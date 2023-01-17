Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated local restaurant opens in FloridaKristen WaltersBrooksville, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Looking for Something? Florida's Monkey Island Monkeys Still 'On Vacation' Until Further NoticeUncovering FloridaBrooksville, FL
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Bravera Medical Group in Homosassa holding open house
Join for an open house to celebrate the opening of Bravera Medical Group in Homosassa from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 located at 3475 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa. The ribbon cutting will be at 4:45 p.m. Complimentary refreshments.
Citrus County Chronicle
Meadowcrest must protect fruits of its labor
Well, well, well! The Editorial Board of the Chronicle is urging the BOCC to have a conversation with the Meadowcrest community regarding the installation of gates across the private roads of Meadowcrest. Interesting how “we the residents” of Meadowcrest were given so little consideration by the BOCC when the master...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River council to consider proposed Fort Island Trail RV Park
A proposal for a 14-acre RV park between West Fort Island Trail and Planation Golf Course will come to the Crystal River council Monday for a needed zoning map change. The proposal will likely have tough going with the council after the city’s planning and zoning committee voted earlier this month 4-3 against the plan. The area is also flood prone and council members and staff have expressed concern that additional development could make it worse.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River named top paddling destination in nation
Crystal River has been named one of the 13 best bucket list paddling destinations in America. The online site called Paddling.com placed Crystal River right up there with such beautiful locations as Hawaii and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Citrus County Chronicle
State of the City l Inverness stronger than ever
It is with a great deal of pleasure that I have the honor to present the 2022 Inverness State of the City. Our Small Town Done Right has seen many endeavors come to fruition successfully. We most certainly achieved our goals, for not just 2022, but for years to come. Our slogan is plan, fund, execute. It is a proven methodology. We are staying in a secure position financially because of this guide that continues to make our city stay on track. Success is very important to us!
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon mayor abruptly resigns, citing health
Three new faces joined the Dunnellon City Council in 2022. Last week, the most long-serving member, the city’s mayor, resigned. Bill White abruptly announced his immediate resignation on Jan. 19 on social media and via an email to City Clerk Mandy Odom.
Citrus County Chronicle
County receives jail staffing report at Tuesday meeting
The company managing the Citrus County jail will once again present its monthly staffing report to county commissioners during their Tuesday meeting. Last year, after the county began fining CoreCivic for contractually failing to bring critical-level employees up to acceptable levels at the privately run detention facility in Lecanto, the board requested the reports.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Jan. 17 and 18
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Jan. 18. Suzanne Louise Craddock, 67, Inverness, arrested Jan. 18 for failure to appear. No bond.
Citrus County Chronicle
Opioid Task Force end of year data: overdose deaths down, people still using
The Jan. 19 Citrus County Opioid Task Force meeting began with good news. Even without the data from December 2022, which isn’t available yet, the death rate from overdose is still trending downward.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County man charged with battery on pregnant woman
An argument over a social media post landed a Citrus County man in jail facing charges of felony battery, aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, and keeping someone from contacting law enforcement. On Jan. 14, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to a couple’s home about a domestic...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff: Known drug dealer captured after discarding fentanyl during pursuit
A “long-time Citrus County drug dealer” who attempted to elude authorities during a high-speed chase before authorities disabled his vehicle with stop sticks was apprehended in the early morning hours Thursday, Jan. 19, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit and late Friday, Jan. 20, Facebook post.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness man faces drug and brandishing deadly weapon charges
What began as a retail petit theft at the Inverness Walmart escalated and ended with the arrest of an Inverness man now facing drug charges and a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. According to the Jan. 17 arrest report for Kinchen Taylor Black,...
Comments / 0