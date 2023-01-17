ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Senate ready to enter the lesser prairie chicken fray

TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate will vote on whether or not to register disapproval of federal protections for the lesser prairie chicken this week as part of a ongoing battle to strip protections from the bird. Sen. Dan Kerschen, a Garden Plain Republican, said the bird’s protected status was...
KANSAS STATE
Defendant cross-examines Kansas congressman he threatened

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man on trial for threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner cross-examined the Kansas Republican on Wednesday in federal court, with the congressman rejecting the defendant's suggestions that he was conveying a message from God. LaTurner was the last prosecution witness in the trial...
TOPEKA, KS
Kan. AG seeks answers on President Biden's classified documents

TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has issued an open letter to the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking that the Department of Justice conduct a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation into President Biden’s mishandling and storage of confidential records, according to a statement from the AG's office.
KANSAS STATE
US divided over Roe's repeal as abortion foes gird for march

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pro-life activists will have multiple reasons to celebrate — and some reasons for unease — when they gather Friday in Washington for the annual March for Life. The march, which includes a rally drawing abortion opponents from across the nation, has been held annually...
WASHINGTON, DC
Trial starts for man accused of threatening Kansas lawmaker

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Jury selection began Tuesday in a federal criminal trial for a man prosecutors say became fixated on a Kansas congressman and threatened to kill him, a case that comes amid what authorities say is a sharp rise in treats to the nation's lawmakers and their families.
KANSAS STATE
