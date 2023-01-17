Read full article on original website
themountvernongrapevine.com
Twelve Found Guilty in Mount Vernon Municipal Court
MOUNT VERNON –Judge John Thatcher found twelve guilty after arraignments and hearings were held in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court. •Ashley Ashbrook, 29 of Alexandria, was found guilty of Disorderly Conduct. The Court sentenced her to pay a $200 fine. •Brian Bethea, 20 of Mount Vernon, was found guilty...
themountvernongrapevine.com
AG Yost Sues Phony Home Warranty Company
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a “home warranty” company and its administrator for misrepresentation and unconscionable business practices. “If you promise you’re going to do something and you don’t, that’s a lie,” Yost said. “We teach our children to be honest and work hard – a basic lesson this company should learn.”
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon Police reports Jan. 11 to 17
MOUNT VERNON -- The Mount Vernon Police Department issued the following report after officers' activity from Jan. 11 to 17. These reports include offenses, arrests and citations.
Mount Vernon News
'The face of the Mount Vernon News': Longtime photographer Virgil Shipley dies
Virgil Shipley, a longtime photographer and reporter for the Mount Vernon News, has died. According to Country Court Skilled Nursing Home in Mount Vernon, Shipley, 95, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, after an undisclosed illness. Shipley had worked for the News since 1956, according to former colleague Corby Wise, the...
What the new texting and driving law means for Ohio motorists
A new law stiffens texting and driving laws. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill making it law on earlier this month. The law will take effect on April 3, 2023.
vinepair.com
A Proposed Ohio Law Legalizes Home Distilling (But There’s a Big Catch)
Ohioans could soon produce moonshine for personal use — but there’s a few things you should know before starting on that batch of bathtub gin. A new state bill proposal introduced in Ohio last week could make legal home distilling in the state a reality, according to a Jan. 12 article from Cleveland.com. Republican Senator Frank Hoagland proposed Senate Bill 13, which could allow residents to produce as much as 200 gallons of personal booze each year without a permit.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio Awarded $48 Million Grant to Ensure Kindergarten Readiness
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) will receive $48 million in federal grant dollars over the next three years to support and increase access to quality early childhood care and education. The Preschool Development Grant – Birth to Five comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families.
Householder seeks to prevent recordings being played in corruption trial
In recently-filed documents, former Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives Larry Householder argued against some of the evidence the federal prosecutors want to bring against him.
Spill of 150,000 gallons of waste materials leads Ohio AG Yost to seek injunction against farm operators
CARDINGTON, Ohio — For years, neighbors living near a farm in Morrow County have complained about foul odors, noise and truck traffic. Over the years, the operators of the farm and a company named Renergy have collected animal and food waste, which they’ve used to feed a digester as a means to help generate electricity. The leftover waste products have been spread on nearby farmland as fertilizer.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Administrative Assistant Position Available
Christian Star Academy of Mount Vernon, Ohio, a non-denominational, non-graded small Christian school, seeks a full-time Administrative Assistant to support the school’s administrator with office duties as needed. A sampling of such duties includes answering phones, maintaining student reports and attendance records, and maintaining files. This position could at times encompass more than office duties. For example, part of each day could be occupied supervising the students during lunch and recess when needed.
Ohio Residents Could Get Monthly Cash If Your Income Is $40,000 And Under
New year. And a new payment program is soon to open for low-income Ohio residents. How exciting!. The program will issue monthly payments to claimants who get accepted. Are you a cornered citizen? This initiative will not use your state dollars. The funding comes from a private donor.
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery
Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
whbc.com
Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Federal Funding Available to Support Domestic Violence Victims, Families
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) announced that applications are being accepted for federal emergency shelter and supportive services for domestic violence victims and their dependents starting today. Funding will support the establishment, maintenance, and expansion of programs and projects that:. prevent incidents of family...
butlerradio.com
Ohio Man Injured In I-79 Crash
One person was taken to the hospital following a crash Tuesday morning on I-79. The two vehicle accident happened around 7:45 a.m. in the southbound lane at the Slippery Rock exit. State police say 44-year-old Christopher Rickles of Ohio was coming from the on-ramp and did not yield to oncoming...
WANE-TV
Airborne tires hit semi cab in Ohio, driver killed
MILLBURY, Ohio (WANE) A truck driver from Michigan died Tuesday after another rig lost a set of dual tires on I-280 in northwest Ohio. The incident took place just before 2 p.m. near State Route 795 according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An investigation determined that a semi was...
Ohio school district sued after allowing transgender students access to communal bathrooms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents and students backed by a national legal group are challenging an Ohio school district in federal court for allowing transgender students to use communal restrooms consistent with their gender identity. American First Legal is suing Dayton-area Bethel Local School District, alleging school officials violated the religious liberty of 18 anonymous […]
Need for foster families growing across Ohio
Right now, there’s a growing need for foster care families across the state of Ohio. More than 16,000 children are a part of the state’s foster care system
themountvernongrapevine.com
Motorcycle Ohio Course Registration Opens January 23
COLUMBUS — Ohioans who wish to learn what it takes to ride a motorcycle safely and responsibly can sign-up for rider courses online beginning Monday, Jan. 23. Training courses through Motorcycle Ohio begin as early as March and run through early November. The state has over 600,000 endorsed riders, making Ohio one of the largest states for total ridership. Education and public awareness are keys to making our roadways safer for all motorists.
Ohio considers raising, or even replacing, the state’s gas tax
COLUMBUS, Ohio— With state gas-tax revenues falling as vehicles become more fuel-efficient, state transportation officials are studying whether to raise the tax again, hike registration fees or even charge motorists based on how many miles they drive in Ohio. While no change appears to be looming in the near...
