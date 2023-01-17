Read full article on original website
Related
WebMD
COVID Dramatically Increases Death Risk During Pregnancy: Study
Jan. 17, 2023 – Women infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy are seven times more likely to die during childbirth or during the pregnancy than uninfected pregnant women, a new study shows. The new report also warns of many other severe complications linked with the virus during pregnancy, as well as risks to the baby after birth.
Getting COVID in Pregnancy Greatly Raises a Woman's Odds for Death
Compared to pregnant women without COVID-19, moms-to-be who get the virus had a seven times higher risk of dying. They also are far more likely to need intensive care or develop pneumonia. Babies whose mothers get COVID in pregnancy face greater health risks as well. TUESDAY, Jan. 17, 2023 (HealthDay...
Prevention
Study Finds Pregnant People With COVID Are 15 Times More Likely to Need a Ventilator
New study stresses the risk of complications in pregnant people who have COVID-19. Pregnant people are 15 times more likely to be put on a ventilator than non-pregnant people when they have COVID-19. Doctors urge pregnant people to be up to date on COVID-19 vaccines. For years, doctors have warned...
Baby was born with a single eye in the middle on forehead after his mother was exposed to radiation
A baby boy was born with a single eye on his forehead and without a nose in Egypt. A rare baby boy with a single eye on his forehead was born in a private hospital in El Senbellawein in Egypt because of a rare birth issue called cyclopia. Babies with this condition often have only one eye, a missing nose, and other physical issues due to poor development when in their mother’s womb. It’s said that this condition is triggered by exposure to radiation or consumption of unnecessary medication during pregnancy. Such children usually don’t survive for long after birth as their internal organs, like the heart, might not have developed completely.
Baby born with 31 Toes and Fingers can't undergo surgery because of his condition
A baby boy was born with 31 fingers and toes due to a rare congenital condition. The baby boy, named Hong Hong, was born seven years ago in January in Pingjiang County in Hunan province in China. He had two palms on each hand without any thumbs and eight toes on each foot.
Woman gave birth to black and white twins, leaving the internet surprised
It isn't everyday day that a couple gets a twin let alone interracial twins. According to CDC birth statistics, there were 120,291 twin babies born in the United States in 2019. That amounts to 32.1 per every 1000 live births on average. Both naturally occurring multiples and women who underwent fertility procedures are included in this figure. Multiple pregnancies reached their peak in the 1990s and have subsequently decreased as a result of technological advancements and fertility treatments.
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Baby’s brain tumour diagnosed after mother spots four warning signs
A baby’s brain tumour was diagnosed after her mother noticed symptoms such as rapid head growth.Corinne Wardle, a nurse, began to notice changes when her daughter, Molly Wardle-Hampton, was 12 weeks old.She spent months documenting Molly’s symptoms, with the growth in the soft spots of her head among the most noticeable.Corinne, 38, also noted a fixed eye gaze, a tilt to one side of her head and patterns of vomiting.Worried her daughter’s head was measuring “off the charts”, the mum-of-three took in her for tests - where it was revealed she had an ependymoma tumour on her brain.Luckily the tumour...
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
a-z-animals.com
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They “Bleed from the Walls”
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They "Bleed from the Walls" Imagine relocating homes only to find your new property crawling with thousands of venomous spiders. In 2007, Missourans Brian and Susan Trost got more than they bargained for. Upon moving into their new house, they discovered a massive recluse spider invasion.
washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
Infant sleeper recalls get re-announced after 12 baby deaths since the original recall
What to know about the latest concerns.
Harvard Health
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
I tried a home fertility test to ease my worries about getting pregnant in my 30s — here's what I learned
Modern Fertility's simple home test offers information about key fertility factors with clear, easy-to-understand results for just $179.
Pre-1850: Abortions in early America are commonplace
British common law followed the colonists to North America and formed the basis of the original laws and customs in the American Colonies. Abortion, like birth, pregnancy, and other processes involving women's bodies, was largely handled by communities of women. Knowledgeable midwives were responsible for guiding women through birth and did so with the participation of the woman's female family and friends—a process now known as "social childbirth." Similarly, abortions were most often seen as a decision to be made by a pregnant woman and...
boldsky.com
What To Expect During The Fifth Month Of Pregnancy?
At 18 weeks pregnant, you're essentially at the halfway point of your pregnancy. The good news for you is that the fifth month of your pregnancy is the most enjoyable. There are many things that you will be experiencing for the first time in this phase of your pregnancy, which is why you will enjoy it the most.
whattoexpect.com
Pica During Pregnancy
If you have a craving for non-food items, it could be due to a case of pica. Whether they run savory (fried egg and cheese sandwiches) or sweet (strawberry milkshakes), you’re no doubt familiar with food cravings during pregnancy. But should those urges skew toward things you shouldn’t eat, you might have a condition called pica, which should be evaluated by a doctor. [1]
NECN
Have We Reached Herd Immunity From COVID? Here's What Boston Doctors Say
Since the coronavirus pandemic swept the world in 2020, many people have anticipated what's known as herd immunity as the elusive finish line. One year ago, top Boston doctors couldn't say when, if ever, we'd cross it. Now, it's possible the finish line is in sight. Herd immunity relates to...
WTVW
New study on cannabis and pregnant women
A new national study has found use of cannabis by pregnant women depends on the state they live in. Women living in a state where medical or recreational cannabis is legal reported a 5 times higher chance of using it than those living in a state where it is illegal. The study also found that almost 1 in 10 pregnant women living in states with legalized cannabis report using it. Of these, 70% used it more than once a week.
She Used Pills to Medically Abort -- But Had a Dangerous Ectopic Pregnancy
THURSDAY, Jan. 19, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June 2022, access to surgical abortion became increasingly restricted in several states, pushing many women to pursue medication abortions. But the case of a 22-year-old who took mifepristone and misoprostol -- bought on the internet to end a pregnancy -- serves as a cautionary tale. She was about...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
69K+
Followers
45K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0