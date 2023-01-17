Read full article on original website
One Front-Row Seat at the André Leon Talley Auction, Please
André Leon Talley changed how the world looks. As the one-time creative director of Vogue, the mentee of Diana Vreeland, and the very definition of a public fashion editor, Talley’s persona and fervent love for fashion solidified his place in the canon of culture. (Pop culture too—at the turn of the 2010s, he served as a judge on America’s Next Top Model.) Often the only Black editor in the room—a 1994 New Yorker profile referred to him as “the only one”—he urged the industry to change its lily-white image, though his efforts to use the fantasy of fashion to nudge that vision into reality weren’t always fruitful. But as a walking encyclopedia of fashion’s traditions, and a living advertisement for the industry’s transformative promise, Talley proved that a Black man from humble origins, and a loud gay man who dressed like one, could make the world listen. When he died in 2022, his absence felt seismic.
Munch Painting to Come to Auction Following Settlement Between Heirs of Two Collecting Families
A large-scale painting by Edvard Munch will be sold at a Sotheby’s auction, following a legal settlement between heirs of its original owner, a Jewish art historian who fled persecution during World War II and was forced to sell his collection, and a Norwegian collector who purchased it soon after. The painting, titled Dance on the Beach (1906), will be offered as part of an evening sale at Sotheby’s London on March 1, where is expected to fetch a price between $15 million and $25 million. Proceeds from the sale of the work will be divided between relatives of Curt Glaser,...
André Leon Talley Estate Goes to Auction at Christie’s
Works of art and design from the estate of André Leon Talley, former creative director of Vogue, are going to sale at Christie’s. Talley, who died at the age of 73 in 2021, was known for a breaking ground in the fashion world despite being marginalized by industry peers. Now, designer wares, including wardrobe trunks, robes, and sunglasses from designer labels like Prada, Gucci and Louis Vuitton, will be put up for sale next month by the legal executors of Talley’s estate. Talley’s links to figures spanning art, publishing, and fashion can be seen throughout the near 400-lot selection. (A group...
All Change at LVMH: Pietro Beccari Heads to Vuitton, Delphine Arnault Named CEO of Dior
“We see no clouds on the LVMH horizon,” a sanguine Luca Solca, senior research analyst, global luxury goods at Bernstein, opined on Wednesday after leadership changes shook the top of Louis Vuitton and Dior, the French luxury group’s flagship fashion houses. Echoing other observers, Solca characterized the appointment of Dior head Pietro Beccari as chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton as “very good news,” and Delphine Arnault’s ascension as Beccari’s successor as “a step forward for her.”More from WWDA First Look Inside the 'Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams' Exhibit in TokyoLouis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama CollaborationDior Pre-Fall 2023 Preview “We...
We Found the Best Designer Handbags on Sale Now (to Buy Today and Carry Forever)
The best designer handbags on sale now include a leather Coach purse and a roomy Kate Spade New York tote to carry forever.
Bella Hadid Is the Blondest She Has Ever Been
Move over Kim Kardashian, there’s a new Marilyn Monroe enthusiast in town, and she’s got the hair for it. On Tuesday afternoon, Bella Hadid shocked Instagram when she posted a video showing off a very blonde ‘do, looking like she’s about to take Kardashian gig, as well as Ana de Armas’, and maybe even Monroe’s at this point.
Ashley Park Gets Slick in Cutouts and Latex Christian Louboutin Boots
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ashley Park served a lesson in slick night-out style this weekend. On Saturday, Park posed in an elevator on Instagram in a sleek cutout outfit. Hailing from female-founded brand Mother Of All, the Tony Award-nominated actress‘ ensemble featured the label’s black $590 Ariel minidress, complete with a rounded neckline and angular wavy cutouts. Park’s Erin Walsh-styled outfit was complete with a silver pendant necklace, hoop earrings and a thin Bulgari bracelet. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Park (@ashleyparklady) “it’s...
Miley Cyrus Has a Mic Drop Moment in Vintage Yves Saint Laurent
Somewhere in the metaphorical vintage hall of fame, a second-life savant is affixing a plaque with Miley Cyrus’s name to the wall. Barely a fortnight after the Tennessee-born pop superstar welcomed in the new year sporting an ombré Versace spring 2006 gown and a sparkling, one-shouldered dress from Bob Mackie’s fall 2002 collection, she’s back on our screens in gleaming, goddess-draped vintage Yves Saint Laurent.
Gucci Men’s Fall 2023
From the first outfit — a plain pair of tan trousers with a T-shirt — it was clear Gucci is heading in a new direction and the guessing game was over. Before the show, observers wondered what kind of collection the brand would present on Friday, the first lineup without Alessandro Michele? Would the house start with a clean slate? Would it surprise with a completely new aesthetics, just as it did when the former creative director took the reins eight years ago? No to the latter question, but there were only a few signs of his tenure.
