ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
midutahradio.com

Great Salt Lake Has Raised A Foot

(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Great Salt Lake has risen a foot since reaching a historic low in November of 2022. Officials are proud to report the lake went up twelve inches due to all the recent rain and snow. The Utah Division of Water Resources tweeted that they’re happy to see the small rise and look forward to a spring runoff.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
midutahradio.com

Former Weber State Cornerback Eddie Heckard Signs With BYU Thursday

PROVO, Utah-Thursday, BYU football signed former Weber State cornerback Eddie Heckard, an FCS Second Team The Associated Press All-American. Heckard, a native of Las Vegas, starred for current BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill, for five seasons at Weber State. Heckard is a four-time All-Big Sky Conference honoree, including three first-team...
PROVO, UT
midutahradio.com

Cox To Discuss Harms Of Social Media This Morning At State Capitol

(Salt Lake City, UT) — Governor Cox will be announcing action lawmakers will be taking to combat the harmful effects of social media during an event this morning at the State Capitol. The governor held a symposium on the topic last week, saying social media companies need to be held accountable for their role in the declining mental health of young people. He’s expected to talk this morning about bills that will be introduced in the Utah Legislature to address those concerns. He’ll be joined by Lieutenant Governor Henderson and Dan Burton of the Utah Attorney General’s Office during this morning’s event.
UTAH STATE
midutahradio.com

Snow Basketball Roundup: 1/19

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah-Jared Garcia’s 21 points and 7 rebounds on 9-14 from the field and 3-5 from range led the No. 4 Salt Lake Bruins to a 91-76 win over Snow in SWAC men’s basketball play at the Lifetime Activities Center Thursday. Zach Visentin posted 29 points and 8 rebounds on 12-20 from the field in the loss for the Badgers.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy