Marshall, MI

Kalamazoo Country

Nicole Kidman Set To Film In Holland, MI Based Movie In April 2023

We've spoken before about celebrities that you may run into in the Kalamazoo area and this Spring you may be able to add one more to the list with some bragging rights. Actress Nicole Kidman will be filming a Holland, MI-based film in Holland on April 17th of 2023 and there's a chance you could be in the movie with her. The film called 'Holland, Michigan" was written by Andrew Sodroski who was also the writer and producer of the true-crime series "Manhunt," which debuted on Discovery Channel in 2017:
HOLLAND, MI
Kalamazoo Country

Never Before Seen Photos: Crosby & Nash Play Kalamazoo '75

It's only the beginning of 2023 and already the list of classic rockers who have passed to the other side is steadily growing. Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Jeff Beck, who got his start as a guitarist for the Yardbirds, Fred White, the drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire, and now David Crosby, who rose to fame with his start with the Byrds and moving on as one of the founders of the legendary Crosby, Stills & Nash.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Country

11 Celebrities Who Were Born In Kalamazoo

Not only is Kalamazoo known as the birthplace of Gibson Guitar, Checker Cab, and the Upjohn Company, but it's also the birthplace of a number of celebrities. There are two local celebrities, that come to mind, who are associated with Kalamazoo, but they weren't born in the Celery City.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Country

Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer Arrested For Fraud

Former local police officer Catrice Lockett was arrested and taken to the Douglass County Jail in Georgia on fraud charges and has since been released on a $25,000 bond. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has since placed officer Lockett on Administrative leave. It's said that the fraud charges are...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Country

Kalamazoo Country

Kalamazoo, MI
