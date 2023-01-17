Read full article on original website
Ice races moved
SHOSHONI – The annual Ice Races, which were moved to the East Monroe Ponds in Riverton just a handful of months ago, have been moved to Poison Creek on the Boysen Reservoir for this Saturday’s (January 21st) races. If you or someone you know is attending the ice...
Storms Bury Parts Of Wyoming Under Feet Of Snow; Riverton, Rawlins, Casper, Lander Hammered
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Communities across Wyoming are digging out from several snowstorms that have blown through the state since the first of the year. Casper and Lander have each recorded 56 inches of snowfall so far this winter, which puts Casper two feet over...
No Surprise: This winter has received the most snow since 2013-14
There has been a LOT of snow so far this winter across central WY. Riverton has recorded about 48 inches but Lander’s snowfall total is over 55 inches. Here are some charts showing how much snow fell over the past 15 years, through Jan 18th. No surprise, the most has been this winter.
Vickie Lorene Bush
Vickie Lorene Bush, 76, of Lander, Wyoming died on January 6, 2023, at home. Vickie was born on June 22, 1946 to Victor Bertrand Stephenson and Jennie Lorene Hawkins in Grant, Nebraska. After Vickie was born, her parents moved to Sydney, Montana. In 1954, her parents moved to Riverton, Wyoming....
Sports Update 1/19
This is your WyoToday Sports Update sponsored by the Ranger, Lander Journal and Wind River News newspapers. Stop by 421 E. Main Street in Riverton, or call at (307) 856 2244, to start or continue your subscription today!. Tonight is the night that Riverton High School (RHS) celebrates their senior...
Ethel May Godfery
Ethel May Godfery, 94, of Riverton, WY., passed away on January 13th, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Ethel was born in Bridgeport, Nebraska, to Percy Tyrell and Susan Eunice...
Cassaundra (Cass) Lee VanVleet
Cassaundra (Cass) Lee VanVleet unexpectedly passed away near Hudson, WY on January 11, 2023. She was born August 16, 1957 in Los Angeles, CA to Ray and Bee Gordon. Cass graduated from Green River High School in 1975. Cass spent her life working and raising kids. She was a mother to many and touched a lot of hearts.She worked at Lyman Grocery Outlet, and managed Mavericks in Lyman and Mountain View. She also owned and operated Tony and Friends Restaurant in Lyman, Wyoming. Cass dedicated 20 years of her life working at Wal-Mart in Evanston then moving to Rivertion when she moved to Hudson in 2013; she worked in multiple positions at Wal-Mart.
Fremont’s DUI deaths top rest of country
A recent publication that measured the rate of deaths associated with drunk driving in the United States just published their findings and declared that Fremont County ranked #1 in auto accidents that resulted in death caused by driving drunk. The title is shared with Wakulla County in Florida and Marinet...
Tigers trip up in the championship
POWELL – This past weekend it seemed like there was a basketball game every few hours that people around Riverton, Lander and the rest of Fremont County would find interesting or find a team they root for playing in. But many of the basketball teams that fill Fremont County all participated in one of the biggest tournaments of the year, the Big Horn Basin Shootout Tournament.
Riverton Senior Center seeking Special District
The wheels are now in motion for a proposal to sustainably fund the Riverton, and perhaps other, senior citizens centers in Fremont County. At Tuesday night’s Riverton City Council meeting, President Frank Tanner of the Riverton Center asked the city council to help support their effort to create a special district. Center Director Lori Webber backed up Tanner, and said the Lander Senior Center is also poised to visit their city council, depending on what happened Tuesday night.
Barry promoted at Riverton PD
From the Riverton Police Wells: Please join us in congratulating Wesley Barry on his promotion to Detective! Detective Barry has been in Law Enforcement for 12 years. He began his career In 2011 as a Deputy with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and then became an Officer with the Riverton Police Department in 2016. We are grateful for his commitment to law enforcement and to the citizens of our community.
Carolyn (Soutter) Jernberg
Jernberg, Carolyn (nee Soutter) January 11, 2023, Age 92. Late of Lander, Wyoming. Formerly of Lancaster, MA, Crete, IL, Lawton, MI, Flossmoor, IL, and Chicago, IL; Beloved wife of the late Paul F. Jernberg, Sr. († 2012); Dear mother of Paul F. (Anne) Jernberg; Cherished grandmother of Thomas († 2017) and Martin Jernberg; Loving sister of the late Ernest A. Soutter, Jr. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Carolyn (“Chick” to her family) was known for her many creative talents – including stained glass design, culinary arts, (professional) cake decorating, quilting, and gardening – which she shared generously at the service of family, church, and community. Over the past five and a half years of her life, she lived in the home of her son Paul and daughter-in-law Anne, bringing joy to those who assisted in her care through her spirit of kindness, trust, and gratitude.
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
Blumenshine elected new Riverton Fire Chief
The Riverton Volunteer Fire Department held its annual elections Wednesday night. Congratulations to incoming Fire Chief Jake Blumenshine, Assistant Fire Chief Jesse Cassity, Treasurer Chance Hinkle, and Secretary Terry Heard. Thanks to Outgoing Fire Chief Brian Hutchins for the last two years. The RFD also is asking for assistance from...
Second Fremont Co. Start-Up Challenge Now Taking Applications
IMPACT 307 is accepting applications for its second annual Fremont County Start-Up Challenge through Monday, Feb. 20. IMPACT 307 is a business development program of the University of Wyoming. It is a not-for-profit business incubator system that provides startup and early-stage companies with the expertise, networks and tools necessary for the development of successful businesses. It is administered by UW’s Office of Research and Economic Development.
