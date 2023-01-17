Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Allfunds Appoints Tom Wooders as UK Country Head
Allfunds (AMS:ALLFG), the B2B WealthTech platform for the funds industry, announces the appointment of Tom Wooders as UK Country Head. Tom will lead the UK business as it “continues to grow in size and prominence, as a key market in the European funds industry.” Tom will “report directly to Gianluca Renzini, Chief Commercial Officer.”
JPMorgan claims entrepreneur Charlie Javice duped bank into buying $175M startup: suit
JPMorgan Chase claims it was duped by a 30-year-old entrepreneur who lied about the number of college kids who were using Frank — a financial-planning site that the mega-bank bought for $175 million. JPMorgan Chase alleges that Charlie Javice, who was featured on the Forbes “30 under 30” list in finance for 2019, led the bank to believe that Frank “was a business deeply engaged with the college-aged market segment with 4.265 million customers,” according to a lawsuit filed on Dec. 22, read. “Instead, it received a business with fewer than 300,000 customers,” according to the explosive suit filed in federal...
The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland
The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
Medagadget.com
Single-Use Bioreactor Market to Surpass US$ 2,768.3 Mn by 2030 With CAGR of 15.6% | Sartorius AG, OmniBRx Biotechnologies, Merck KgaA.
Single-use bioreactors are developing as a key technique in the field of pharma. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical organization utilize single-use bioreactors for virus inactivation, cell harvesting, purification, filtration, and media and buffer preparation, amidst others. Single-use bioreactor can encourage effective methods for pharma industries to speed up and protect start-up and product growth. Hence, single-use bioreactors have now been an internal part of biotech production services.
Hella Cocktail’s Jomaree Pinkard Appointed CEO and Managing Director for Pronghorn
Hella Cocktail Co.’s co-founder Jomaree Pinkard is celebrating his recent appointment to CEO and managing director for Pronghorn, an independent company dedicated to expanding diversity within the spirits industry by cultivating and investing in the next generation of Black founders, executives and entrepreneurs following the announcement of Pronghorn’s most recent capital investment in Hella Cocktail Co. “I know I speak for the entire team and myself when I say we are looking forward to welcoming Jomaree to Pronghorn,” says Pronghorn co-founder Dia Simms. “Jomaree shares the same modern, disruptive approach to building companies as we do at Pronghorn, making him the...
PYMNTS Intelligence: How SMBs Can Use Payments Innovation to Spur Growth
Whatever challenges they may be facing, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) undoubtedly have a powerful ally in consumers. A survey from American Express and PayPal and conducted by studioID’s Retail Dive on what shoppers want found that 94% said SMBs play a vital role in a community, and 39% said these businesses offer better customer experiences than larger brands.
The Marygold Companies Names Timothy M. Rooney President of Fintech Subsidiary - Marygold & Co.
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- The Marygold Companies, Inc. (“TMC,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: MGLD), a diversified global holding firm, today announced the appointment of Timothy M. Rooney as President of Marygold & Co., a wholly owned subsidiary created to develop and offer a unique mobile banking app built around a unified platform for spending, receiving, saving and investing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005111/en/ Timothy M. Rooney, newly appointed President of Marygold & Co. (Photo: Business Wire)
beckersdental.com
4 private equity moves in dental in 15 days
Here are four private equity deals taking place in the dental industry that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 4:. 1. Private equity firm HGGC invested in Dentive, a DSO primarily serving dental practices on the West Coast. 2. Dental Care Alliance was acquired by Mubadala Investment Co., a sovereign...