Kusama Fever Sweeps Harrods With Latest Louis Vuitton Takeover
LONDON — For the second time since November, Harrods has become bigger than Buckingham Palace, the London Eye and the brightest West End show packaged into one, this time as the centerpiece of Louis Vuitton’s global collaboration with Yayoi Kusama, which began rolling out earlier this year. Harrods barely had time to pull down the giant star that shone above the store’s Brompton Road entrance, or to dismantle the animated gingerbread installation that was part of “The Fabulous World of Dior,” mega-takeover before it began thinking in colored dots.More from WWDYayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton at HarrodsA First Look Inside the...
Louis Vuitton menswear channels digital age in Paris show
PARIS — (AP) — Singer Rosalía stunned Louis Vuitton’s guests at the Paris house’s dramatic, digital age-themed menswear show Thursday owing to a surprise reveal, atop a vintage 1980s yellow sedan, in shades and hooded jacket. The boundary-breaking Spanish star delivered an electrifying soulful performance...
This Just In! The 2023 Met Gala Dress Code Is Announced
In case you missed it, this year’s Costume Institute exhibition is dedicated to the legacy of fashion’s most hyperactive and prolific mastermind, Karl Lagerfeld—a polymath designer who put even the most adroit multitaskers to shame, and whose uniform (staunchly starched collars, Ancien Régime-esque ponytail) became the stuff of legend.
Blumarine Pre-Fall 2023 Collection is Out of a Y2K Fever Dream
Italian brand Blumarine is amping up early aughts fever and sending temperatures rising with its Pre-Fall 2023 collection. The heavily Y2K-inspired gathering of garments infuses vintage silhouettes and fabrics with a provocative attitude, resulting in an array of exciting pieces. Electric lime green faux fur coats and slinky liquid metal...
Bergdorf Goodman to Offer 300-plus Original Artworks From The Chairish Art Gallery
The Chairish Art Gallery is setting up its inaugural brick-and-mortar retail experience within Bergdorf Goodman. Chairish, a leading luxury online marketplace for home furnishings and art, will feature a special collection of more than 300 original artworks to purchase exclusively at Bergdorf’s for a limited time.More from WWDInside Palette's New Cafe Look at Bergdorf GoodmanMarc Jacobs Brings Crowd to Bergdorf Goodman After DarkInside the Schiaparelli Opening Party at Bergdorf Goodman From Thursday through April 10, Chairish will present exclusive pieces from 30 original artists in a series of imaginative vignettes across five connected, themed rooms including: Pop Art, The Fashion Editor’s Apartment,...
Original paintings by Queen Victoria could fetch over $24k at auction
"These paintings display the colorful side of a woman who famously dressed in black after the premature death of her beloved husband." The post Original paintings by Queen Victoria could fetch over $24k at auction appeared first on Talker.
Paris Men's Fashion Week goes psychedelic and globe-trotting
PARIS — (AP) — Men’s Fashion Week in Paris was in top form Wednesday with a second day of runway shows touting a dynamic season and presentations showcasing brands such as Dior, Vuitton, Issey Miyake and Givenchy, which have roared back from the pandemic. Here are some...
Paris Fashion Week Men’s Coolest Shoe Collaborations for Fall 2023
Jan. 20, 2023: 1989 Studio, the emerging fashion brand of designer Chaz Jordan, will reveal an ultra-limited sneaker collab tomorrow during its Paris Fashion Week show at Palais de Tokyo. During the showcase of its fall ’23 collection, which the brand described as “culturally accessible luxury,” 1989 Studio will introduce a limited-edition sneaker designed by Jordan and created in collaboration with both Swithadot Studios and Customs by J1. The look is predominantly black and includes graphics by Swithadot StudioS and fat rope laces by Customs by J1. 1989 Studio confirmed in an email that the sneaker is a small-batch release limited...
Everything You Need to Know About the 2023 Met Gala
The current parade of awards show red carpets may be leaving you yearning for something more. More glamour, more extravagance, more celebrities. Well, lucky for you, the 2023 Met Gala is just around the corner, and it will likely deliver all that and then some. After last year, which delivered two Galas in the span of just nine months, waiting a full year for the next one may have seemed like an impossible task, but the first Monday in May is incoming, and new information about the event is being revealed every day. Here, we’re breaking down everything we know about the 2023 Met Gala, from the coinciding exhibition to the star-studded hosts.
Filming in Los Angeles Drops Off to End 2022
Production in Los Angeles sharply declined to end 2022 as Hollywood slowed its recovery from COVID-19. But data recorded for the full year reflected that filming returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, which was a year of significant production decline. More from The Hollywood ReporterLos Angeles TV Shoot Days Decline, But Overall Filming Remains RobustUnhoused Sweeps Become Flashpoint for Film Shoots in Los AngelesBerlin Festival Extends Russian Ban to Iranian-Backed Companies, Outlets “Can we hold here, or will the pre-COVID downtrend resume?” said FilmLA President Paul Audley. “That is the question everyone is asking.” The quarter that ended in December saw 8,674 shoot...
Elie Saab Pre-Fall 2023
Elie Saab imagined the pre-fall collection as a return to reality, for women who want to be “cool and shine from the morning onward,” the couturier said at a preview. And in this reality, no garment is too pedestrian to wear — provided it is worked over with a couture eye.
