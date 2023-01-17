Jernberg, Carolyn (nee Soutter) January 11, 2023, Age 92. Late of Lander, Wyoming. Formerly of Lancaster, MA, Crete, IL, Lawton, MI, Flossmoor, IL, and Chicago, IL; Beloved wife of the late Paul F. Jernberg, Sr. († 2012); Dear mother of Paul F. (Anne) Jernberg; Cherished grandmother of Thomas († 2017) and Martin Jernberg; Loving sister of the late Ernest A. Soutter, Jr. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Carolyn (“Chick” to her family) was known for her many creative talents – including stained glass design, culinary arts, (professional) cake decorating, quilting, and gardening – which she shared generously at the service of family, church, and community. Over the past five and a half years of her life, she lived in the home of her son Paul and daughter-in-law Anne, bringing joy to those who assisted in her care through her spirit of kindness, trust, and gratitude.

LANDER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO