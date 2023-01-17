ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers

Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
UPDATE: 2 killed in wreck on Highway 2 north of East Wenatchee; highway reopened

UPDATE (11:30 a.m.) — State troopers have released the names of two people who died in a crash Thursday morning on Highway 2 north of East Wenatchee. Luis D. Martinez Molina, a 33-year-old Wenatchee man, and Peter I. Kobzar, a 61-year-old East Wenatchee man, were killed in the crash that occurred near Lincoln Rock State Park, according to the state patrol.
Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday

There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight. Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations. "Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher...
YET ANOTHER MOVIE FILMED IN LEAVENWORTH IS COMING IN FEBRUARY

YET ANOTHER MOVIE FILMED IN LEAVENWORTH COMING IN FEBRUARY. As a fan of rom-coms, I stumbled upon a movie over the Christmas season called on the Lifetime Channel, Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas. A story about a meteorogist doing her national weather forecast show from a small town…where of course romance blossoms. Suddenly, I noticed it was filmed in Leavenworth! Well, duh. I mean, Leavenworth is Christmastown USA (according to another movie filmed there, All I Want For Christmas).
