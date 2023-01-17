ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

KPBS

San Diego beaches prepare for king tides

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for lifeguards in Del Mar. First there was high surf and heavy rain which led to beach closures and flooding, and now king tides. Jon Edelbrock is director of community services for the City of Del Mar. “We’re watching the weather patterns, we’re watching the surf forecast that type of thing,” he told KPBS News. “In some of the areas, we do have the barricades up, so that limits the coastal flooding and intrusion back onto the streets, protects some of the homes, that type of thing.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Cave-dwelling homeless may exacerbate cliff collapse in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A cliff collapse in Pacific Beach the night of Jan. 18 at roughly 1:00 a.m. prompted a public discussion surrounding the homeless that have been camping in cliffside caves in recent years. The question of whether transient campers worsen unstable cliffs sparked controversy and worry...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Plane crashes in water near South Carlsbad State Beach

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane crashed on the shore near South Carlsbad State Beach just before 8:00 am on Thursday, January 19. The Piper PA-28r aircraft took off from Montgomery Field in San Diego just 13 minutes prior to crashing, according to flight radar. Carlsbad Fire tells CBS...
CARLSBAD, CA
onscene.tv

Lifeguards Rescue Woman From Flooded Road | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-16-23 7:32 am LOCATION: Hollister Rd JNO Monument Rd CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The female driver of the SUV was trying to make it to where her horses are stabled and thought she could make it through the flood waters. Her SUV was stopped halfway in approx 4 feet of water. Lifeguards went into to rescue her. She told us that the water was up her to seats inside. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE

Photo, left, by Alex Tardy, National Weather Service: car is swept away by floodwaters beneath overpass in Fashion Valley, where the river topped flood stage at 13 feet yesterday morning. January 17, 2023 (San Diego’s East County) – Torrential rains that doused our region caused roadway flooding and rockslides, filled...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

La Mesa homeowner sees flash floods in his backyard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Most winters, La Mesa resident Patrick Ellis can't even walk through his backyard. “This portion of the creek has expanded by eight feet,” Ellis said. That’s because this creek floods his land, and picks up speed when it rains. “It’s eroding our property.”...
LA MESA, CA
Coast News

Escondido approves 102-unit condo project along North Iris Lane

ESCONDIDO — In a few years, a vacant lot along North Iris Lane will be home to a new 102-unit condominium development. The North Iris Condominiums will take over 7.7 acres of five parcels along North Iris Lane at the corner of Robin Hill Lane, a private dirt road that connects several residents in the semi-rural area to Centre City Parkway. The city of Escondido previously annexed the parcels from the county in 2020.
ESCONDIDO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

San Marcos Splash Pads to Close During the Off-Season

Beginning in February, San Marcos will implement an off-season closure of the City’s five splash pads to support water conservation. The splash pad closures at the Buelow, Lakeview, Mulberry, San Elijo and Sunset parks will start on Feb. 1 and conclude on Mar. 15. Looking ahead, the off-season closure...
SAN MARCOS, CA
iheart.com

Here's How Much You Have To Make To Be "Middle Class" In San Diego

As the cost of living continues to rise, the American middle class is slowly shrinking, leading to an increasing gap between the wealthy and the poor. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median income in 2021 was $70,784. So American families earning between $47,189 and $141,568 are technically in...
SAN DIEGO, CA

