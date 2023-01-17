Aaron Ramsdale kick: Man charged with assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper

A 35-year-old man has been charged with assaulting Aaron Ramsdale after the Arsenal goalkeeper was kicked at the end of their north London derby win over Tottenham.

Joseph Watts of Hackney is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on February 17 after being arrested yesterday over the attack at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Tottenham have been working with the Metropolitan Police’s football investigations team to identify the supporter, who clambered towards the pitch to kick Ramsdale.

After the game, Tottenham said they were appalled by the attack and would work ‘to take the strongest possible action, including an immediate ban from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium’.

Watts is not in custody but a Metropolitan Police statement confirmed he had been charged with assault by beating, going on to an area adjacent to a playing area and throwing a missile on to a football playing area, both contrary to the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

After an impressive display for the Gunners between the sticks, goalkeeper Ramsdale was met by a fan as he went to collect his bottle from behind the goal.

The supporter lashed out and appeared to make contact with the England international , who admitted after the match that the incident left a 'sour taste' following his Man of the Match display.

A statement from the Metropolitan police read: 'A man has been charged with assaulting an Arsenal player after a match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, 15 January.

'Joseph Watts, 35 (23.06.87) of Hackney was charged on Tuesday, 17 January with assault by beating, going onto an area adjacent to playing area and throwing a missile onto a football playing area, both contrary to the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

'He is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 17 February.

'The Met's Football Investigations Team were assisted in their enquiries by Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.'

The FA strongly condemned the incident after the north London derby, insisting the behaviour was 'wholly unacceptable'.

The governing body said: 'We strongly condemn the incident involving a spectator that followed today's Premier League fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

'This is wholly unacceptable behaviour and we will work together with the police, the relevant authorities and the clubs to ensure the appropriate action is taken.'

Temperatures rose inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Arsenal cruised to a dominant 2-0 lead at half-time.

In-form Ramsdale denied Harry Kane towards the end of the first half and later made a series of vital saves after the break to help Arsenal carve out an eight point lead at the summit of the Premier League table.

The feisty contest was more or less kept in check by referee Craig Pawson, but tensions quickly reached boiling at the end of the match.

Arsenal's buoyant shot-stopper was seen exchanging words with Richarlison, who seemed incensed after Spurs' defeat.

The Brazilian approached the goalkeeper and was seen pushing his hands into the England star's face, as he made his way towards the back of the goal.

from a camera that is clearer and different sides Richarlison & Fans vs Aaron Ramsdale#TOTARS #NorthLondonDerby pic.twitter.com/ieDwboFiu0 — TheBOMBOMs (@TheBOMBOMs) January 16, 2023

As Ramsdale gestured towards the Spurs fans, a supporter seemed to lunge down several rows of seats and appeared to kick him whilst balancing on top of the barriers.

The man, who wore a scarf over his mouth in an effort to conceal his identity, quickly ran back into the sea of Spurs supporters, while Ramsdale was escorted away by the stewards.

Pundit Jamie Redknapp told Sky Sports that the kick was 'completely unacceptable', insisting 'that guy should not be allowed in a football stadium', while Gary Neville simply labelled the fan an 'idiot'.

Tottenham urged after the match that the fan would receive an 'immediate ban' as a result of his behaviour.