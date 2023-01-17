ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal River, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Bravera Medical Group in Homosassa holding open house

Join for an open house to celebrate the opening of Bravera Medical Group in Homosassa from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 located at 3475 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa. The ribbon cutting will be at 4:45 p.m. Complimentary refreshments.
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Meadowcrest must protect fruits of its labor

Well, well, well! The Editorial Board of the Chronicle is urging the BOCC to have a conversation with the Meadowcrest community regarding the installation of gates across the private roads of Meadowcrest. Interesting how “we the residents” of Meadowcrest were given so little consideration by the BOCC when the master...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River council to consider proposed Fort Island Trail RV Park

A proposal for a 14-acre RV park between West Fort Island Trail and Planation Golf Course will come to the Crystal River council Monday for a needed zoning map change. The proposal will likely have tough going with the council after the city’s planning and zoning committee voted earlier this month 4-3 against the plan. The area is also flood prone and council members and staff have expressed concern that additional development could make it worse.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River named top paddling destination in nation

Crystal River has been named one of the 13 best bucket list paddling destinations in America. The online site called Paddling.com placed Crystal River right up there with such beautiful locations as Hawaii and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

State of the City l Inverness stronger than ever

It is with a great deal of pleasure that I have the honor to present the 2022 Inverness State of the City. Our Small Town Done Right has seen many endeavors come to fruition successfully. We most certainly achieved our goals, for not just 2022, but for years to come. Our slogan is plan, fund, execute. It is a proven methodology. We are staying in a secure position financially because of this guide that continues to make our city stay on track. Success is very important to us!
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Dunnellon mayor abruptly resigns, citing health

Three new faces joined the Dunnellon City Council in 2022. Last week, the most long-serving member, the city’s mayor, resigned. Bill White abruptly announced his immediate resignation on Jan. 19 on social media and via an email to City Clerk Mandy Odom.
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

County receives jail staffing report at Tuesday meeting

The company managing the Citrus County jail will once again present its monthly staffing report to county commissioners during their Tuesday meeting. Last year, after the county began fining CoreCivic for contractually failing to bring critical-level employees up to acceptable levels at the privately run detention facility in Lecanto, the board requested the reports.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Jan. 17 and 18

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Jan. 18. Suzanne Louise Craddock, 67, Inverness, arrested Jan. 18 for failure to appear. No bond.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County man charged with battery on pregnant woman

An argument over a social media post landed a Citrus County man in jail facing charges of felony battery, aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, and keeping someone from contacting law enforcement. On Jan. 14, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to a couple’s home about a domestic...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness man faces drug and brandishing deadly weapon charges

What began as a retail petit theft at the Inverness Walmart escalated and ended with the arrest of an Inverness man now facing drug charges and a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. According to the Jan. 17 arrest report for Kinchen Taylor Black,...
INVERNESS, FL