Normunity Appoints Olga Granaturova as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Officer
BOSTON & WEST HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Normunity, Inc., a biotechnology company creating novel precision anti-cancer immunotherapies, today announced the appointment of Olga Granaturova, MBA, as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Officer. Ms. Granaturova brings over 25 years in the global biopharma industry with multi-disciplinary experience in corporate strategy, business development, R&D organization, portfolio management, and regulatory and commercialization strategies in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies across many sizes and all stages of growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005216/en/ Normunity COO-CBO Olga Granaturova (Photo: Business Wire)
CoinDesk
Latin American Web3 Infrastructure Provider Parfin Raises $15M
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk andInfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Parfin, a Latin American Web3 infrastructure provider, has raised $15...
crowdfundinsider.com
Earnix, a Provider of Pricing and Rating Solutions for Banks, Welcomes New CEO
Earnix, the provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer “effective February 1, 2023.”. Mr. Gilthorpe will be “taking over the helm from Mr. Udi...
Medagadget.com
Newborn Calf Serum Market to See Booming Growth 2023-2030 | HiMedia Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA
Market participants are receiving regulatory body approvals for cell culture-based vaccine production, which will accelerate the expansion of the worldwide newborn calf serum market. For instance, the national regulator, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), approved the COVID-19 vaccine known as Covaxin in January 2021. One of the essential components of the media used to cultivate cells for the production of Covaxin is newborn calf serum. The vero cell line, which is utilised to make vaccines, is grown using newborn calf serum.
World Screen News
Intuitive Content Bolsters Leadership Team
Intuitive Content has strengthened its leadership team with two internal movements, including founder and CEO Andrew Zimmern taking on the role of chairman. After founding Intuitive nine years ago, Zimmern will be transitioning into his new role to allow for a more robust growth strategy and execution as the company continues to expand.
gamblingnews.com
BCLC Appointed Mark Goldberg as CIO and VP of Business Tech
British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), the corporation conducting gambling on behalf of the province of British Columbia, announced it has appointed Mark Goldberg as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Vice President of Business Technology. Support Operations, Grow Tech. The appointment of Goldberg as CIO and VP of Business...
constructiontechnology.media
Hyundai Doosan Infracore reveals new brand name
Hyundai Doosan Infracore (HDI) has announced that it is replacing the Doosan brand on its construction equipment and introducing its new brand named ‘Develon’. The change takes place a year and a half since August 2021 when HDI became a subsidiary of Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD Hyundai). The...
freightwaves.com
Former USA Truck CEO takes COO role at Kodiak Robotics
MOUNTAIN VIEW, California — Some cajoling before a let’s-make-a-deal barbecue dinner in Fort Smith, Arkansas, persuaded James Reed to take his technical credentials — unparalleled among trucking company chief executives — back to Silicon Valley. Reed led a turnaround as CEO of USA Truck for six...
wealthinsidermag.com
: Exclusive: Mastercard expands relationship with Citizens in exclusive arrangement
Mastercard Inc. is expanding its partnership with Citizens Financial Group to become the bank’s exclusive payments network, the companies will announce Thursday. The two companies have worked together for more than a decade but will grow their relationship across the debit, credit, and commercial portfolios, as well as in services such as open banking and fraud prevention.
Grant Shapps eyes scheme to create 'Silicon Valley with a British edge'
Business Secretary Grant Shapps set out plans yesterday to create a 'Silicon Valley with a British edge'.
northstarmeetingsgroup.com
Marriott Launches Instant Booking on Groups360 Platform
Marriott International's portfolio of hotels in the U.S. and Canada is now offering instant booking for meetings via Group360's GroupSync Marketplace. The hospitality giant is the first company to offer this direct integration and "Instant Book" functionality for both guest rooms and meeting space across a large chunk of its portfolio.
crowdfundinsider.com
Founder of Faace Says More Women Turning to Crowdfunding, Raises Equity Capital on Seedrs
Faace founder Jasmine Wicks-Stephens says more female entrepreneurs are turning to securities crowdfunding. Citing research by the European Investment Bank (EIB), Wicks-Stephens notes that female entrepreneurs secured just 1% of venture capital last year – even though female founders tend to perform well, failing less often than male-founded firms. In light of this fact, Wicks-Stephens is raising growth capital online with a funding round listed on Seedrs for her skincare brand.
Comments / 0