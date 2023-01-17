Read full article on original website
Odd radar signal is detected in Eastern Washington. Can you solve the mystery?
A uniform, circular burst was detected near Benton City.
610KONA
Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers
Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: 2 killed in wreck on Highway 2 north of East Wenatchee; highway reopened
UPDATE (11:30 a.m.) — State troopers have released the names of two people who died in a crash Thursday morning on Highway 2 north of East Wenatchee. Luis D. Martinez Molina, a 33-year-old Wenatchee man, and Peter I. Kobzar, a 61-year-old East Wenatchee man, were killed in the crash that occurred near Lincoln Rock State Park, according to the state patrol.
ifiberone.com
Minivan rolls after colliding with $140,000 Tesla at dangerous intersection near Quincy
QUINCY - One of the most dangerous intersections in the region claimed another crash on Monday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol. At about 3:30 p.m., Washington state troopers say a local couple was traveling westward on SR 283, approaching Adams Road, when they were cut off by a Tesla Model X Plaid going towards Quincy on Adams Road.
kpq.com
Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday
There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight. Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations. "Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher...
kpq.com
YET ANOTHER MOVIE FILMED IN LEAVENWORTH IS COMING IN FEBRUARY
YET ANOTHER MOVIE FILMED IN LEAVENWORTH COMING IN FEBRUARY. As a fan of rom-coms, I stumbled upon a movie over the Christmas season called on the Lifetime Channel, Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas. A story about a meteorogist doing her national weather forecast show from a small town…where of course romance blossoms. Suddenly, I noticed it was filmed in Leavenworth! Well, duh. I mean, Leavenworth is Christmastown USA (according to another movie filmed there, All I Want For Christmas).
