufort-Leslie Fire Protection District is planning on building a new decontamination room at Fire House No. 2 in Leslie, which will decrease firefighters’ risk of cancer, emissourian.com reported. The district is seeking architectural proposals for a 500 square-foot addition that will include a laundry area and showers at...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Construction on New Fire Station in Kershaw County (SC) Has Been Paused
Residents in Cassatt (SC) learned in October that the county was building a new fire station and taking its volunteer fire station into a full-time, 24-hour operation, News 19 wltx.com reported. The current volunteer station is located on Red Hill Church Road, but construction has begun on a new station...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Walnut Ridge (AR) Plans for New Fire Station on East Side
Plans are in the works for Walnut Ridge (AR) to add another fire station, kait8.com reported. The city of Walnut Ridge re-opened bids Thursday for building a new fire station on the east side of town, the report said. A few years back, the station on the east side of...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Winchendon (MA) Voters Approve Funding for New Fire Station Design
Voters approved $618,000 to fund design services to start the construction process of a new addition to the 50-year-old fire station, thegardnernews.com reported. The debt exclusion vote passed by a margin of 143-92, and as a result, the cost of the borrowing will be excluded from the calculations of the tax levy increase each year.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Four Seriously Hurt in Chicago Fire Truck Crash on Stevenson Expressway
Four people were seriously hurt after an SUV crashed into a Chicago fire truck on the Southwest Side of Chicago, officials said, ABC7Chicago.com reported. The crash happened early Sunday morning on the outbound Stevenson Expressway at Cicero Avenue, according to the report. Details are limited, but Chicago fire officials said...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Atlanta (GA) City Council Approves $4.7M in Funding for New Fire Trucks
The Atlanta City Council approved legislation put forth by the Dickens Administration for $4.7 million in funding for the acquisition of additional equipment for the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department (AFRD), the city announced Tuesday in a press release. AFRD will acquire three Spartan Fire Pumpers and three Spartan Tractor Drawn...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Salt Lake City (UT) Fire Department Seeks Gender Equality by Renovating Stations
Privacy concerns coming from staff within the Salt Lake City Fire Department raised alarm bells over the need to update some stations, kutv.com reported. Many of the fire stations, including Fire Station 1 in downtown Salt Lake City, was built in the 1980’s and 90’s. With the industry...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
SD Organization Donates $7.5K to Volunteer Fire Departments to Update Equipment
The dire needs and lack of funding at rural emergency response companies caught the attention of a South Dakota organization that formed seven years ago to financially help families of fallen first responders, law enforcement officers and military soldiers, MitchellRepublic.com reported. After learning of the challenges volunteer fire departments are up against, an organization called South Dakota Salutes developed a special needs fund to provide them with updated equipment and protective gear.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Four Injured in Crash Involving Horry County (SC) Fire Rescue Ambulance
Terri Richardson – The Sun News (Myrtle Beach, S.C.) Jan. 20—A three-vehicle crash involving a Horry County Fire rescue ambulance Friday have lanes blocked in the area of East Highway 501 and Bluewater Road in Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Four people were transported to the...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Schumer Calls on Army Headquarters to Adequately Fund West Point (NY) Fire Department
The 44-member West Point Fire Department has requested over $1.7 million for new equipment, but Army headquarters only funded the unit for $96,000, MidHudsonNews.com reported. On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Charles Schumer was at the military academy calling for Washington to approve the rest of the money so that new, modern equipment can be purchased, the report said.
Comments / 0