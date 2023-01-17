Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Gov. DeWine sits down with WSAZ to discuss plans for southeast Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine sat down with WSAZ to discuss his plans for southeast Ohio as he begins his second term in office. He is excited for many cities and towns as they approach phase two of the Appalachian Community Grant Program. In 2022, the program invested $500 million in Ohio’s 32 Appalachian counties.
vinepair.com
A Proposed Ohio Law Legalizes Home Distilling (But There’s a Big Catch)
Ohioans could soon produce moonshine for personal use — but there’s a few things you should know before starting on that batch of bathtub gin. A new state bill proposal introduced in Ohio last week could make legal home distilling in the state a reality, according to a Jan. 12 article from Cleveland.com. Republican Senator Frank Hoagland proposed Senate Bill 13, which could allow residents to produce as much as 200 gallons of personal booze each year without a permit.
Now we know: Mike DeWine, OH lawmakers were puppets of natural gas honchos in defining methane as green energy. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Who was behind Ohio redefining methane-based fuel as “green energy?”. Months before it was introduced and passed in a 36-hour legislative sprint, a dark money nonprofit linked to the natural gas industry pushed for legislation. We’re talking about it on Today in Ohio. Listen online...
Stimulus 2023: Monthly program to issue $300 payments to recipients for two years
Anyone living in two townships in Ohio may be eligible to participate in a program that would give them $300 every month.
proclaimerscv.com
Federal SNAP Allotments will End in February, County Intends to Make Transition Easier
Based on a news statement from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, February will be the final month that Ohioans can access the federal government’s additional SNAP allotments. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act has provided urgent SNAP payments to families in Ohio since March 2020. Over...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Ohio Division of Wildlife Stocked More Than 52 Million Fish Throughout Ohio In 2022
COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked 52.3 million fish of 11 species in Ohio waters throughout 2022. Fish were stocked during spring, summer, and fall at 203 locations statewide. The total represents a 15% increase over the annual production and stocking goal of 44 million fish, thanks to excellent production conditions that resulted in surplus walleye, saugeye, and yellow perch fry.
Ohio considers raising, or even replacing, the state’s gas tax
COLUMBUS, Ohio— With state gas-tax revenues falling as vehicles become more fuel-efficient, state transportation officials are studying whether to raise the tax again, hike registration fees or even charge motorists based on how many miles they drive in Ohio. While no change appears to be looming in the near...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio Awarded $48 Million Grant to Ensure Kindergarten Readiness
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) will receive $48 million in federal grant dollars over the next three years to support and increase access to quality early childhood care and education. The Preschool Development Grant – Birth to Five comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families.
Bill introduced that would make more Ohioans eligible for medical marijuana
See a report on recent activity at the Ohio Statehouse in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio lawmakers are mounting another effort to pass a bill that would shift which government agency oversees the state’s medical marijuana program and widen who is eligible for a card. Sens. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) and Kirk […]
themountvernongrapevine.com
AG Yost Sues Phony Home Warranty Company
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a “home warranty” company and its administrator for misrepresentation and unconscionable business practices. “If you promise you’re going to do something and you don’t, that’s a lie,” Yost said. “We teach our children to be honest and work hard – a basic lesson this company should learn.”
'The current structure is failing our kids': Lawmakers look to overhaul Ohio Department of Education
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Senate Bill 1 was introduce Tuesday in the Senate Education Committee. The bill aims to correct what supporters say is an education system that is failing kids. “We've got systemic problems that need to be corrected,” said State Senator Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware). Supporters of the...
wvxu.org
Advocates say a new Ohio law puts up barriers to affordable housing
Some developers say a new Ohio law could be a big barrier to affordable housing projects. Meanwhile, housing advocates worry it could make millions of dollars in rent assistance impossible to distribute. Among the changes in Ohio House Bill 45, which Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law, is a rule...
Spill of 150,000 gallons of waste materials leads Ohio AG Yost to seek injunction against farm operators
CARDINGTON, Ohio — For years, neighbors living near a farm in Morrow County have complained about foul odors, noise and truck traffic. Over the years, the operators of the farm and a company named Renergy have collected animal and food waste, which they’ve used to feed a digester as a means to help generate electricity. The leftover waste products have been spread on nearby farmland as fertilizer.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Homemade moonshine could become legal in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One Ohio lawmaker wants to make homemade moonshine legal in the Buckeye State. On January 11, Republican State Senator Frank Hoagland introduced Senate Bill 13 which would legalize the home distilling of alcoholic beverages in the state of Ohio. According to the proposed legislation, residents would...
wvxu.org
Lawmakers have 4 months to act on recreational marijuana legalization in Ohio. What happens if they don't?
Time is running out for Ohio lawmakers to pass an initiated statute that would allow marijuana use and sales for anyone over 21 in the state. Under the proposal, Ohioans could buy and possess 2.5 ounces of cannabis for recreational use. If lawmakers do not act by May 3, the...
How did Ohio declare natural gas ‘green energy’ in 36 hours? Records show dark money involvement: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We wondered about the push to call natural gas “green energy” in Ohio. During the state legislature’s lame-duck session, the Senate added the gas amendments into an unrelated House bill, originally referred to as “the chicken bill” because it changed “the number of poultry chicks that may be sold in lots.” Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill weeks later.
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery
Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
“Noncitizen” will now be listed on Ohio IDs. Advocates worry that will endanger immigrants
In a little-noticed measure, whether a person is a “noncitizen” will now be printed on driver’s licenses and state IDs under a controversial law that was just signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Critics worry that the requirement addresses a nonexistent problem while making it more difficult for documented immigrants to get IDs they need […] The post “Noncitizen” will now be listed on Ohio IDs. Advocates worry that will endanger immigrants appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
spectrumnews1.com
Giant Eagle Flashfood program expanding to all locations in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rising food prices may leave a dent in your wallet, but you’re not alone. Besides clipping coupons and cutting back, technology may provide another solution, allowing shoppers to snatch up some last-minute deals on food that may otherwise get tossed. . What You Need To...
GOP support for a 60% super majority on ballot issues not a move to protect our Ohio constitution
Extremist politicians, egged on by Secretary of State Frank LaRose, have introduced a bill to change Ohio’s constitution. If approved by voters, a 60% majority would be required to pass future constitutional amendments. They claim this change is needed to “protect” our Constitution. What nonsense!. What they...
