Read full article on original website
Related
Nebraska’s first Amazon ‘fulfillment center’ opens
PAPILLION — Nebraska’s first and massive Amazon “fulfillment center” has opened in this Omaha metro area suburb, initially employing about 300 (not including robots that are to work alongside the humans). The launch announced Tuesday comes later than the originally projected 2022 opening date, but sooner...
Neb. senators complete bill introductions, fall short of record volume
LINCOLN — State senators have wrapped up the bill introduction period for the 2023 session, falling short of filing a record number of proposals. A total of 812 legislative bills were introduced through Wednesday — the deadline for bill introduction — which is short of the record 885 bills introduced in 1997 for a similar 90-day session.
Bowhunting couple sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bowhunting couple from Iowa has been sentenced to probation for conducting hunts at a central Nebraska guiding and hunting business where numerous people have been convicted for violating federal laws that prohibit the trafficking of wildlife. Federal prosecutors said the case against Josh Bowmar,...
Nebraska GOP governor, lawmakers unveil tax-slashing plan
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)-Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen joined several state lawmakers Wednesday to unveil a tax proposal that would remove hundreds of millions of dollars from the state's tax rolls, including measures that would slash income and corporate taxes, stop taxation of Social Security income, and restrict taxes on agricultural land.
New Neb. governor touts ‘historic’ package of tax cuts
LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled a package of proposed tax cuts on Wednesday that he labeled as “historic” and making Nebraska more competitive with other states. The package includes a gradual reduction in state personal and corporate income tax rates to a flat, 3.99% — which mirrors the rate recently adopted in Iowa — and a shift in the funding of community colleges off property taxes.
Advocates push yet again for medical marijuana in Neb.
LINCOLN — Advocates for legalizing cannabis for medical use are trying again in 2023, despite at least eight years of setbacks in Nebraska. “There is one thing we will not do, and that is give up,” said Crista Eggers of Gretna, whose son suffers from intractable epileptic seizures.
Help stop Neb. wildlife crime with new reporting tool
Helping law enforcement eliminate poaching in Nebraska just got a little easier, thanks to a new program by Nebraska Game and Parks. The new online reporting tool allows people to anonymously report suspected wildlife violations through a form at OutdoorNebraska.gov/WildlifeCrimestoppers. People can submit photos and even indicate if they are interested in a reward if charges are filed because of their tip.
Juveniles ages 11, 13 taken into custody following pursuit near Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended two juveniles from Colorado after a pursuit in central Nebraska Monday night. At approximately 9:35 p.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Nissan Pathfinder traveling on Interstate 80 at approximately 35 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near Kearney, at mile marker 276, but the vehicle accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Group says it’s time to ban guns at Nebraska State Capitol
LINCOLN — With threats against politicians on the increase, a Nebraska group is calling for approval of a ban on the open carrying of guns at the Nebraska State Capitol. Nebraskans Against Gun Violence was among those testifying last week at a legislative hearing in support of a rule change that would ban the open carry of firearms and other weapons at the Nebraska Capitol.
Nebraska ACLU condemns proposed ‘drag’ show ban
LINCOLN — A bill introduced Thursday in the Nebraska Legislature to block minors from attending “drag” shows was condemned as part of the culture war against the LGBTQ+ community. “Let’s call this what it is — an unconstitutional censorship attempt rooted in a coordinated national effort to...
Neb. Commissioners to consider funding for community outdoor projects
LINCOLN, Neb.-The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider awarding funds for outdoor community projects when it meets Jan. 20 in Lincoln. Commissioners will consider staff recommendations to approve grants for the Land and Water Conservation Fund Stateside Assistance Program and outdoor trail projects for federal funding through the Recreational Trails Program.
Winner: Mega Millions $1.35B grand prize ticket sold Friday the 13th
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of...
NPPD beginning siting study for small modular nuclear reactors
Columbus, Neb. – Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is beginning the process of studying sites that could have the potential to host advanced small modular nuclear reactors. Advanced small modular reactors are a new type of nuclear reactor being designed, that are more scalable and have more refined safety...
New push to restrict abortions to be introduced in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker who sponsored a failed total abortion ban last year announced Wednesday that she will introduce a new bill this week that would ban abortion once cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo, which is generally around the sixth week of pregnancy.
Highway 6 closed from Imperial to Colorado border now from wildfire caused by chemical fire
Imperial, Ne - Highway 6 from Imperial to the Colorado state is closed due to a wildfire according to the Nebraska Department of roads website 511Nebraska.gov as of 4:45pm MST today. The fire began because of a chemical fire in the area of Highway 6 from 313 ave to 315 ave this afternoon. lease avoid the area to let first responders safely work the scene.
Nebraska anti-abortion senators proposing ‘heartbeat bill’
LINCOLN — Nebraskans would have about six weeks to decide on ending a pregnancy, instead of the current 20 weeks, under legislation anti-abortion senators plan to propose this session. The bill, expected this week, would ban abortions after an ultrasound can detect a fetal heartbeat. The new proposal would...
Gov. Pillen names predecessor Ricketts to vacant Senate seat
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — In one of his first acts as Nebraska's new governor, Republican Jim Pillen has named Pete Ricketts to fill the state's vacant U.S. Senate seat. Pillen surprised no one Thursday in naming the former governor to the seat vacated Sunday by Ben Sasse, even as some Republicans expressed reservations about Pillen selecting his benefactor. Pillen was elected in November in large part because of Ricketts' backing, which included more than $100,000 of his own money contributed directly to Pillen's campaign. Sasse announced last fall that he would be leaving the Senate to take a job as president of the University of Florida.
Neb. mental health providers: Community clinic bill ‘transformational’
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s mental health providers are touting a “transformational” proposal to establish federally certified behavioral health clinics in communities across the state. State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln on Tuesday introduced a bill to aid the development of at least six such clinics in Omaha,...
Nebraska Environmental Trust awards $11.3 million in grants
LINCOLN — Months of criticisms against the Nebraska Environmental Trust for its grant decisions fizzled out Tuesday as the board approved $11.3 million for 23 projects. Of the 81 “legitimate” grant applications the Trust received by its September deadline, 47 applications were deemed eligible — a marked decrease from recent years — and 23 of those were approved Tuesday.
Troopers arrest Colorado man after road rage incident near Elm Creek
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Colorado man after reports of a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2:00 p.m., when Buffalo County Communications notified NSP Dispatchers they had received a report of a driver brandishing a handgun towards another driver. A trooper was able to locate the suspect vehicle, a Ford Fusion, as it was traveling westbound. The trooper performed a traffic stop at the Lexington interchange, at mile marker 237.
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
95K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 1