ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHG-TV

Celebrity Chili Cook Off benefiting the PCBSC

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nothing beats a delicious bowl of chili. You can taste more than 12 different kinds of chili at the Panama City Beach Senior Center Wednesday, January 25th. Celebrity servers will be serving up bowls from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Celebrities like Florida’s CFO...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Janice Lucas announces candidacy for Panama City Commission

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City native Janice Lucas announced she is running for Panama City Commission on Wednesday. The Municipal Super Tuesday Election is only three months away and several candidates are gearing up. Lucas said she is running for the Ward 2 commission seat. Ward Two includes Glenwood, Millville, St. Andrews, and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
cenlanow.com

Work begins on Panama City Beach medical campus

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Work has begun on one of Panama City Beach’s largest medical advancements in history. Officials ceremoniously turned dirt for the FSU Health – Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare medical campus. “Today is the day we’ve been waiting for in Panama City Beach for...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County works to reopen the East Pass

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This is something locals have been talking about since the early 2000′s. Ever since nature closed up the East Pass, not once, but twice, many have been looking forward to Bay County’s plan of reopening it. With support from some in the community, the pass is now one step closer to reopening.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man o’ Wars wash up on Okaloosa Island beaches

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A streak of teal and turquoise is marking the high-tide line along Okaloosa County beaches. Though they might look like little plastic bags, they are venomous Man o’ Wars that are drying up along the shore. WKRG News 5 found the creatures washed up at Princess Beach near the Eglin […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
cenlanow.com

State Rep. Richard Nelson announces candidacy for Louisiana governor

Mandeville, LA (BRPROUD) – State Rep. Richard Nelson (R- Mandeville) announced his candidacy for governor of Louisiana. Nelson is an engineer, attorney and former diplomat who was elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives in 2019. At 36, he is the youngest declared candidate currently in the race. “Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
getthecoast.com

Long-time Niceville Mayor, Randy Wise, featured on episode of Jeopardy!

On Monday, January 16, 2023, former Niceville Mayor, Randy Wise, was featured on the television show Jeopardy!. “Sometimes not much changes in a town; Randall Wise was mayor of Niceville in this northwestern slab of Florida for 49 years.”. The answer was “the Panhandle.”. Mayor Wise passed away on...
NICEVILLE, FL
WMBB

Truck collides with school bus in fatal wreck on 231

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida man was killed in an accident with a school bus on U.S. 231 around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol officials said the 66-year-old man was driving a pick-up truck. It crashed into the school bus as it neared Penny Road off of 231. Officials said the bus […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Adopt Ducky the Dog Today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for the perfect, relaxed companion, Ducky is your girl. Ducky, a three-year-old terrier mix stopped by the studio today looking for a place to call home. As the video attached shows, Ducky is a calm lap dog who is perfectly happy relaxing all...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is...

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Robin Mercer. Honored by the nomination from her students, Ms. Mercer said it came as a surprise. “It makes me feel very blessed that they think of me in that way,” said Mercer. Ms. Mercer is...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRN

8 shot at Florida MLK event

Cheatham County audit finds ‘fraudulent’ fuel charges, …. Cheatham County audit finds ‘fraudulent’ fuel charges, misuse of funds by school district. Suspect charged with stealing from home under construction. Suspect charged with stealing from home under construction. Arrest warrant leads to heroin bust. An attempt to...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy