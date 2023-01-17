Read full article on original website
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in Nebraska
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmate
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social media
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
Amazon update: One Neb. facility opened, another inactive
OMAHA — Another new area Amazon warehouse, this one in Council Bluffs, swung into action recently, albeit with a much smaller crew than originally envisioned. The 270,000-square-foot sorting center at South 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway was completed at least a half year ago and opened just prior to this past holiday season as a “supplemental fulfillment center,” said Amazon spokesman Andy DiOrio.
Inflation forces Omaha businesses to shut down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For five years one restaurant has opened its doors to its customers welcoming them with its infamous burritos and savory walking tacos. However, in the next couple of days, they have no choice but to fold their business. “The cost of doing business per day is...
Omaha Senior Living facility raises rent nearly 25% on residents
OMAHA, Neb. — Residents of an independent and assisted living facility are being hit with a nearly 25% rent increase. On Dec. 9, 2022, Keystone Villas Independent living notified Joan Wojtkiewicz that her rent would increase by $152 on Feb. 1. For Wojtkiewicz, that's a 24.6% increase. She has...
Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Norfolk and Omaha had a similar amount of moisture for the event — one spot had all snow, Omaha ... not so much. Small changes were the difference between a little and a lot...
Streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Live in Omaha and looking for love? Very Local, a new streaming service is casting for a reality show to help you date someone while also "dating" Omaha. Very Local is currently casting men and women in Omaha to take part in a unique, Omaha-centric dating experience.
Omaha Snow: What Happened?
The forecast for the winter storm on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 was quite the bust for the Omaha metro. Not for everywhere, but for Omaha it was disappointing to say the least. We originally forecasted 5-8 inches of snow from the storm, and things started out pretty strong! The snow started to fall around noon and began with some beautiful, big snowflakes. This snowfall reduced visibility across the area and quickly created slick spots out on the roads.
'It's a good thing': County workers relieved worst of the storm missed Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Plow drivers in the metro were ready to work around the clock but now it looks like they won't have to. Douglas County says its preparation still makes for good practice for the next storm. County snow plows hit the streets on Wednesday, but this was...
Group drives healthcare workers to Omaha hospitals during wintry conditions
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With slush and wet conditions, it’s advised you stay off the roads. But some don’t have a choice, like doctors, nurses, and medical support staff. That’s why a group of four-wheel-drive vehicle owners is providing free rides to healthcare workers who may not feel comfortable driving in these conditions.
Central Nebraska Sees Two Feet of Snow, Much Less in Omaha
OMAHA, Nebraska -- A winter storm that leaves close to two feet of snow in Central and North Central Nebraska brings just an inch or two in the Omaha metro area. The National Weather Service says Eppley Airfield reports about an inch of snow at midnight, while Millard sees two inches. There's and inch-and-a-half of snow in Gretna and Elkhorn. Lincoln gets just over an inch of snow.
A winter storm unfolding across the state
UPDATE – 12:10 p.m. Wednesday:. After analyzing radar trends and taking a look at some of the morning data, we’ve made a few adjustments to the snow forecast. A wintry mix will eat away at some of the snow totals in southeast Nebraska, producing a sharp cutoff between high and not-so-high snow totals. Lincoln will end up very close to that cutoff region.
Council Bluffs superintendent shares snow day announcement to tune of 'Jump Around'
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The singing superintendent is back!. Brent Hoesing, now the superintendent of Lewis Central Community Schools, made his first snow day announcement for the district in his distinct fashion. Wednesday's announcement was made to the tune of "Jump Around" — or for Hoesing: "The Snow's Comin'...
Iowa bowhunting couple gets probation, community service for hunting violations in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two business owners have been sentenced after allegedly violating the Lacey Act. Josh Bowmar, 32; Sarah Bowmar, 33; and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC; all from Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced by Judge Michael D. Nelson on Thursday, Jan. 12, in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act.
Nebraskan and USMC Reserves Col. Georgia Parment breaks barriers, climbs ranks
“I really look back at the women who were serving 20 years ago, 40 years ago, 60 years ago - and just know they began laying the framework and the groundwork to get to where we are today."
Nebraska lawmakers adopt permanent rules avoiding major changes
LINCOLN, Neb. — Like the city of Lincoln, lawmakers dodged a major storm after adopting permanent rules with eight non-controversial changes on a 44-0 vote. The Legislature's Rules Committee looked at a record 58 proposed changes and held a public hearing that lasted nine hours. The committee left bringing...
Weather Now Extra: Weight of snow
OMAHA, Neb. — The forecasted snowstorm for Wednesday and Thursday is already prompting winter warnings and closings for Omaha schools and businesses. Meteorologist Anthony Copeland explains the weight of snow in this Weather Now Extra.
NSP cancels 'Endangered Missing Advisory', Aurora couple still missing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has canceled an ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’ for Robert Proctor, but says he is still missing along with his wife, Loveda. NSP said anytime someone is missing for longer than 72 hours it’s automatically canceled. Aurora Police told 10/11 Now...
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Nebraska, and so far, it's getting great reviews from local patrons. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken opened its newest Nebraska restaurant location in Omaha.
Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The approaching winter weather is impacting area services and prompting closings and cancellations. Bellevue Public Schools has called off classes for Wednesday. Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday will be a remote-learning day. Additionally, the school board meeting slated for Wednesday evening has been rescheduled for 6...
Winter storm forecast to bring impactful snow in Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — A winter storm is forecast to bring impactful snow across Nebraska and Iowa, including to the Omaha area, Wednesday into Thursday morning. As of Tuesday afternoon, the metro area is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Counties north of Omaha have also been upgraded to a winter storm warning.
