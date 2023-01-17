Read full article on original website
San Diego Padres Sign Top PlayerOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Austin and Aaron Nola to host "Strike Out ALS" tonight in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
San Diego's Natural Gas Ban to Cost Homeowners $30,000, Increases Fossil Fuel Consumption by 100%Eden ReportsSan Diego, CA
San Diego Padres Sign Former All-StarOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Former Major League Baseball Player Passes AwayOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
City sewage spill closes San Diego Bay, other nearby beaches
Half a million gallons of sewage spilled into the San Diego Bay, closing the bay and some nearby beaches.
KPBS
San Diego beaches prepare for king tides
It’s been a busy couple of weeks for lifeguards in Del Mar. First there was high surf and heavy rain which led to beach closures and flooding, and now king tides. Jon Edelbrock is director of community services for the City of Del Mar. “We’re watching the weather patterns, we’re watching the surf forecast that type of thing,” he told KPBS News. “In some of the areas, we do have the barricades up, so that limits the coastal flooding and intrusion back onto the streets, protects some of the homes, that type of thing.”
KPBS
Storm batters South Bay, flooding streets and forcing horse evacuations
The storm that came through San Diego on Monday through Tuesday morning left a big mess throughout the county. In the South Bay, some parts of the Tijuana River Valley remained flooded on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the area received 2 to 3 inches of rain...
kusi.com
Cave-dwelling homeless may exacerbate cliff collapse in Pacific Beach
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A cliff collapse in Pacific Beach the night of Jan. 18 at roughly 1:00 a.m. prompted a public discussion surrounding the homeless that have been camping in cliffside caves in recent years. The question of whether transient campers worsen unstable cliffs sparked controversy and worry...
News 8 KFMB
Heavy rain, flooding sewage spills prompt San Diego beach and bay closures
Dept. of Environmental Health and Quality extends the General Rain Advisory for all coastal beaches and bays. Beachgoers are advised that rain brings urban runoff.
Plane crashes in water near South Carlsbad State Beach
CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane crashed on the shore near South Carlsbad State Beach just before 8:00 am on Thursday, January 19. The Piper PA-28r aircraft took off from Montgomery Field in San Diego just 13 minutes prior to crashing, according to flight radar. Carlsbad Fire tells CBS...
onscene.tv
Lifeguards Rescue Woman From Flooded Road | San Diego
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-16-23 7:32 am LOCATION: Hollister Rd JNO Monument Rd CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The female driver of the SUV was trying to make it to where her horses are stabled and thought she could make it through the flood waters. Her SUV was stopped halfway in approx 4 feet of water. Lifeguards went into to rescue her. She told us that the water was up her to seats inside. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
eastcountymagazine.org
PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE
Photo, left, by Alex Tardy, National Weather Service: car is swept away by floodwaters beneath overpass in Fashion Valley, where the river topped flood stage at 13 feet yesterday morning. January 17, 2023 (San Diego’s East County) – Torrential rains that doused our region caused roadway flooding and rockslides, filled...
Floodwaters force homeless to leave encampments next to San Diego River
The rising San Diego River waters led to many homeless people having to leave behind their belongings during the weekend storm.
San Diego Channel
La Mesa homeowner sees flash floods in his backyard
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Most winters, La Mesa resident Patrick Ellis can't even walk through his backyard. “This portion of the creek has expanded by eight feet,” Ellis said. That’s because this creek floods his land, and picks up speed when it rains. “It’s eroding our property.”...
Contaminated flooding in the South Bay leaves 100+ horses displaced
In the South Bay, flooding left a ranch underwater, and that meant evacuating animals out of the Tijuana River Valley.
Future of Escondido reptile museum 'at risk' amid mounting electric bill
The fate of a popular reptile museum in North San Diego County is in question, thanks to a mounting electric bill.
Santee cracking down on homeless encampments along San Diego River
SANTEE, Calif. — The City of Santee is cracking down on homeless encampments set up along the San Diego River. A new ordinance will essentially make it illegal for people to set up camps or to start fires along the riverbed. While this has the full support of Santee...
Heavy rain makes Santee park look wetter than usual
Mast Park in Santee is looking nothing like what locals are used to after all the recent rain.
Coast News
Escondido approves 102-unit condo project along North Iris Lane
ESCONDIDO — In a few years, a vacant lot along North Iris Lane will be home to a new 102-unit condominium development. The North Iris Condominiums will take over 7.7 acres of five parcels along North Iris Lane at the corner of Robin Hill Lane, a private dirt road that connects several residents in the semi-rural area to Centre City Parkway. The city of Escondido previously annexed the parcels from the county in 2020.
Nearly 30 horses rescued from rising flood waters in San Ysidro
More than two dozen horses were rescued from rising flood waters by border patrol agents in San Ysidro Monday afternoon.
Thousands without power in San Diego County
A plethora of power outages were reported Monday across San Diego County, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.
northcountydailystar.com
San Marcos Splash Pads to Close During the Off-Season
Beginning in February, San Marcos will implement an off-season closure of the City’s five splash pads to support water conservation. The splash pad closures at the Buelow, Lakeview, Mulberry, San Elijo and Sunset parks will start on Feb. 1 and conclude on Mar. 15. Looking ahead, the off-season closure...
iheart.com
Here's How Much You Have To Make To Be "Middle Class" In San Diego
As the cost of living continues to rise, the American middle class is slowly shrinking, leading to an increasing gap between the wealthy and the poor. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median income in 2021 was $70,784. So American families earning between $47,189 and $141,568 are technically in...
