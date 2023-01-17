1/17 KVCR Midday News: Winter Storms Lead to Capture of 33 Billion Gallons of Stormwater, College of the Desert Offers New Hospitality Classes, & More

Read full article on original website
Drone footage shows dramatic improvement in California reservoir levels
In the wake of the atmospheric rivers that have brought an onslaught of rain, wind and snow to California over the last few weeks, short-term drought conditions and reservoir levels have improved, but the Golden State is not in the clear yet when it comes to the long-term drought, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
kion546.com
Best places to retire on the West Coast
Palm trees, a golf course and mountains in the background. If planned well, retirement can be fun, social, and relaxing. But much of that depends on where you end up living. For many, the West Coast is ideal, with natural beauty, bustling cities, good hospitals, comfortable weather, and much more to offer. But what areas of this region are best for retirees?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California went from drought to ‘epic’ snow. What it could mean for spring flooding
Nearly every square mile of California was in a severe drought four months ago. The first six months of 2022 were the driest on record and, in many corners of the state, the rest of the year wasn’t much better. Now we’re worrying about whether we have too much...
California natural gas bills are soaring, and help is limited
Californians are getting hit with outrageously high natural gas bills this January as utility companies pass on the increased cost of procuring gas to their customers. According to SoCalGas, which serves most of Southern California, prices are running about five times higher than last January. Among the reasons: below-normal temperatures along the West Coast which […]
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
Eater
Truckers Say This Dusty Roadside Diner Is California’s Best Restaurant
At the intersection of the 15 and 395 freeways, where the Cajon Pass stretches out of the San Bernardino Mountains, stands a 62-year-old A-frame building with tattered wooden shingles and vaguely country and western accents. Long rows of 18-wheeler trucks are parked out back. Inside, leather booths line the walls while worn turquoise seats frame a gleaming wood-grained counter, with the aroma of frying oil and hot coffee wafting beneath the high wood-paneled ceilings. Wagon wheel light fixtures hover overhead while kitschy signs like “We don’t have Wi-Fi. Talk to each other, pretend it’s 1995” dot the walls.
KTLA.com
Los Angeles area faces coastal flooding threat this weekend
High tides have Southern California coastal areas on alert heading into the weekend. Gusty winds of up to 25 knots and outer waters of up to 10 to 12 feet are expected, as is surf of 6 to 10 feet on the Central Coast and 4 to 7 feet on the coasts near the Los Angeles area, the National Weather Service announced.
Brutal California Storm Plunges Big Bear Beneath Over 17 Inches of Snow
California‘s Big Bear community recently got hammered with more than 17 inches of snow over the last 48 hours in what some call one of the season’s biggest storms. According to Big Bear officials, the area received between six to eight inches of snow overnight. In addition, it looks like it will continue for a while. Snow continued to fall on Monday, bringing the total snowfall of the season to a massive 57 inches. The snow also came as the area’s ski resorts saw one of their busiest weekend of the season.
‘Warlock’ actor Julian Sands missing near California mountain
The British actor has been missing since late last week, according to authorities.
Some Orange County residents see beachside flooding
With a coastal flood advisory in some regions, the Southern California coast is again threatened with flooding and more beach erosion, especially in Orange County.Sand berms have been pushed up all along the coastline of Sunset Beach, Seal Beach and Huntington Beach to help keep seawater from flooding into local homes.One of the berms was put up by the city of Huntington Beach. Another berm, taller and closer to the water, was put up by private contractors High tide was Wednesday morning saw large waves crashing on the beach.A few garages in Sunset Beach were flooded on Tuesday.In the Surfside...
Collider
Regal Cinemas Closing 39 Locations Across the US Following Bankruptcy
As Cineworld continues its bankruptcy proceedings, its subsidiary Regal Cinemas will close 39 theater locations starting next month, The Wrap has reported. The iconic Sherman Oaks Galleria location that the cinema chain had acquired from the defunct Arclight Cinemas, in June 2021, is among the locations set to close down.
Regal Cinemas to Close 39 Locations, Including Sherman Oaks Galleria
Regal Cinemas will close 39 cinemas starting next month, including the Sherman Oaks Galleria location it had acquired from the defunct Arclight Cinemas, as its parent company Cineworld continues bankruptcy proceedings. According to new bankruptcy filings obtained by TheWrap, the cinema chain will begin rejecting leases for the closing locations...
Thirsty California reservoirs benefit from atmospheric river storms but drought is far from over
Water levels in California reservoirs have seen a sharp rise since a bomb cyclone and barrage of atmospheric river storms of the Pineapple Express variety.
outlooknewspapers.com
More Storms to Drench Glendale; Officials Urge Caution
First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A cold, rainy, destructive storm passed through Southern California this week, soaking Glendale and leaving residents scrambling for sandbags and avoiding inundated roadways. Another storm is brewing and is anticipated to arrive today and continue through Sunday, according...
California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to ground
A California witness at Lockford reported watching a hovering red light that rapidly descended to the ground level at 9:25 p.m. on November 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Flood dangers in the Coachella Valley and the fines that could follow
Crossing city barricades that are supposed to stop people from entering dangerous territory is disobeying the law. "if they failed to obey that traffic control device was basically the road closed sign, they could be subject to a fine of close to $240, those fines are considered moving violations," says Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza from the The post Flood dangers in the Coachella Valley and the fines that could follow appeared first on KESQ.
Talus developer tells La Quinta city leaders no firm date for hotel completion until financing is secured
The builder of a long-delayed resort development in La Quinta updated city leaders this week on his resort project. It was the first such official update he’s given to the city since last summer. Robert Green of the Robert Green Company told city council members he is feverishly working to secure a new batch of The post Talus developer tells La Quinta city leaders no firm date for hotel completion until financing is secured appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs Aerial Tram to remain closed, no ETA on reopening
The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway remained closed Tuesday. Officials said there was no estimated time/date for its reopening. The popular attraction initially had a delayed opening on Sunday, but a few hours later it was closed due to technical issues caused by a power outage. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates. Be the The post Palm Springs Aerial Tram to remain closed, no ETA on reopening appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Man dies while surfing off Dana Point
DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
