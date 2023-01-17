Milton (GA) Fire Department Welcomes New $1.175M Aerial Ladder Truck

COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Police are reminding motorists to pay attention to emergency vehicles after a police officer was hit by a car Monday night in Coon Rapids.The Coon Rapids Police Department says the officer was stopped on a roadway with the squad car's emergency lights activated, investigating property damage and cleaning up debris around 8:40 p.m. when another vehicle hit the parked squad car. The vehicle also hit the police officer.The officer was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and is now recovering at home.The driver of the other vehicle is cooperating with the police, CRPD says.

COON RAPIDS, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO