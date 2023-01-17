ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon update: One Neb. facility opened, another inactive

OMAHA — Another new area Amazon warehouse, this one in Council Bluffs, swung into action recently, albeit with a much smaller crew than originally envisioned. The 270,000-square-foot sorting center at South 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway was completed at least a half year ago and opened just prior to this past holiday season as a “supplemental fulfillment center,” said Amazon spokesman Andy DiOrio.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Inflation forces Omaha businesses to shut down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For five years one restaurant has opened its doors to its customers welcoming them with its infamous burritos and savory walking tacos. However, in the next couple of days, they have no choice but to fold their business. “The cost of doing business per day is...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Senior Living facility raises rent nearly 25% on residents

OMAHA, Neb. — Residents of an independent and assisted living facility are being hit with a nearly 25% rent increase. On Dec. 9, 2022, Keystone Villas Independent living notified Joan Wojtkiewicz that her rent would increase by $152 on Feb. 1. For Wojtkiewicz, that's a 24.6% increase. She has...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Norfolk and Omaha had a similar amount of moisture for the event — one spot had all snow, Omaha ... not so much. Small changes were the difference between a little and a lot...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Live in Omaha and looking for love? Very Local, a new streaming service is casting for a reality show to help you date someone while also "dating" Omaha. Very Local is currently casting men and women in Omaha to take part in a unique, Omaha-centric dating experience.
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

Omaha Snow: What Happened?

The forecast for the winter storm on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 was quite the bust for the Omaha metro. Not for everywhere, but for Omaha it was disappointing to say the least. We originally forecasted 5-8 inches of snow from the storm, and things started out pretty strong! The snow started to fall around noon and began with some beautiful, big snowflakes. This snowfall reduced visibility across the area and quickly created slick spots out on the roads.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Group drives healthcare workers to Omaha hospitals during wintry conditions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With slush and wet conditions, it’s advised you stay off the roads. But some don’t have a choice, like doctors, nurses, and medical support staff. That’s why a group of four-wheel-drive vehicle owners is providing free rides to healthcare workers who may not feel comfortable driving in these conditions.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Central Nebraska Sees Two Feet of Snow, Much Less in Omaha

OMAHA, Nebraska -- A winter storm that leaves close to two feet of snow in Central and North Central Nebraska brings just an inch or two in the Omaha metro area. The National Weather Service says Eppley Airfield reports about an inch of snow at midnight, while Millard sees two inches. There's and inch-and-a-half of snow in Gretna and Elkhorn. Lincoln gets just over an inch of snow.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

A winter storm unfolding across the state

UPDATE – 12:10 p.m. Wednesday:. After analyzing radar trends and taking a look at some of the morning data, we’ve made a few adjustments to the snow forecast. A wintry mix will eat away at some of the snow totals in southeast Nebraska, producing a sharp cutoff between high and not-so-high snow totals. Lincoln will end up very close to that cutoff region.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska lawmakers adopt permanent rules avoiding major changes

LINCOLN, Neb. — Like the city of Lincoln, lawmakers dodged a major storm after adopting permanent rules with eight non-controversial changes on a 44-0 vote. The Legislature's Rules Committee looked at a record 58 proposed changes and held a public hearing that lasted nine hours. The committee left bringing...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Weather Now Extra: Weight of snow

OMAHA, Neb. — The forecasted snowstorm for Wednesday and Thursday is already prompting winter warnings and closings for Omaha schools and businesses. Meteorologist Anthony Copeland explains the weight of snow in this Weather Now Extra.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The approaching winter weather is impacting area services and prompting closings and cancellations. Bellevue Public Schools has called off classes for Wednesday. Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday will be a remote-learning day. Additionally, the school board meeting slated for Wednesday evening has been rescheduled for 6...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Winter storm forecast to bring impactful snow in Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. — A winter storm is forecast to bring impactful snow across Nebraska and Iowa, including to the Omaha area, Wednesday into Thursday morning. As of Tuesday afternoon, the metro area is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Counties north of Omaha have also been upgraded to a winter storm warning.
