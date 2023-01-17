OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Jay Bernard Murray, age 70, of Port Charlotte, FL and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 10:00AM Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery in the Spring. Per his request, there will be no visitation however a Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Murray passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Arcadia, FL, surrounded by his beloved son and daughter-in-law, after his courageous three-year battle with cancer.

OGDENSBURG, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO