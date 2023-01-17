(Salt Lake City, UT) — Governor Cox will be announcing action lawmakers will be taking to combat the harmful effects of social media during an event this morning at the State Capitol. The governor held a symposium on the topic last week, saying social media companies need to be held accountable for their role in the declining mental health of young people. He’s expected to talk this morning about bills that will be introduced in the Utah Legislature to address those concerns. He’ll be joined by Lieutenant Governor Henderson and Dan Burton of the Utah Attorney General’s Office during this morning’s event.

