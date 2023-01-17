Cassaundra (Cass) Lee VanVleet unexpectedly passed away near Hudson, WY on January 11, 2023. She was born August 16, 1957 in Los Angeles, CA to Ray and Bee Gordon. Cass graduated from Green River High School in 1975. Cass spent her life working and raising kids. She was a mother to many and touched a lot of hearts.She worked at Lyman Grocery Outlet, and managed Mavericks in Lyman and Mountain View. She also owned and operated Tony and Friends Restaurant in Lyman, Wyoming. Cass dedicated 20 years of her life working at Wal-Mart in Evanston then moving to Rivertion when she moved to Hudson in 2013; she worked in multiple positions at Wal-Mart.

HUDSON, WY ・ 13 HOURS AGO