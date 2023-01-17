Read full article on original website
Kansas Senate ready to enter the lesser prairie chicken fray
TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate will vote on whether or not to register disapproval of federal protections for the lesser prairie chicken this week as part of a ongoing battle to strip protections from the bird. Sen. Dan Kerschen, a Garden Plain Republican, said the bird’s protected status was...
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Defendant cross-examines Kansas congressman he threatened
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man on trial for threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner cross-examined the Kansas Republican on Wednesday in federal court, with the congressman rejecting the defendant's suggestions that he was conveying a message from God. LaTurner was the last prosecution witness in the trial...
Kan. AG seeks answers on President Biden's classified documents
TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has issued an open letter to the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking that the Department of Justice conduct a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation into President Biden’s mishandling and storage of confidential records, according to a statement from the AG's office.
Defense: Man harmless despite threat to kill Kansas lawmaker
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man charged with threatening to kill a Kansas congressman is harmless, believing he has a special relationship with God and his weapons are “meteors and plagues,” not “knives and guns,” a defense attorney argued Tuesday during a federal criminal trial.
US divided over Roe's repeal as abortion foes gird for march
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pro-life activists will have multiple reasons to celebrate — and some reasons for unease — when they gather Friday in Washington for the annual March for Life. The march, which includes a rally drawing abortion opponents from across the nation, has been held annually...
Trial starts for man accused of threatening Kansas lawmaker
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Jury selection began Tuesday in a federal criminal trial for a man prosecutors say became fixated on a Kansas congressman and threatened to kill him, a case that comes amid what authorities say is a sharp rise in treats to the nation's lawmakers and their families.
