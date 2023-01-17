Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
‘Expressway to Your Heart’ and the Birth of the Sound of PhiladelphiaFrank MastropoloPhiladelphia, NY
Did Ellen Greenberg Stab Herself More Than 20 Times? Court Hears the Legal Battle Over Teacher’s DeathNikPhiladelphia, NY
Related
wwnytv.com
Olga O. Emerson, 89, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Olga O. Emerson, 89, of Meadow Street, died peacefully on January 18, 2023, at the Samaritan Medical Center. A full obituary will be published shortly. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY...
wwnytv.com
Ronald D. Monnat, 74, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ronald D. Monnat, 74, Leray St., passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at home, under the loving care of his family and Jefferson County Hospice. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 22, 2023 from 1pm - 4pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral...
wwnytv.com
John F. Fitzgerald, 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John F. Fitzgerald, 65, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at his home in Watertown on January 17, 2023, Tuesday morning. John was born in Rochester August 17, 1957, son of John J. and Kathleen E. Kirby Fitzgerald. The family moved to Watertown and he was a 1975 graduate of Watertown High School. On October 19, 2018 he married Ronda S. Romeo at the Tug Hill Winery. A previous marriage ended in divorce.
wwnytv.com
Wade A. Oakes, 46, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Wade A. Oakes, 46, of Champion Street died peacefully on January 17, 2023, at the Carthage Area Hospital. He was born on February 3, 1976, in Carthage, NY to John G. & Donna (Chisamore) Oakes. Wade graduated from Carthage High School in 1994. He served...
wwnytv.com
Deborah A. Deloney, 65, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Deborah A. Deloney, 65, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on December 23, 2022. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Homes, Ogdensburg.
wwnytv.com
Dorothy E. Kahrs, 87, formerly of Redwood
REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy E. Kahrs, 87, formerly of Newman Rd., passed away peacefully, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY. Born on July 28, 1935 in Norwalk, CT, she was a daughter of Harry and Dorothy Kennedy Currie. She graduated from Roger Ludlowe High School, Fairfield, CT.
wwnytv.com
Susan M. Newman, 76, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Susan M. Newman, 76, of S. Hamilton St., passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at her home. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 4:00-6:00pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Sue was born on January 17, 1946 to the...
wwnytv.com
Jay Bernard Murray, 70, formerly of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Jay Bernard Murray, age 70, of Port Charlotte, FL and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 10:00AM Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery in the Spring. Per his request, there will be no visitation however a Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Murray passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Arcadia, FL, surrounded by his beloved son and daughter-in-law, after his courageous three-year battle with cancer.
wwnytv.com
Kathryne Bigarel, 77, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Kathryne Bigarel, 77, passed away on Wednesday in Utica. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 21st at 12p.m. at Green Funeral Home in Gouverneur and burial to follow at Hailesboro Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Friday, 1/20, from 4 pm - 6 p.m. and Saturday, 1/21, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. preceding the funeral service. A celebration of life will take place at the Casablanca following the burial.
wwnytv.com
Marjorie K. Slate, 91, of Redwood
REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Marjorie K. Slate, 91, of CR-192, passed away, Friday morning, January 13, 2023 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY. Born on June 19, 1931 in Theresa, NY, she was a daughter of Everette and Julia Harris Thornton and she was a 1950 graduate of Redwood High School.
wwnytv.com
Frank Tocco, 83, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Frank Tocco, 83, of Ogdensburg, NY died on December 18, 2022 in Carthage, NY. Per his request there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Frank was born April 16, 1939 in Terrasini, Sicily the son of Guiseppe...
wwnytv.com
Shirley A. (Patnode) Hunter, 72, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Shirley A. (Patnode) Hunter, 72, of Canton died on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she was in the company of family and her canine companion. Shirley was born January 13, 1951 in Malone, NY; a daughter of the late Wm. John...
wwnytv.com
Barbara Jean “Barb” Peters, 92, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Jean “Barb” Peters, 92, of Canton passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center with loving family at her side. Calling hours will be held privately for the family at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Barb...
wwnytv.com
Barbara Janet (Murdock) Hand
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Janet (Murdock) Hand, passed away on Monday, January 16th, 2023 at Lewis County General Hospital after a long illness. A private family burial will be at the Hermon Cemetery, Hermon, New York. On June 7th, 2023, from 2 -5 PM, there will a “Celebration of Life” at Serendipity, 9 Williams Street, Gouverneur, New York.
wwnytv.com
Watertown swimmers on path for another league title
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Frontier League boys’ swimming championships are coming up this weekend at Indian River. The Watertown team is looking to continue its success on Saturday. The Cyclones are 8-0 so far this season. This year’s team added to what is a strong swimming program....
wwnytv.com
Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli announces run for fourth term
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli has announced he’ll be running for a fourth term. He made the announcement Thursday, addressing the public at the Lowville Professional Building on North State Street. “I’m still here. Grateful to the community that has allowed me to be...
wwnytv.com
Sherri A. Derouin, 57, of Depauville
DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Sherri A. Derouin, 57, died Tuesday, January 17th, at her residence. There will be no services at this time. Sherri was born June 15th, 1965, in Watertown, the daughter of Charles and Nellie Barry Williams. She attended schools at South Jefferson Central and General Brown High School.
wwnytv.com
From booking to brewing: Lowville couple seeks grant to turn old village jail into coffee roastery
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Lowville couple is up for a state grant to redo a village building that once housed a jail. They want to expand their coffee roasting business, Tug Hill Artisan Roasters. Renovations are underway, and the historic building is getting quite a facelift. Scott and...
wwnytv.com
Watertown continues working on new zoning plan
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown continues to create a new plan on what can we where in the city, meaning it’s looking at it’s zoning. The city is on its way to simplifying it’s zoning, reducing it from twelve down to eight. The new zoning will...
wwnytv.com
A north country success story: Croghan business takes off with sales nationwide
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - You could call the idea a “grand slam.” From humble beginnings in an owners’ basement, to a one-stop-shop for unique product, sold across the country. Grand Slam in Croghan has put itself on the cutting edge of sports safety. Bob Lyndaker is...
Comments / 0