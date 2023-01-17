ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themountvernongrapevine.com

Twelve Found Guilty in Mount Vernon Municipal Court

MOUNT VERNON –Judge John Thatcher found twelve guilty after arraignments and hearings were held in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court. •Ashley Ashbrook, 29 of Alexandria, was found guilty of Disorderly Conduct. The Court sentenced her to pay a $200 fine. •Brian Bethea, 20 of Mount Vernon, was found guilty...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

AG Yost Sues Phony Home Warranty Company

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a “home warranty” company and its administrator for misrepresentation and unconscionable business practices. “If you promise you’re going to do something and you don’t, that’s a lie,” Yost said. “We teach our children to be honest and work hard – a basic lesson this company should learn.”
OHIO STATE
vinepair.com

A Proposed Ohio Law Legalizes Home Distilling (But There’s a Big Catch)

Ohioans could soon produce moonshine for personal use — but there’s a few things you should know before starting on that batch of bathtub gin. A new state bill proposal introduced in Ohio last week could make legal home distilling in the state a reality, according to a Jan. 12 article from Cleveland.com. Republican Senator Frank Hoagland proposed Senate Bill 13, which could allow residents to produce as much as 200 gallons of personal booze each year without a permit.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Ohio Awarded $48 Million Grant to Ensure Kindergarten Readiness

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) will receive $48 million in federal grant dollars over the next three years to support and increase access to quality early childhood care and education. The Preschool Development Grant – Birth to Five comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families.
OHIO STATE
10TV

Spill of 150,000 gallons of waste materials leads Ohio AG Yost to seek injunction against farm operators

CARDINGTON, Ohio — For years, neighbors living near a farm in Morrow County have complained about foul odors, noise and truck traffic. Over the years, the operators of the farm and a company named Renergy have collected animal and food waste, which they’ve used to feed a digester as a means to help generate electricity. The leftover waste products have been spread on nearby farmland as fertilizer.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Administrative Assistant Position Available

Christian Star Academy of Mount Vernon, Ohio, a non-denominational, non-graded small Christian school, seeks a full-time Administrative Assistant to support the school’s administrator with office duties as needed. A sampling of such duties includes answering phones, maintaining student reports and attendance records, and maintaining files. This position could at times encompass more than office duties. For example, part of each day could be occupied supervising the students during lunch and recess when needed.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
southarkansassun.com

Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery

Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
whbc.com

Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Federal Funding Available to Support Domestic Violence Victims, Families

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) announced that applications are being accepted for federal emergency shelter and supportive services for domestic violence victims and their dependents starting today. Funding will support the establishment, maintenance, and expansion of programs and projects that:. prevent incidents of family...
OHIO STATE
butlerradio.com

Ohio Man Injured In I-79 Crash

One person was taken to the hospital following a crash Tuesday morning on I-79. The two vehicle accident happened around 7:45 a.m. in the southbound lane at the Slippery Rock exit. State police say 44-year-old Christopher Rickles of Ohio was coming from the on-ramp and did not yield to oncoming...
OHIO STATE
WANE-TV

Airborne tires hit semi cab in Ohio, driver killed

MILLBURY, Ohio (WANE) A truck driver from Michigan died Tuesday after another rig lost a set of dual tires on I-280 in northwest Ohio. The incident took place just before 2 p.m. near State Route 795 according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An investigation determined that a semi was...
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Ohio school district sued after allowing transgender students access to communal bathrooms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents and students backed by a national legal group are challenging an Ohio school district in federal court for allowing transgender students to use communal restrooms consistent with their gender identity.  American First Legal is suing Dayton-area Bethel Local School District, alleging school officials violated the religious liberty of 18 anonymous […]
DAYTON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Motorcycle Ohio Course Registration Opens January 23

COLUMBUS — Ohioans who wish to learn what it takes to ride a motorcycle safely and responsibly can sign-up for rider courses online beginning Monday, Jan. 23. Training courses through Motorcycle Ohio begin as early as March and run through early November. The state has over 600,000 endorsed riders, making Ohio one of the largest states for total ridership. Education and public awareness are keys to making our roadways safer for all motorists.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy