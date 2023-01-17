Read full article on original website
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Major Snowstorm Heading for New York State
It's been a relatively quiet and mild start to January for everyone in New York State. Some regions have even seen temperatures in the 60's or at least the 50's at some point, with 40's a common high in the first week of 2023. That trend will start to change...
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
Brace yourself for mountains of pain and misery under Gov. Hochul’s zero-emissions fantasy plan
With the start of the new year, New Yorkers are set to have their worlds turned upside down — and all for a fanciful green-dream plan that comes with sky-high costs and mountains of other pain yet is almost certain to fail, and won’t even do much good if successful. Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers triggered the nightmare back in 2019 with their delusional Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, setting wholly unrealistic “mandatory” milestones to force the state off fossil-fuel energy and dramatically lower greenhouse gas emissions. Gov. Kathy Hochul eagerly picked up the ball, and in December, a panel...
Stephen King 'sincerely' apologizes for joke about upstate New York during speakership battle
Horror writer Stephen King offended upstate New Yorkers after comparing the speakership of the U.S. House of Representatives to a stay in Utica.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Migrants in El Paso urge Adams to take them to NYC where ‘they help more’ than anywhere else
EL PASO, TEXAS — Migrants in El Paso, Texas urged Mayor Eric Adams to take them back to the Big Apple with him Sunday — because they heard New York City can help them more than anywhere else. Adams was greeted by a crowd of curious onlookers during one of the stops on his weekend tour of El Paso, a center of the migrant crisis that has overwhelmed his own city. “I heard that they can help me in New York more than elsewhere. I heard the shelters are great there,” said Venezuelan native Kailey Marquez, one of the migrants gathered outside...
Upstate New York Castle Turned Restaurant, Want to Dine In A Dungeon?
Are you looking for a unique dining experience? I am talking about the food, the atmosphere and the adventure of sharing a meal in a space unlike any other you have visited. I'm talking about dinner in a real-life castle right here in New York State. Scroll through the pictures...
Legendary Actress, Beauty Queen Visits Hudson Valley Steakhouse
It looks like she had a fabulous night filled with delicious food and drinks. One of the cool things about living in the Hudson Valley is that there always seems to be a celebrity sighting at least once a week. Especially lately, 'Hollywood on the Hudson' has really been living up to its name.
NYPD Officer Blasted By Mayor For Punching Black Staten Island Girl
NYPD is suspending an officer for getting into an altercation with a young Black Staten Island girl, prompting the mayor to respond as well. The post NYPD Officer Blasted By Mayor For Punching Black Staten Island Girl appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Dog Found in Upstate New York Reunited With Family in Florida
This story sounds like the plot of a Disney movie. Maybe this can be the 2022 version of Homeward Bound?. Meet Cubby, an 8-year-old pup from Florida, who was put up for adoption about 4 years ago. The Elmore SPCA in Peru, New York, explains Cubby's situation and how in...
New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To Upstate New York
If New York City's Mayor gets his way the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York will soon see an influx of migrants. New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to send migrants arriving in New York City to Upstate New York. New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To...
John Leguizamo buys daughter a co-op on same NYC block as family house
“The Menu” star’s kid is flying the coop, but she’s not going far. Actor and film producer John Leguizamo’s daughter Allegra Leguizamo is moving out of her parents’ place and down the block. According to city property records, the 23-year-old actress bought a co-op apartment just a few houses down from her family’s West Ninth Street townhouse this month. Allegra’s father, 62, and mother, Justine Maurer, are both listed alongside her on the $1.66 million transaction’s documents. The two-bedroom Village unit is inside a 36-unit prewar building, and features both modern amenities and original accents. The north-facing living room has a woodburning fireplace,...
Martha Stewart Visits ‘Legendary’ Hotdog Spot Near NY State
It's nothing fancy, but their hotdogs and hamburgers hit the spot. I'll give you a little backstory on the location, when I was younger I was raised in a small town called Cheshire, Connecticut and at least 3 times a month we'd go to a VERY delicious and extremely popular hotdog restaurant on Reidville Drive Waterbury, CT. I was never a hotdog fan, but to this day I still think they have the best grilled cheese and curly fries I have ever tasted. I can still close my eyes and see all the decorations inside their location and how right when you opened the door it smelt like heaven. Frankies Family Restaurant quickly became famous in Connecticut and it became a right of passage to go and visit.
