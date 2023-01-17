ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Gov. DeWine sits down with WSAZ to discuss plans for southeast Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine sat down with WSAZ to discuss his plans for southeast Ohio as he begins his second term in office. He is excited for many cities and towns as they approach phase two of the Appalachian Community Grant Program. In 2022, the program invested $500 million in Ohio’s 32 Appalachian counties.
OHIO STATE
vinepair.com

A Proposed Ohio Law Legalizes Home Distilling (But There’s a Big Catch)

Ohioans could soon produce moonshine for personal use — but there’s a few things you should know before starting on that batch of bathtub gin. A new state bill proposal introduced in Ohio last week could make legal home distilling in the state a reality, according to a Jan. 12 article from Cleveland.com. Republican Senator Frank Hoagland proposed Senate Bill 13, which could allow residents to produce as much as 200 gallons of personal booze each year without a permit.
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

Ohio Division of Wildlife Stocked More Than 52 Million Fish Throughout Ohio In 2022

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked 52.3 million fish of 11 species in Ohio waters throughout 2022. Fish were stocked during spring, summer, and fall at 203 locations statewide. The total represents a 15% increase over the annual production and stocking goal of 44 million fish, thanks to excellent production conditions that resulted in surplus walleye, saugeye, and yellow perch fry.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Ohio Awarded $48 Million Grant to Ensure Kindergarten Readiness

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) will receive $48 million in federal grant dollars over the next three years to support and increase access to quality early childhood care and education. The Preschool Development Grant – Birth to Five comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

AG Yost Sues Phony Home Warranty Company

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a “home warranty” company and its administrator for misrepresentation and unconscionable business practices. “If you promise you’re going to do something and you don’t, that’s a lie,” Yost said. “We teach our children to be honest and work hard – a basic lesson this company should learn.”
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Advocates say a new Ohio law puts up barriers to affordable housing

Some developers say a new Ohio law could be a big barrier to affordable housing projects. Meanwhile, housing advocates worry it could make millions of dollars in rent assistance impossible to distribute. Among the changes in Ohio House Bill 45, which Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law, is a rule...
OHIO STATE
10TV

Spill of 150,000 gallons of waste materials leads Ohio AG Yost to seek injunction against farm operators

CARDINGTON, Ohio — For years, neighbors living near a farm in Morrow County have complained about foul odors, noise and truck traffic. Over the years, the operators of the farm and a company named Renergy have collected animal and food waste, which they’ve used to feed a digester as a means to help generate electricity. The leftover waste products have been spread on nearby farmland as fertilizer.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Homemade moonshine could become legal in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One Ohio lawmaker wants to make homemade moonshine legal in the Buckeye State. On January 11, Republican State Senator Frank Hoagland introduced Senate Bill 13 which would legalize the home distilling of alcoholic beverages in the state of Ohio. According to the proposed legislation, residents would...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

How did Ohio declare natural gas ‘green energy’ in 36 hours? Records show dark money involvement: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We wondered about the push to call natural gas “green energy” in Ohio. During the state legislature’s lame-duck session, the Senate added the gas amendments into an unrelated House bill, originally referred to as “the chicken bill” because it changed “the number of poultry chicks that may be sold in lots.” Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill weeks later.
OHIO STATE
southarkansassun.com

Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery

Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

“Noncitizen” will now be listed on Ohio IDs. Advocates worry that will endanger immigrants

In a little-noticed measure, whether a person is a “noncitizen” will now be printed on driver’s licenses and state IDs under a controversial law that was just signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.  Critics worry that the requirement addresses a nonexistent problem while making it more difficult for documented immigrants to get IDs they need […] The post “Noncitizen” will now be listed on Ohio IDs. Advocates worry that will endanger immigrants appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Giant Eagle Flashfood program expanding to all locations in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rising food prices may leave a dent in your wallet, but you’re not alone. Besides clipping coupons and cutting back, technology may provide another solution, allowing shoppers to snatch up some last-minute deals on food that may otherwise get tossed. ​. What You Need To...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy