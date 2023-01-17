Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Confirmed: Apple will be ditching the physical buttons with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra
Leave it to Apple to do away with a major hardware feature. After successfully abolishing the SIM tray and the headphone jack, it seems the Cupertino company has now set its sights on… physical buttons?. We have been hearing reports that Apple’s next iPhone 15 lineup will be introducing...
Apple reportedly working on idea Steve Jobs hated
Apple is reportedly adding touch screens to its Mac computers – a design idea that the company’s co-founder Steve Jobs had considered “ergonomically terrible”.Teams within the company are actively engaged in developing and adding touch screens to Apple’s MacBook Pro with the product being considered for release as early as 2025, according to Bloomberg.Leading computer makers, including Dell, HP, Lenovo and Microsoft have all produced laptops with touchscreen capabilities.Apple remains the only major computer manufacturer that hasn’t experimented with touch screens for its laptops.Even as recently as 2021, the tech giant’s marketing executive Tom Boger said while the iPad...
Business Insider
Apple's latest Mac Mini comes with a faster processor and a lower starting price — here's how to preorder
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Apple's latest Mac Mini uses the company's M2 and all-new M2 Pro processors. The compact desktop computer is now available to preorder, and starts at $599 for the M2 version. The 2023 Mac Mini promises faster performance compared...
Apple reportedly defies late co-founder Steve Jobs with possible Mac update
Famously, Steve Jobs was vehemently against the idea.
Android Authority
Apple reveals new Macs, including a $600 Mac Mini
Apple is bringing refreshed Macbook Pro models, but the new Mac Mini seems to deliver a ton of bang for your buck. Apple has announced two new MacBook Pro models and a Mac Mini. The MacBook Pro models come with M2 Pro or M2 Max chips, while the Mac Mini...
Apple Insider
Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
Apple microLED displays rumored for iPhone, iPad, and Mac after Apple Watch Ultra
Reports a few years ago claimed Apple was developing a mysterious new screen technology for its future devices. Some said that LG might be one of the companies assisting Apple with the secret project. Fast-forward to early 2023, and rumors now say Apple’s custom microLED tech will debut on the next-gen Apple Watch Ultra, with LG manufacturing the screen.
Apple is discontinuing the iPad mini 3 and it will no longer be supported in software or hardware
As usual, Apple declares its products obsolete after 7 years after the last date of public distribution, which causes the 3rd generation iPad mini to be obsolete this month. The third-generation iPad mini will not be able to be updated in the operating system, in addition, it will not be possible to repair it in associated stores or authorized Apple providers.
CNET
Apple Should Bring These Features to the iPhone 15
With the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, Apple gave us many of the features we've been waiting for. These include an always-on display and better multitasking thanks to Apple's Dynamic Island. But there are a few ways Apple could take things further with the iPhone 15. For example, the...
ZDNet
How to preorder Apple's M2 MacBook Pro and Mac Mini and ultimately skip the line
Apple today swiftly unveiled its 2023 line of MacBook Pros and Mac Mini, moving another step closer to a PC portfolio run completely on the company's own silicon. With the addition of M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max options, you can expect the new Macs to deliver faster speeds and performance gains on virtually all fronts, including professional tasks like photo and video editing and day-to-day tasks like emailing, video streaming, and gaming.
The Verge
Apple’s M1 iPad Air is back down to its lowest price
Apple just announced that its MacBook Pro and Mac Mini lineup are getting the latest M2 chips. That’s great news if you need a fast computer, but if you’re in the market for a speedy tablet instead, check out this $100 discount on the 2022 iPad Air that has an M1 processor. You can grab the latest model for $499.99.
Apple reveals the fastest, most powerful MacBooks ever
Meet Apple's latest M2 Pro and M2 Max computer chips: the heart of the upcoming 2023 14" and 16" MacBook Pro
ZDNet
How to unlock the Flipper Zero's true power
I've talked a lot about the Flipper Zero, the multi-functional cybersecurity tool that slips into your pocket and looks like a toy. For the price, it's opens up a lot of doors, and can be used as both a serious pentesting tool, and also a great educational platform. Flipper Zero...
Android Authority
Android 13 has been installed on 5.2% of all devices since launch
Android 12 and 12L also saw a jump in adoption. Android 13 launched on August 15, 2022, less than six months ago. Data shows that the update has made its way to 5.2% of all Android devices. Since Android 13 launched, companies like Samsung, OnePlus, and more have been racing...
ZDNet
Slow internet at home? This adapter turns unused coaxial cable into Ethernet
It's no secret that most cable and satellite TV services are losing customers to cord cutting as people move to streaming services. Because of that, there's a good chance your home has hundreds of feet of coaxial cable that used to be needed for TV, now doing nothing but collecting dust.
Apple Insider
Deals: pick up Apple's Mac Studio with 32GB RAM for $1,845, plus $30 off AppleCare
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — There's a lot to love about Apple's Mac Studio, including this exclusive $154 promo code discount bringing thestandard model with 32GB RAM to $1,845, plus $30 off AppleCare. Apple's powerful, yet compact, desktop is...
ZDNet
How to enable Low Power Mode on the Apple Watch (and why you should)
With the release of iOS 16 and WatchOS 9, Apple added a bunch of new features to the iPhone and Apple Watch alike. The iPhone got features like the ability to edit or delete iMessages, while the Apple Watch received better fitness tools, and a new Low Power Mode. The...
iPhone SE 4 cancellation could delay Apple’s big 5G plans
Apple has canceled the fourth generation iPhone SE, according to reports over the weekend. The mid-range iPhone, which may have been released in 2024 according to speculation, has been canned, according to the well-connected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Interestingly, according to Kuo, Apple had planned to debut its in-house 5G modem...
ZDNet
Apple Watch SE (2022) vs Apple Watch SE (2020): Should you upgrade?
The original Apple Watch SE has been a consumer favorite since its 2020 launch. It provided a great middle-ground between the aging Series 3 and the latest and greatest main-line apple watches for the past few years. But, Apple decided it was time for an upgrade and created an all-new SE with features drawn right from the latest-gen Series 8.
ZDNet
Apple updates the HomePod with improved sound, Matter support, new sensors
Apple users now have another smart speaker to choose from when browsing Apple's HomePod offering. The revamped HomePod looks exactly like the original HomePod that was released in 2018, but underneath that mesh fabric, it's all new. The $299 HomePod is available to order from Apple right now, with deliveries...