NBC Primetime Doctors Escape to Gardiner, New York
If you're a fan of the show New Amsterdam on NBC, you probably had to do a double-take. Yes, just to confirm, you in fact did see the Hudson Valley in the latest episode. The episode's description from the show's website explains:. When Helen Sharpe unexpectedly returns to New York,...
Pete Davidson living in $30K-per-month Brooklyn penthouse, spotted on ‘low-key’ date with rumored girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders: reports
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Pete Davidson’s new Brooklyn abode is apparently a penthouse — and an expensive one at that. The 29-year-old actor from Staten Island is living in a $20,000-to-$30,000-per-month DUMBO apartment, according to The Sun. The media outlet added the penthouse is newly renovated and comes in at about 4,500 square feet.
Upworthy
Captain 'Sully' reunites with passengers to celebrate 14th anniversary of 'Miracle on the Hudson'
It has been 14 years since Captain 'Sully' saved 155 passengers after he landed the plane in the Hudson river as an emergency option. Even after all those years, they still feel indebted to him for what he has done for them. "We're like extended family," Sullenberger said about one of the passengers whom he saved. They celebrated a reunion to mark the 14th anniversary of the Hudson River lander on January 12. Captain Sullenberger said, "We have become bonded." And so I think over the passing years I feel evermore gratitude that we were able to achieve such a good outcome and save every life," as reported by PEOPLE. The passengers share similar emotions. Pam Seagle said, "We're eternally grateful and indebted to him." She works for the Bank of India as its Global Women's Programs executive. As soon as she saw Captain "Sully" she went and gave him a big hug. "There's always this strong connection," said Seagle. "And he is a hugger. He embraces everyone. We have an incredible bond."
The Big Apple Has the Biggest Apples? Teacher Salaries Ranked in New York State
Well, it's official. New York is one of the states that pay its teachers the highest salaries in the nation. For anyone who has ever dreamed of becoming a teacher, look to teach in our own backyard of New York. USA facts and US News & World Report state that New York teachers' average salary is $76,680 – the highest in the United States. But what about within New York State? Which cities and regions are paying their teachers the most money?
Feds formally drop case against NYPD cop accused of being spy for China
A federal judge in Brooklyn on Thursday formally dismissed the case against an NYPD cop and Army reservist accused of spying for the Chinese government. Judge Eric Komitee of the Eastern District of New York tossed the charges against Baimadajie Angwang, after prosecutors moved to drop the case. At a brief hearing Thursday, Assistant US Attorney Matthew Haggans said the government was “limited in the information we can provide” — but added that the decision to dismiss the indictment was based on an “assessment of all the evidence and information available to the government.” Haggens said it was “appropriate to seek dismissal based...
Tina Leung ‘Jumped’ into Filming ‘Bling Empire: New York’ and Is Fully ‘Enjoying the Ride’
Anyone who follows style star Tina Leung on social media has seen her high-glam lifestyle, jetting off to attend the hottest parties and runway shows around the world (she’s partnered with Chanel, Valentino and Loewe to name just a few). Now, she’s showing fans even more of her fabulous life by starring on the Netflix... The post Tina Leung ‘Jumped’ into Filming ‘Bling Empire: New York’ and Is Fully ‘Enjoying the Ride’ appeared first on Grazia USA.
The Hudson Valley’s Best Chicken Wings for Super Bowl Sunday 2023
Once the holidays are over, there is a bit of a lull. We had so much light, life, and celebration. Once New Year's is over, it is time to go back to regular life. It doesn't help that as it is dark at 5pm, we don't have the holiday lights to keep our spirits up. This year, we haven't experienced too much bad weather here in the Hudson Valley, but it is still cold. Winter depression is very much a thing.
