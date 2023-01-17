In 1969 the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision ruled that students protesting the Vietnam War by wearing black arm bands to class could not be punished, ruling that “state-sponsored schools may not be enclaves of totalitarianism.” And in state and federal courts since, the line of the law has been measured: What protections do students in schools carry with them while they receive a public education? In recent years, many of those cases have focused on the rights protected under the Fourth Amendment – which prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures – when it comes to kids in school. And both the U.S. and Wyoming supreme courts have held that students who participate in extra-curricular activities may be subject to random, suspicionless drug tests, affirming that school officials may demand students submit urine, breath, saliva, or hair for testing. On Tuesday, just after press time, the Lander School Board was set to consider a draft policy that would provide for such drug testing, with the most severe punishment barring students from participating in any extra-curricular activities at the secondary level in the district, ever.

1 DAY AGO