Austin and Aaron Nola to host "Strike Out ALS" tonight in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee DriveM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
msn.com
NFL world reacts to disgusting Antonio Brown viral news
It’s certainly not uncommon for former NFL all-pro wide receiver Antonio Brown to go viral on the Internet for all the wrong reasons, and he did it again on Tuesday morning when he posted an extremely explicit photo on his Snapchat story for all to see. The photo brown...
Dallas Cowboys Veteran Missed Practice On Wednesday
The Cowboys were missing a key contributor for this Wednesday's practice session. Cowboys offensive tackle Jason Peters was listed as a non-participant due to a hip injury. The former All-Pro left Monday night's game against the Buccaneers early. While it's still early in the week, ...
Pro Bowl 2023: Pete Davidson and Snoop Dogg to captain All-Star game's NFC, AFC teams
Snoop Dogg and Pete Davidson will serve as captains for the AFC and NFC teams during the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas on Feb. 5. The event will be hosted at Allegiant Stadium.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Aaron Donald's Announcement
If you heard Aaron Donald wasn't playing in 2023, you heard wrong. On Wednesday, the All-Pro defensive lineman took to Twitter and hopped in Peter Schrager's mentions to let the football world know he'll be back. Fans around the league reacted to Donald's comment. "Per the man himself — Aaron ...
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Mattress Mack Makes Massive Super Bowl Bet
Mattress Mack is rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.
The Best Place To Live In Louisiana
Louisiana is brimming with energy and excitement and calling it your home can be an excellent way to start a fresh new life. Here's the best place to live.
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
sportszion.com
Antonio Brown, J.J. Watt’s old picture together goes viral sending NFL fans into frenzy
Not many players can switch their gameplay and become a new person but those who can are undoubtedly exceptional. There may be a handful of these unique players, yet J.J. Watt, at the moment, would be on top. After the defensive end’s retirement, fans constantly request the player to make a comeback.
Former LSU EDGE Philip Webb Reveals Transfer Destination
Webb entered the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season, finds a new home in the SWAC.
NFL World Reacts To The Justin Herbert Announcement
Just last weekend the Los Angeles Chargers raced out to an impressive 27-0 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round. Unfortunately, Justin Herbert and company were outscored 31-3 from that point on en route to a 31-30 loss. It was one of the most devastating comeback losses fans ...
NFL World Wants Prominent Analyst To Be Fired
The NFL World has had it with prominent analyst Tony Dungy on Wednesday night. Following his less-than-stellar performance in the Jaguars vs. Chargers game, Dungy is now taking some heat for a much more troubling reason. Dungy, a Hall of Fame head coach turned NFL analyst, tweeted out a ...
msn.com
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik
The Arizona Cardinals just finished a disappointing 2022 season, posting a 4-13 win-loss card. With another frustrating season in the books, the Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury for the playoff failure. While getting fired is often a huge letdown for many people, Kliff has a support system he can still lean on. In fact, reports say that Kliff has allegedly gone on a one-way trip to Thailand to step away from the limelight. And with him in Thailand is his girlfriend and Polish model, Veronica Bielik, who also announced on social media that she’s in the same country. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik.
LSU Quarterback Transfer Walker Howard Announces Commitment To SEC Program
Former LSU quarterback Walker Howard is not going very far for his next destination. Howard, a former four-star recruit and LSU legacy who entered the transfer portal last week, has committed to Ole Miss. Howard visited the Rebels over the weekend and chose Lane Kiffin's program over ...
Austin and Aaron Nola to host "Strike Out ALS" tonight in Baton Rouge
The ALS Association has partnered with Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher, Aaron Nola and San Diego Padres Infielder, Austin Nola to bring you a great night of bowling for a great cause. "Strike Out ALS" is tonight from 5 pm to 10 pm at Red Stick Social in Baton Rouge. The fundraising event is being held to help raise awareness and funds to find a cure for ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) or Lou Gerig's Disease.
Nebraska’s De’Coldest Crawford commits to Louisiana Tech
Former Nebraska wide receiver De’Coldest Crawford has committed to Louisiana Tech, he announced on Twitter. The former Green Oaks All-Stater and Shreveport Times All-City athlete entered the NCAA Transfer Portal following a coaching change at Nebraska. He originally committed to LSU during his junior year at Green Oaks, but signed with Nebraska after...
crimsoncriernews.com
Girls Basketball Team Find Good Competition in New Orleans
The girls basketball team recently traveled to New Orleans to play in the Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic, a high school basketball tournament highlighting some of the country’s best talent. According to coach Jarvis Wilson, playing in the Classic would expose the team to more high-level competition. The tournament...
Photos: Auburn hands LSU basketball 5th straight loss
Things continue to spiral for LSU basketball. After a 12-1 start to Matt McMahon’s tenure in Baton Rouge, the Tigers have dropped their last five games and sit at just 1-5 in SEC play. The most recent of those came Wednesday night at home against Auburn 67-49. LSU had...
